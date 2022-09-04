Best Oculus Quest 2 games 2022 — and no, Beat Saber isn't one of them

The best Meta Quest 2 games provide immersive, mind-blowing, 360-degree experiences that non-VR content cannot deliver. Thanks to the Meta Quest 2 headset (formerly known as the Oculus Quest 2), you can escape the confines of your gaming chair and controller, and explore simulated environments that make you want to live in the metaverse.

One game you will not find on this list is Beat Saber. Too many claim that Guitar Hero rip-off is the "best," which I disagree with — it's overrated, lacks alluring music playlists, and gets tedious too quickly. However, it will give you quite the arm workout if you're into fitness VR games like Supernatural and FitVR.

As a VR nerd who's tested countless games on the Meta device, I've got the scoop on the best Quest 2 games you can get. Some are free, others require a purchase, but either way, you'll have a blast guaranteed.

What is the best Quest 2 game?

The best Quest 2 game is I Expect You to Die 2. This incredible VR sequel kicks off with a moody tune that is reminiscent of Billie Eilish's melancholic crooning on "No Time to Die," a ballad featured in the 2021 film of the same name. That being said, you'll be thrust into a game with James Bond vibes from the very beginning, setting you up for a wild, thrilling journey as an international super spy.

I Expect You to Die 2 has all the elements of a typical spy movie (with some humor sprinkled in à la Austin Powers). As such, expect to be kidnapped by an egotistical villain who bombastically reveals his evil plans before executing them. You'll also lower yourself into a secret lair on a rope like all spies do. And finally, you'll be dodging bullets and darts, but unlike the movies, the bad guys actually have good aim, so watch out!

I Expect You to Die 2 was a Best VR Game nominee at The Game Awards for a reason! It is, hands down, the best Quest 2 game of the year.

The best Quest 2 games you can play today

I Expect You to Die 2 (Image credit: Schell Games)

Yes, I know it's a sequel, but you don't need to play the original to enjoy I Expect You to Die 2. This game will keep you on the edge of your seat! There are booby traps planted everywhere with the perpetrators expecting you to — you guessed it — die. You must always be one step ahead of your enemies to stay alive.

Nothing is what it seems in this game, and as a James Bond-esque super spy, you must keep your eyes peeled for deceptive characters, trip wires, bombs, poisonous food, and other fatal traps.

I Expect You to Die 2 is, by and large, an escape room game, but that description fails to capture how thrilling this game is. Sure, you'll be tasked with finding clues and solving puzzles to wiggle out of a villain's lair, but you'll also find yourself wearing funky disguises to throw enemies off your scent. Oh, and don't get me started on the fun supernatural element! You'll have the ability to summon objects into your hands, allowing you to escape precarious situations. Expect some action scenes, too, where you'll be blowing people up with grenades.

I don't want to spoil too much, but the fate of the world rests in your hands, and if you can manage to stay alive, dodge bullets and darts, and solve mind-bending puzzles, you'll do fine. No pressure!

(Image credit: Normal)

Nock VR is a beautiful melange of archery and soccer. Instead of using your feet to kick the ball toward your desired direction, you are armed with a bow to shoot arrows at the ball, guiding it into your opponent's net.

You can also fly! While you zoom up toward the ceiling to aim your bow at the ball, you'll feel like you're Robin Hood with wings. No, you don't need friends to play Nock (though it does have a multiplayer component). You can play against the AI, which is surprisingly good — too good!

Be prepared to work up a sweat! Nock VR is an effortful game.

3. Rec Room

Rec Room (Image credit: Rec Room)

The Rec Room is the gift that keeps on giving. It features innumerable games that will keep you entertained for eternity. One of the most popular games is Laser Tag, which delivers a sick LED-lit arena with stunning neon hues. You can hide behind various obstacles, climb to high vantage points to shoot your enemies from afar, and snag numerous weapons littered throughout the arena. You can blast opponents with grenades, use a sniper rifle for long-range takedowns, or even a rocket launcher for explosive attacks.

You can play with total strangers from around the world, but if you want, you can launch a private room and play with friends. My only suggestion is that if you're going to do the latter, put the other players on mute. The Rec Room attracts kids who love to trash talk with their nasally voices.

Aside from Laser Tag, I also recommend Paintball, Drunken Bar Fight, Dodgeball, and Bowling.

4. The Climb 2

The Climb 2 (Image credit: Crytek)

The Climb 2 lets you step into the shoes of a fearless climber sans ropes, ascending towering mountains of grandeur that overlook gorgeous, reflective waters meandering around traditional, East Asian-inspired homes. You can also climb skyscrapers as helicopters and blimps hover nearby, reminding you that you are thousands of feet from the ground. If you're afraid of heights, don't look down!

Climbing isn't the only mechanic featured in this adventurous game. There are ziplines, monkey bars, crumbling bricks, and thorny rock nubs that keep you one your toes. On some missions, you must leap across wide gaps — and it's terrifying. One wrong move and you'll fall to your death!

Once you make it to the top, you'll be rewarded with breathtaking vistas that make the climb worth it. You can also play The Climb 2 with a friend, allowing you to race them to the top.

5. Superhot VR

Superhot (Image credit: Steam)

I didn't think I'd enjoy Superhot; I thought it looked too rudimentary with its red-silhouette enemies, but I was wrong — so, so wrong. Superhot is one of the few VR games that truly makes you feel like a total badass, allowing you to dodge gunfire and ninja stars while using weaponry in your environment to shatter your adversaries into a heap of broken glass.

What makes Superhot so addicting? Firstly, it's immensely satisfying, and damn-near therapeutic, to obliterate enemies made out of glass. Secondly, in the Superhot world, time only progresses when you move. This lets you strategize the best "choreography," if you will, to dodge enemy fire, grab the right weapon, and knock all of your foes off their feet. The coolest part of Superhot is that you can be unarmed in one moment, but after taking out a gun-wielding opponent, the pistol comes flying toward you. You can grab it mid-air and use it to shoot your remaining adversaries. Sick!

6. Moss

Moss (Image credit: Polyarc)

Moss is one of the most unique VR games I've ever played. In this title, you're controlling a tiny mouse named Quill. However, you're maneuvering the cute rodent from a third-person perspective and from a bird-eye view — as if you're playing god.

I'd also classify this game as interactive VR storytelling; a narrator pops up every now and then to add to the plot progression. Moss is an interesting mixture of puzzles, platforming and light combat, allowing you to step in and help Quill navigate stunning, Garden of Eden-esque landscapes.

Once you've completed Moss, which ends with a cliffhanger, fire up Moss: Book 2, which is equally as epic as the original game.