Assassin’s Creed Nexus VR unveiled — Here's when you can play on Meta Quest

The Meta Quest Gaming Showcase is live and one of the biggest announcements so far is Assassin’s Creed Nexus VR — and that's about it, go home, folks.

No seriously, the only big news here is that we're going to get more information on Assassin’s Creed Nexus VR on June 12 during the Ubisoft Forward event.

Well, we also have an idea of when we can play Assassin’s Creed Nexus VR.

What we know about Assassin’s Creed Nexus VR

According to David Votypka, Creative Director on Assassin’s Creed Nexus, the game will be available to play on Meta Quest 2 this year.

We don't have an exact date, but if I had to guess, it might launch alongside the Meta Quest 3, which just got recently announced for this fall.

There's not much else to this news, unfortunately, but we're likely going to get more details during the Ubisoft Forward event on June 12.