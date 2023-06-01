Meta Quest 3 design: Is it triggering anyone else or is it just me?

By Kimberly Gedeon
published

Why does it have so many holes?

Meta Quest 3
(Image credit: Meta)

Don't get me wrong, I am elated and over the moon that the Quest 3 VR headset has been announced. The Quest 2 is a solid headset in and of itself, so its successor is bound to be another success among VR gamers seeking a budget-friendly headset (unlike the rumored $3,000 Apple VR headset).

However, that design ain't it! 

I couldn't figure out why it was making my skin crawl, but I think the three oblong holes smack-dab in the middle of the headset have something to do with it. It may be triggering my trypophobia. (If you don't know what this is, please don't Google it. Just know that it's a phobia in which sufferers feel total disgust when looking at clusters of holes.)

The Meta Quest 3 design is giving me the heebie jeebies

The triple-hole design on the Meta Quest 3 headset's face is making me feel a little uneasy and queasy, however, I understand that they serve a practical purpose. According to Bloomberg journalist and popular tech leaker Mark Gurman (who claims that he got hands-on experience with the Quest 3), this triggering trio is the Quest 3's sensor area.

Meta Quest 3

Meta Quest 3 (Image credit: Future)

The left and right holes are cameras that support what's called "color passthrough mode," which lets users see their real-world environment (even through they're wearing a headset that's covering their eyes). It's important to note that this an appealing new feature because the Quest 2's passthrough mode only delivered grayscale, hazy visuals. As such, the Quest 3 is more equipped to handle AR experiences.

The middle hole is the depth sensor, which is a first for the Quest 3. In the new Quest 3 trailer, Meta boasted that the headset will deliver "natural depth perception." This should improve three-dimensional environments in the game, ensuring that users perceive them in a more life-like manner.

Meta Quest 3

Meta Quest 3 (Image credit: Meta)

Still, I can't help but feel a little repulsed by the three-hole design. I'd be less bothered by it if the Quest 3 headset had a black chassis — perhaps this would help decrease the bold contrast between the sensors and the headset's face, allowing the holes appear more subtle and subdued.

However, I still want the get Quest 2's successor for myself, so let's hope I can get over its unappealing design and enjoy all the amazing new features the new Quest 3 has to offer.

Kimberly Gedeon
Kimberly Gedeon

Kimberly Gedeon, holding a Master's degree in International Journalism, launched her career as a journalist for MadameNoire's business beat in 2013. She loved translating stuffy stories about the economy, personal finance and investing into digestible, easy-to-understand, entertaining stories for young women of color. During her time on the business beat, she discovered her passion for tech as she dove into articles about tech entrepreneurship, the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) and the latest tablets. After eight years of freelancing, dabbling in a myriad of beats, she's finally found a home at Laptop Mag that accepts her as the crypto-addicted, virtual reality-loving, investing-focused, tech-fascinated nerd she is. Woot!