Assassin’s Creed Nexus VR unveiled — Here's when you can play on Meta Quest

By Rami Tabari
published

Here's what we know about the new Assassin's Creed game for VR

Assassin's Creed Nexus VR
(Image credit: Ubisoft)

The Meta Quest Gaming Showcase is live and one of the biggest announcements so far is Assassin’s Creed Nexus VR — and that's about it, go home, folks.

No seriously, the only big news here is that we're going to get more information on Assassin’s Creed Nexus VR on June 12 during the Ubisoft Forward event.

Well, we also have an idea of when we can play Assassin’s Creed Nexus VR.

What we know about Assassin’s Creed Nexus VR

According to David Votypka, Creative Director on Assassin’s Creed Nexus, the game will be available to play on Meta Quest 2 this year. 

We don't have an exact date, but if I had to guess, it might launch alongside the Meta Quest 3, which just got recently announced for this fall.

There's not much else to this news, unfortunately, but we're likely going to get more details during the Ubisoft Forward event on June 12.

Rami Tabari
Rami Tabari
Editor

Rami Tabari is an Editor for Laptop Mag. He reviews every shape and form of a laptop as well as all sorts of cool tech. You can find him sitting at his desk surrounded by a hoarder's dream of laptops, and when he navigates his way out to civilization, you can catch him watching really bad anime or playing some kind of painfully difficult game. He’s the best at every game and he just doesn’t lose. That’s why you’ll occasionally catch his byline attached to the latest Souls-like challenge.