By Mark Anthony Ramirez
New games and more are to be announced soon

Meta Quest Gaming Showcase date announced — new Quest 2 games are coming
(Image credit: Meta)

Meta Quest Gaming Showcase is back June 1 at 10 AM PST and will be available to all via Twitch (opens in new tab)Facebook (opens in new tab)YouTube (opens in new tab) (plus YouTube in Japan (opens in new tab)), and in Meta Horizon Worlds (opens in new tab). The third annual Meta Quest Gaming Showcase looks to be the biggest celebration of all the content created for the VR platform to date.

Meta stated that there would be over 40 minutes of content, including a brand-new pre-show of game updates and debut trailers to help you count down before the Showcase kicks into high gear. 

Meta is also planning a post-show developer roundtable for a deep-dive conversation about upcoming games. You can expect new game announcements, gameplay first looks, updates to existing games, and more during the main event. 

How to watch

As mentioned above, the Meta Quest Gaming Showcase will stream live via TwitchFacebookYouTube (plus YouTube in Japan), and Meta Horizon Worlds, providing many options and no excuses  for missing out. I'm looking forward to seeing the new game trailers live, which I may want to buy. 

Meta Quest has been leading the VR charge for years, and with Apple rumored to launch its AR/VR headset on June 5th at WWDC, the competition will be stiff. But s we all know, competition is a good thing as it stirs innovation, and with a sizable lead, Meta is looking to increase its hold on the VR market. 

