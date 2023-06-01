Quest 3 reveal just snatched the Apple VR headset's spotlight — 3 new features you'll love

By Kimberly Gedeon
published

We told you so!

Meta Quest 3
(Image credit: Meta)
Jump to:

The Meta Quest 3 just got unveiled, but you know what? We're not remotely surprised. One suspicious occurrence had the Laptop Mag staff speculating that Meta's next-gen Quest series headset was fast approaching, and as it turns out, we were spot on!

What was it that gave us the hint? Well, UploadVR revealed that the "Quest 3" was showing under "supported headsets" for every game listed in the in-VR Meta Quest Store. However, UploadVR dismissed it as a "mistake," and that the Quest 3 was bound for an October release. Even Bloomberg journalist Mark Gurman (who got hands-on experience with the Quest 3) didn't give us the heads up that the Quest 3 reveal is imminent. But guess what? Laptop Mag did! 

Let's dive into the best new features coming to the Meta Quest 3 headset.

1. It's 40% lighter than the Quest 2

The Meta Quest 3 got a 40% reduction in heft compared to the Quest 2, which sounds like a dream. The Quest 2 doesn't necessarily feel heavy, but while playing high-energy, sweat-inducing games, it does start to feel quite awkward on your head.

Meta Quest 3

Meta Quest 3 (Image credit: Meta)

Even Gurman, who boasted about testing the Quest 3 headset, mentioned that the Meta Quest 3 feels significantly lighter than its predecessor, so we've got another source to corroborate Meta's claims.

2. It's got twice the graphics performance

The Meta Quest 3 is packed with a brand spankin' new Qualcomm Snapdragon chip, which means consumers should expect graphics to jump two-fold. 

When Gurman tested the Quest 3 headset, he noticed zippier, faster performance. "The speed of navigating through the device's interface, launching apps and playing games also felt much improved over the Quest 2."

Meta Quest 3

Meta Quest 3 (Image credit: Meta)

According to Gurman, the Quest 3 sports the second-generation variant of the Qualcomm Snapdragon XR2 chip.

However, it's important to note that Gurman didn't notice a significant change in the visual fidelity of the Meta Quest 3 headset over its predecessor. We hope this isn't true, though, because Meta claims that the "higher resolution displays" on the Quest 3 deliver "clearer and sharper visuals."

3. It should be capable of awesome AR experience

Unlike the Quest 2, which has a hideous, black-and-white passthrough mode that makes it difficult to see your surroundings clearly, the Quest 3 has full-color passthrough. This means that AR experiences will now be a highlight of the new-generation Quest 3.

Meta Quest 3

Meta Quest 3 (Image credit: Meta)

With color passthrough mode, the Quest 3 should have the ability to overlay virtual artifacts onto your real-world surroundings, allowing you to have a mixed-reality experience that the Quest 2 can't offer.

According to Gurman, the color passthrough mode is a significant step up from the Quest 2. "I was even able to use my phone while wearing the headset, something that feels impossible on Quest 2."

Bottom line

The Quest 3, packed with 128GB of storage, has a starting price of $499 and is expected to officially hit store shelves later this year, with more details coming at Meta Connect on September 27. There will be an option for more storage, but it will be slightly more expensive.

If you're still interested in the Quest 2, which is still our pick for the best VR headset, Meta is slashing its price down to $299.99 on June 4.

Kimberly Gedeon
Kimberly Gedeon

Kimberly Gedeon, holding a Master's degree in International Journalism, launched her career as a journalist for MadameNoire's business beat in 2013. She loved translating stuffy stories about the economy, personal finance and investing into digestible, easy-to-understand, entertaining stories for young women of color. During her time on the business beat, she discovered her passion for tech as she dove into articles about tech entrepreneurship, the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) and the latest tablets. After eight years of freelancing, dabbling in a myriad of beats, she's finally found a home at Laptop Mag that accepts her as the crypto-addicted, virtual reality-loving, investing-focused, tech-fascinated nerd she is. Woot!