Made by Google 2023: Pixel 8 and Pixel Watch 2 predictions

Google’s annual ‘Made by Google’ event is a showcase of hardware and software coming from the Search giants over the next 12 months – and it’s set to kick off later this week.

In true Google fashion, a mix of official and unofficial reveals over the last short while have clued us in to almost everything there is to expect from the upcoming event – though we can never be too certain that there’s nothing tucked away for a surprise showing.

What we know for certain is that Google will be looking to expand their hardware catalog with the new Pixel 8 Series smartphones and a new Pixel Watch 2. Beyond that is anyone’s guess! Though, we’ll no doubt get a detailed look of the upcoming Android 14 OS update as it’s expected to release on the same day as the event.

The upcoming Made by Google event will take place on Oct. 4, 2023 at 10 a.m. ET, 7 a.m. PT, and 3 p.m. BST. While the event will take place live in front of an audience in New York, you’ll be able to follow along online via Google’s Made by Google event site or on YouTube.

If you live outside of the U.S. or U.K. here’s a more extensive list of dates and times to pinpoint when Google’s event kicks off in your local timezone:

United States and Canada: 7 a.m. PDT, 9 a.m. CDT, 10 a.m. EDT

7 a.m. PDT, 9 a.m. CDT, 10 a.m. EDT Brazil: 11 a.m. BRT

11 a.m. BRT United Kingdom: 3 p.m. BST

3 p.m. BST Europe: 4 p.m. CEST,

4 p.m. CEST, Russia: 5 p.m. MSK

5 p.m. MSK India: 7:30 p.m. IST

7:30 p.m. IST China: 10 p.m. CST

10 p.m. CST Australia: 10 p.m. AWST, Thursday, Oct. 5, 1 a.m. AEST

10 p.m. AWST, Thursday, Oct. 5, 1 a.m. AEST Japan: 11 p.m. JST

11 p.m. JST New Zealand: Thursday, Oct. 5, 3 a.m. NZST

Made by Google 2023: What to expect

Google Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro

(Image credit: Google)

Short of a miracle in that The Googleplex has for once managed to keep something secret, it’s a dead cert that Google’s flagship smartphones will take center stage at this week's event.

Both phones will feature Google’s latest Tensor G3 and improved Titan security chips with Wi-Fi 7 support, IP68 dust and water resistance, and each set to make full use of Android 14 on launch.

It’s that software bump that will see new and improved features making their way to the Pixel platform including Super Res Zoom, Photo Unblur, Magic Eraser, Magic Editor, and Macro Focus for incredible close-up clarity.

There’s also the new Best Take feature available for both phones that allows handset owners to take multiple pictures in a row and use AI to blend the results and stitch together the best picture possible. However, similarities aside, there’s still plenty of room to differentiate between the two.

(Image credit: OnLeaks / mysmartprice)

The standard Pixel 8 smartphone is reportedly smaller than previous models with a curvier frame and a brighter (1400 nits) 6.17-inch, 1080p, LTPO (low-temperature polycrystalline oxide) OLED display capable of a rapid 120Hz refresh rate.

Pumping up performance alongside the device’s Tensor G3 chip is 8GB of RAM and options for 128GB or 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. Topping things off are the Pixel 8’s 10.5MP front (selfie), 12MP rear ultrawide, and 50MP rear wide lens cameras.

The Pixel 8 Pro features the same rounded-edges as the standard Pixel 8’s design, shaving just a fraction of an inch off of the display’s overall size. The 6.7-inch, 1440p, LTPO OLED panel is super-bright at 1600 nits and features the same ultra-smooth 120Hz refresh rate of the base model. The Pro variant further distinguishes itself when it comes to memory and storage, offering 12GB of RAM and up to 1TB of UFS 3.1 storage to boot.

Smartphone snappers will be delighted with the Pixel 8 Pro’s reported camera array which includes 10.5MP front (selfie), 48MP rear ultrawide, and 50MP rear wide lens cameras, topped off by a 48MP, 5x optical zoom, telephoto lens – all of which making use of the Pixel 8 Pro’s exclusive Pro Controls.

Finally, there’s the elephant in the room that is the Pixel 8 Pro’s new temperature sensor. We know it’s there, we just aren’t entirely certain of what it’s there for. Hopefully Google can fill us in on its plans during the flagship phone’s big (re)reveal.

If you want to know more about what’s on offer from the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro check out our rumor hub for the Google Pixel 8: Everything we know so far .

Google Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro specifications (rumored)

Swipe to scroll horizontally Header Cell - Column 0 Google PIxel 8 Google Pixel 8 Pro Processor Tensor G3 + Titan Tensor G3 + Titan RAM 8GB 12GB Display 6.2-inch Actua display (LTPO OLED) 6.7-inch Super Actua display (LTPO OLED) Resolution 1080p 1440p Refresh Rate 120Hz 120Hz Front camera(s) 10.5MP (Selfie) 10.5MP (Selfie) Rear camera(s) 12MP (Ultrawide), 50MP (wide) 48MP (Ultrawide), 50MP (wide), 48MP (Telescopic, w/ 5x optical zoom) Storage 128GB, 256GB 512GB, 1TB

More on the Google Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro

Google Pixel Watch 2

(Image credit: Google)

Subject to many leaks of its own, Google’s Pixel Watch 2 is expected to be another heavy hitter at this week’s event with the smartwatch reportedly showcasing impressive new health and fitness tracking capabilities, faster performance, a longer battery life, and an all-new Material You UI redesign.

The Pixel Watch 2 is likely to feature an improved Qualcomm Snapdragon W5 Gen 1 processor that is both more powerful and efficient than its predecessor’s Samsung's Exynos 9110. The new processor could see the Pixel Watch 2 granted a 24 hour battery life, with fast charging capabilities allowing up to 50% charge in just 30 minutes.

The Pixel Watch 2’s improved processor is paired with improved sensors that measure skin temperature, heart rate, electrodermal activity (EDA), stress levels, and can also automatically detect your current workout activity and track it accordingly.

Design-wise, the Pixel Watch 2’s overall shape is similar to the original. However, Google’s new smartwatch will feature an improved crown and an IP68 rating. There will also be some new watch band designs to choose from including a blue Active band and a slim metal band at least.

Google PIxel Watch 2 specifications (rumored)

Swipe to scroll horizontally Header Cell - Column 0 Google PIxel Watch 2 Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon W5 Gen 1 RAM 2GB Storage 32GB Display 1.2-inch, 384 x 385-pixel AMOLED Brightness 1000 nits Protection Gorilla Glass 5, IP68 (50m/5ATM)