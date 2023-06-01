Don’t watch the Quest Gaming Showcase — Here are the top 5 announcements

We just watched the Meta Quest Gaming Showcase so you don't have to! Even before the stream got kicked off, we saw official details about the Meta Quest 3 coming through.

There were quite a few announcements, but these are the ones that got us the most excited. Here are the top 5 announcements from the Quest Gaming Showcase.

1. Meta Quest 3

(Image credit: Meta)

Okay, technically the Meta Quest 3 wasn't first announced at the Meta Quest Gaming Showcase, but it's arguably the biggest news today.

The Quest 3, packed with 128GB of storage, has a starting price of $499 and is expected to officially hit store shelves later this year, with more details coming at Meta Connect on September 27. There will be an option for more storage, but it will be slightly more expensive.

See more in our Quest 3 reveal piece.

2. Assassin's Creed Nexus VR

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

Assassin's Creed Nexus VR has been the badly kept secret for quite some time, but now we have some official news -- kind of.

According to David Votypka, Creative Director on Assassin’s Creed Nexus, the game will be available to play on Meta Quest 2 this year. We don't have an exact date, but if I had to guess, it might launch alongside the Meta Quest 3, which just got recently announced for this fall.

See more in our Assassin’s Creed Nexus VR unveiled piece.

3. Stranger Things VR

(Image credit: Netflix/Tender Claws)

We have been anticipating Stranger Things VR for a while now, and we finally have a good idea of what to expect. No, we won't be playing Eleven, if that's what you were thinking. Instead, you are cast as Vecna.

We will be using powerful telekinetic and telepathic abilities to defeat monsters and, of course, bring about the destruction of those dastardly Hawkins residents that are out to ruin our carefully laid plans.

See more in our Stranger Things VR piece.

4. I Expect You To Die 3

(Image credit: Future)

I Expect You To Die is a classic VR series, and we're super hyped to see that there will be an I Expect You To Die 3 coming THIS YEAR. The new installment, according to the developer, will be "bigger and better than ever," which means that gamers can expect more hours of gameplay.

I Expect You to Die 3: Cog in the Machine will be available in summer 2023. You can preorder it now via the Meta Quest Store page.

See more in our I Expect You To Die 3 piece.

5. Asgard's Wrath 2

(Image credit: Meta)

Last but not least is arguably the most exciting announcement -- Asgard's Wrath 2. If you haven't played Asgard's Wrath, it's one of the most wild VR action roleplaying games out there.

Asgard's Wrath 2 doubles down on the immersion. Loki is taking over the realms and it's up to you to stop him. You're going to fight the freakiest things that mythology has come up with. And the best part -- it looks like Matthew Mercer is back as Loki. The developers aren't just sticking to the Norse landscape -- we're going to Egypt!

There's more side quests, exploration, crafting, and more. I am hyped.