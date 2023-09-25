Forget iPhone 15! Google flexes AI camera magic in leaked Pixel 8 promo

A recently leaked video was shared with 91mobiles by leaker Kamila Wojciechowska, giving us a lot of in-depth information about the soon-to-be-launched (October 4) Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro's cameras and its AI-powered software. The Promo video, which hasn't been officially released by Google yet, shows off camera features such as Real Tone, Night Sight, Astrophotography, and Super Res Zoom.

Google's Real Tone was a game-changing software enhancement when it first came out as it accurately depicts the skin tones of those like myself, who love and enjoy their melanin, and was a cause to celebrate. Many camera phones still either over-saturate or under-saturate the skin tones of POC individuals.

Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro Cameras features

According to the promo video, the AI-enhanced software boosts features we've already been enjoying with the Pixel, like Real Tone, Night Sight, Astrophotography, Super Res Zoom, and the ability to swap faces in an image likely through Magic Editor. But it's on the video side where we can expect even more improvement.

The Pixels video software has added features such as Video Boost and Night Sight for videos shot in low light. One of the best new features is the Audio Eraser, which allows users to reduce the ambient background audio, producing audio focused more on the users. Also, improvements have been made to videos thanks to Real Tone, which will now record more accurate skin tones in videos.

Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro specs

According to Wojciechowska, these are the Pixel 8 lineup camera specs. As you can see, Google is going all in with the cameras on the Pixel 8 series. Although the latest Pixel looks very much like last year's model, with the rear camera nodule and punchhole selfie cam appearing to be the same, what's inside seems to have improved significantly.

(Image credit: Future)

As we approach the October launch of the latest iteration of the Google Pixel 8 lineup and the holiday shopping season. The Pixel 8 looks like more than just an iPhone 15 rival; it could be superior in its photo and video capabilities. However, there will be other phones released by other makers, such as the OnePlus Open, and we could see a holiday battle of smartphones as consumers try to get more bang for their dollar thanks to inflation.