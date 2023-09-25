Forget iPhone 15! Google flexes AI camera magic in leaked Pixel 8 promo
AI-boosted software + 50MP camera = iPhone 15 defeat
A recently leaked video was shared with 91mobiles by leaker Kamila Wojciechowska, giving us a lot of in-depth information about the soon-to-be-launched (October 4) Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro's cameras and its AI-powered software. The Promo video, which hasn't been officially released by Google yet, shows off camera features such as Real Tone, Night Sight, Astrophotography, and Super Res Zoom.
Google's Real Tone was a game-changing software enhancement when it first came out as it accurately depicts the skin tones of those like myself, who love and enjoy their melanin, and was a cause to celebrate. Many camera phones still either over-saturate or under-saturate the skin tones of POC individuals.
Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro Cameras features
According to the promo video, the AI-enhanced software boosts features we've already been enjoying with the Pixel, like Real Tone, Night Sight, Astrophotography, Super Res Zoom, and the ability to swap faces in an image likely through Magic Editor. But it's on the video side where we can expect even more improvement.
The Pixels video software has added features such as Video Boost and Night Sight for videos shot in low light. One of the best new features is the Audio Eraser, which allows users to reduce the ambient background audio, producing audio focused more on the users. Also, improvements have been made to videos thanks to Real Tone, which will now record more accurate skin tones in videos.
Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro specs
According to Wojciechowska, these are the Pixel 8 lineup camera specs. As you can see, Google is going all in with the cameras on the Pixel 8 series. Although the latest Pixel looks very much like last year's model, with the rear camera nodule and punchhole selfie cam appearing to be the same, what's inside seems to have improved significantly.
As we approach the October launch of the latest iteration of the Google Pixel 8 lineup and the holiday shopping season. The Pixel 8 looks like more than just an iPhone 15 rival; it could be superior in its photo and video capabilities. However, there will be other phones released by other makers, such as the OnePlus Open, and we could see a holiday battle of smartphones as consumers try to get more bang for their dollar thanks to inflation.
Mark has spent 20 years headlining comedy shows around the country and made appearances on ABC, MTV, Comedy Central, Howard Stern, Food Network, and Sirius XM Radio. He has written about every topic imaginable, from dating, family, politics, social issues, and tech. He wrote his first tech articles for the now-defunct Dads On Tech 10 years ago, and his passion for combining humor and tech has grown under the tutelage of the Laptop Mag team. His penchant for tearing things down and rebuilding them did not make Mark popular at home, however, when he got his hands on the legendary Commodore 64, his passion for all things tech deepened. These days, when he is not filming, editing footage, tinkering with cameras and laptops, or on stage, he can be found at his desk snacking, writing about everything tech, new jokes, or scripts he dreams of filming.