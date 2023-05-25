How to watch the Meta Quest Gaming Showcase 2023 — date, time, and what to expect

Wondering how to watch the Meta Quest Gaming Showcase? No worries! We've got the date, time, and even what you should be expecting from the VR/metaverse giant.

This is Meta's third annual Quest Gaming Showcase, and according to its May 1 blog post, the company said that it will roll out over 40 minutes of content. Similar to last year, we're expecting a cornucopia of debut trailers, exciting announcements, new games, and mind-blowing updates to our existing favorite games.

The Meta Quest Gaming showcase will be hosted by Oculus Studios Executive Producer Ruth Bram.

How to watch the Meta Quest Gaming Showcase 2023

You can watch the Meta Quest Gaming Showcase via five channels: Twitch, Facebook, YouTube (plus YouTube in Japan), and in Meta Horizon Worlds.

How to watch the Meta Gaming Showcase (Image credit: Future)

The teaser trailer for the Quest Gaming Showcase features the helmet of Loki, our favorite Asgardian mischief-maker. Could this be hinting that Asgard's Wrath, one of the best Quest 2 games, is getting an update? It's highly likely!

What time is the Meta Quest Gaming Showcase 2023?

The Meta Quest Gaming Showcase is on Thursday, June 1 and will kick off at 10 a.m. PT. But of course, we attract readers from all over the world, so for more time zones, check out the list below.

Dallas, Texas - 12:00 noon CT

- 12:00 noon CT Honolulu, Hawaii - 7:00 a.m. HAST

- 7:00 a.m. HAST New York, New York - 1:00 p.m. ET

- 1:00 p.m. ET Halifax, Canada - 2:00 p.m. AST

- 2:00 p.m. AST London, United Kingdom - 6:00 p.m. BST

- 6:00 p.m. BST Berlin, Germany - 7:00 p.m. CEST

- 7:00 p.m. CEST Delhi, India - 10:30 p.m. IST

- 10:30 p.m. IST Dubai, United Arab Emirates — 9:00 p.m. GST

Keep in mind that there will be a pre-show that kicks off at around 9:45 a.m. PT, so if you can't contain your excitement, knock yourself out by watching the pre-show.

What to expect from the Meta Quest Gaming Showcase

As mentioned, Loki's helmet being featured in the teaser trailer for the Meta Quest Gaming Showcase hints that there may be an update to the game. We're also expecting a slew of new Quest 2 game announcements that will excite the masses.

However, what's most exciting is that Meta could roll out a brand spankin' new Quest 3 VR headset. After all, UploadVR noticed that all apps on the Meta Quest Store now list the Quest 3 as supported when you look at the in-VR store app. It would certainly be a more palatable hardware announcement compared to the stinging price of the Meta Quest Pro that was unveiled at the last showcase.

Meta Quest Pro (Image credit: Future)

Meta leaping forward and launching their event just days before Apple will supposedly cast its AR/VR headset at WWDC 2023 is smart as consumers are excitedly looking forward to Apple's launch, but may be turned off by the rumored $3,000 price tag. The $3,000 price point may lead them to choose the far more affordable Quest 3 VR headset.

However, this is all speculation. We have to watch the Meta Quest Gaming Showcase to see if the highly anticipated VR headset will, indeed, get unveiled on June 1. Stay tuned!