Meta Connect 2023 — how to watch Quest 3 reveal
Meta Connect 2023 is almost here, and we're going to see the brand new Meta Quest 3 — one of the most eagerly anticipated VR headsets outside of Cupertino. So, let's answer the burning question: how do you watch the event?
We've known about the Meta Quest 3 for a while now, and several leaks have shown the impressive upgrades coming to the headset. From pancake lenses with 2.2k resolution per eye to advanced hand tracking, there's a lot to get hyped about.
On top of that, we're confident there will be a ton of app and game announcements too. This is Meta's big chance to take the wind out of Apple's sails with the Vision Pro, just before the VR wars really start to heat up.
When is Meta Connect 2023?
- San Francisco, California — 10 a.m. PDT
- Dallas, Texas — 12:00 noon CDT
- Honolulu, Hawaii — 7:00 a.m. HAST
- Halifax, Canada — 2:00 p.m. ADT
- London, United Kingdom — 6:00 p.m. BST
- Berlin, Germany — 7:00 p.m. CEST
- Delhi, India — 10:30 p.m. IST
- Dubai, United Arab Emirates — 9:00 p.m. GST
- Shanghai, China — 1:00 a.m. CST next day
- Seoul, South Korea — 2:00 a.m. KST next day
- Hong Kong — 1:00 a.m. HKT next day
How to watch Meta Connect 2023
Meta Connect 2023 will kick off on Meta's event page. If you have a Quest 2 headset, you can watch Meta Connect 2023 in the metaverse via the Horizon Worlds app. You can also expect livestreams of the event to pop up on Twitch and YouTube, and we'll embed these streams right here once they're live.
What to expect from Meta Connect 2023
Rather than relying on the rumor mill, Meta's just told us what to expect. On the event page, viewers are invited to join Mark Zuckerberg, and "special guests as they unveil the new Meta Quest 3 and reveal how Meta is bringing mixed reality to life."
A spec sheet leak form earlier this year seemingly confirms some key upgrades coming to the headset to really bring mixed reality to Meta's platform.
- 4MP cameras driving high-fidelity, full-color passthrough
- Pancake lenses with 2.2k resolution per eye
- Advanced hand tracking
- 40% thinner profile with improved ergonomics
- New ring-free Touch Plus controllers with TrueTouch haptics
- Snapdragon XR2 Gen2 processor, and 8GB of RAM (2x more powerful than Meta Quest 2)
Rumors also suggest that the new headset will be available to pre-order today, with an official launch on October 10 at $499 for 128GB, and $649 for 512GB.
Outlook
We already know quite a lot about the Quest 3, but that doesn't mean we're not expecting some surprises. Namely, we've seen the specs, but the excitement is building around just how they will be applied — both in this new Mixed Reality version of Meta's OS, and the games/experiences it will open up.
Keep it locked on this page to find the live stream link once it becomes available, and watch along with us on our live blog!
