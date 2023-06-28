OnePlus foldable phone rumors: release date, price, design, specs, and more

Earlier this year, OnePlus confirmed they were jumping into the foldable phone market, and things got very quiet. However, in the past week, several leaks have stirred excitement and speculation about the upcoming OnePlus Fold.

Leaked renders of the OnePlus foldable first appeared on MySmartPrice by OneLeaks, which also included the possible specs of the foldable rumors say OnePlus will release it sometime in August 2023.

OnePlus Fold possible specs

According to several leaks, the OnePlus Fold is aimed directly at the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold and will bring some powerful specs. The inner foldable display is expected to be a massive 7.8-inch AMOLED with 2K resolution. The external production is expected to be a 6.3-inch AMOLED. Both will feature a 120Hz refresh rate to keep things looking silky smooth.

All leaks and rumors point towards the OnePlus Fold arriving with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip with up to 16GB of RAM and 256GB. However, it could come with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 CPU. We don't know for sure however, if it will be as powerful as the current OnePlus 11, which is an excellent phone with plenty of power.

(Image credit: @Oneleaks @SmartPrix)

The OnePlus Fold or V Fold –– we really don't know what it will be called yet, is expected to come with a large 4,800mAh battery with support for 67 to 80W fast charging, and internationally we're pretty sure you will see the 100W fast charging for this device.

One Plus Fold cameras

OnePlus tends to put solid to spectacular camera arrays on their higher-end phones, and I expect them to go high-end with the foldable. If we go by the leaked renders we have seen, and if they're close to accurate, the OnePlus Foldable will show up with a three-camera array.

(Image credit: @OneLeaks @SmartPrix)

Rumor has it that we will see a 48MP primary sensor, a 48MP ultra-wide sensor, and a 64MP telephoto sensor. There may be a 32MP selfie camera and a 20MP front-facing camera on the inside display. That's a lot of cameras, but typical for a foldable device.

The good news is the OnePlus Folds cameras, like the OnePlus 11's, will feature Hasselblad tuning and software. Also, the famous alert slider will be included on the device, along with a fingerprint sensor either on the side or behind the 6.3-inch external display.

As more information is revealed, we will update this and keep you informed. We hope to see the new OnePlus Fold sometime in mid to late August.