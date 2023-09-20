Calm down internet — Xbox's "exit the gaming business" by 2027 quote is taken out of context

News
By Momo Tabari
published

Xbox probably isn't going out of business by 2027

Phil Spencer Xbox Exiting Gaming Business
(Image credit: Getty Images / Ramin Talaie)

Head of Xbox Phil Spencer recently commented on information regarding the growth of Xbox Game Pass and its ecosystem, making a drastic claim about its development. When an FTC lawyer, James Weingarten, presented him with projected growth metrics revolving around Xbox Game Pass subscribers, Spencer claimed that the projections were far below reasonable expectations for the company (via Wccftech).

These growth metrics showed the service reaching 100 million subscribers between fiscal year 2029 and 2030, but Spencer is not a fan of these predictions. In fact, he does not "believe that is what the future Xbox business would look like." He then proceeded to say "if this were the outcome, we would -- I don't think we'd still be in the business." He believes the company needs to be in that position by fiscal year 2026 to 2027, or "we'd have to make a difference decision with the business."

Is Xbox truly going to exit gaming?

If you're anything like me, your first instinct upon reading Spencer's quotes is to thrust yourself into panic mode. Are our video games safe? Is Xbox Game Pass going to perish? What about all of our digital media? Will the three gaming titans shrink down to two and revolve around only Nintendo and PlayStation?

Xbox projections

(Image credit: Xbox)

But there's a reason why that one part of the quote is being highlighted by the media, as the full context of the situation is not given a proper spotlight. Spencer's comments on the growth of Xbox do not come from a place of uncertainty and fear; it's a result of him believing that there's no way that would happen.

His quote begins with him saying that he does not think Xbox will reach only 100 million subscribers by fiscal year 2029 to 2030, and instead he expects projections should be there by 2026 to 2027. When he says "I don't believe we'd still be in the business," he's taking an extreme regarding the ridiculousness of those estimates. 

Spencer is likely suggesting that those aforementioned estimates are so absurd that if they were true, Xbox would not be able to continue this business model. Spencer also sent a separate tweet plainly stating "so much has changed" and that they will share "the real plans" when they are ready.

See more

From the way I read those quotes, in no way did it seem like Spencer was implying that Xbox is in so much danger that they could go out of business by 2027. Instead, it reads as someone countering projections that no longer hold up to the reality anymore. We might not know for sure until Spencer clarifies, but I'm somewhat certain this is not the case.

Category
Arrow
Arrow
Back to Gaming Laptops
Brand
Arrow
Processor
Arrow
RAM
Arrow
Storage Size
Arrow
Screen Size
Arrow
Colour
Arrow
Condition
Arrow
Price
Arrow
Any Price
Showing 10 of 387 deals
Filters
Arrow
Asus ROG Strix Scar 18
(2TB 32GB RAM)
Our Review
1
ASUS ROG Strix Scar 18 (2023)...
Amazon
View
Alienware m17 R5 AMD Advantage
Our Review
2
Alienware - m17 R5 AMD...
Best Buy
$1,899.99
View
Recommended Retail...
HP Victus 15
(15.6-inch 8GB RAM)
Our Review
3
Victus by HP Gaming Laptop ...
HP (US)
View
Acer Predator Triton 500 SE
Our Review
4
Acer Predator Triton 500 SE...
Walmart
$1,749.99
View
Acer Predator Triton 300 SE
Our Review
5
Predator Triton 300 SE Gaming...
Acer
View
Dell G16 (7620)
Our Review
6
Dell G16
Dell
View
Acer Predator Triton 300 SE
(512GB 16GB RAM)
Our Review
7
Acer Predator Triton 300 SE...
antonline
View
Acer Predator Triton 300 SE
(512GB 16GB RAM)
Our Review
8
Acer Predator Triton 300 SE...
Target
View
MSI Katana GF76
Our Review
9
MSI Katana GF76 12UD-005...
Newegg
$1,249
View
MSI Titan GT77 HX
(17.3-inch)
Our Review
10
MSI 17.3" Titan GT77HX Gaming...
BHPhoto
View
Load more deals
Momo Tabari
Momo Tabari
Contributing Writer

Self-described art critic and unabashedly pretentious, Momo finds joy in impassioned ramblings about her closeness to video games. She has a bachelor’s degree in Journalism & Media Studies from Brooklyn College and five years of experience in entertainment journalism. Momo is a stalwart defender of the importance found in subjectivity and spends most days overwhelmed with excitement for the past, present and future of gaming. When she isn't writing or playing Dark Souls, she can be found eating chicken fettuccine alfredo and watching anime.