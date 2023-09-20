Live
Microsoft Surface Event 2023 LIVE: Surface Laptop Studio 2, Windows Copilot, and more!
The latest updates on the Surface Laptop Studio 2, Surface Go 4, and Surface Laptop Go 3 live!
Welcome to Laptop Mag's Microsoft Surface Event 2023 live blog! Check back here for the latest news and coverage of everything revealed at this week's showcase.
Mark your calendars! Tomorrow is the day we look set to get our first look at Microsoft's latest Surface line-up with the Surface Laptop Studio 2, Surface Laptop Go 3, and Surface Go 4 expected to be among the brand's key unveilings.
Expect Windows Copilot to feature as Microsoft push it's next digital assistant towards a wider release for its operating system, and potentially an unveiling of the Surface Pro 10 — not to be confused with the Surface Pro X (it's confusing, we know).
We'll be covering all of the latest news and rumors surrounding Microsoft's plans, and detailing everything announced during the event live once things kicks off.
Microsoft Surface Event 2023: Our predictions on what to expect
We expect three key Surface hardware announcements at tomorrow's event including:
- Surface Laptop Studio 2: Microsoft's convertible 2-in-1 is likely to be the star of the show this time around. The Studio 2 will aim to flex it's creation capabilities along with an internal refresh that could feature Intel's 13th Gen Intel processors and Nvidia GeForce RTX 40-Series graphics.
- Surface Laptop Go 3: Codenamed "Gulliver," Microsoft's traditional laptop is an ideal travel companion with it's thin-and-light form factor. We don't expect anything dramatic here, but a revamp of the laptop's internals is sure to be revealed.
- Surface Go 4: A revamp of the brand's affordable 2-in-1 with impressive versatility thanks to its tablet first design is almost certainly on the cards this year. It's not for everyone, but but the Surface Go's tablet-as-a-PC offering definitely has its audience.
