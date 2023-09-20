Microsoft Surface Event 2023 LIVE: Surface Laptop Studio 2, Windows Copilot, and more!

Welcome to Laptop Mag's Microsoft Surface Event 2023 live blog! Check back here for the latest news and coverage of everything revealed at this week's showcase.

Mark your calendars! Tomorrow is the day we look set to get our first look at Microsoft's latest Surface line-up with the Surface Laptop Studio 2, Surface Laptop Go 3, and Surface Go 4 expected to be among the brand's key unveilings.

Expect Windows Copilot to feature as Microsoft push it's next digital assistant towards a wider release for its operating system, and potentially an unveiling of the Surface Pro 10 — not to be confused with the Surface Pro X (it's confusing, we know).

We'll be covering all of the latest news and rumors surrounding Microsoft's plans, and detailing everything announced during the event live once things kicks off.