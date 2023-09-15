Microsoft's Surface Laptop Studio 2 and Laptop Go 3 leak ahead of event

There’s no such thing as a secret in the tech world, and today we can spill Microsoft’s in glorious HD. Days before its official unveiling, we’ve just gotten our first look at the Surface Laptop Studio 2 and Surface Laptop Go 3 through official Microsoft renders that have sprung up online.

The renders and accompanying technical specs, obtained by German site WinFuture , were sourced from retailers and give us a clear look at what to expect when Microsoft takes to the stage later this month. Let’s dive into what we know so far.

Microsoft Special Launch Event

Microsoft’s official plan is to give the Surface Laptop Go 3 and Surface Laptop Studio a premiere later this month during a “Special launch event” on Thursday, Sept. 21, 2023. It’s unknown whether the Microsoft Surface Go 4 will make an appearance, though the Surface Go 3 was released at a similar point last year so there is potential for it to join the announcement.

Another staple of the show will be Windows Copilot — Microsoft’s latest AI-infused golden child set to become a mainstay of Windows 11 and beyond. We may also become privy to some new information about Microsoft 365 Copilot, which offers similar AI assistance to users of the online Office suite.

However, let’s take a closer look at the hardware we expect to see during the event.

Surface Laptop Studio 2

Microsoft’s Surface Laptop Studio is a unique 2-in-1 styled machine that’s excellent for content creation and light gaming. It’s convertible form factor is also incredibly useful for digital artists and designers.

The new Surface Laptop Studio 2 appears set to feature Intel’s 13th Gen Raptor Lake CPUs, namely the Core i7-13700H and Core i7-13800H. That’s a solid performance backbone, and it's capitalized on by up to 64GB of LPDDR5X RAM, and Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 graphics with 8GB of VRAM.

Check out the official renders of the device below, along with a quick summary of all the technical specifications we know so far:

Image 1 of 8 (Image credit: Microsoft) (Image credit: Microsoft) (Image credit: Microsoft) (Image credit: Microsoft) (Image credit: Microsoft) (Image credit: Microsoft) (Image credit: Microsoft) (Image credit: Microsoft)

Surface Laptop Studio 2 specifications:

Swipe to scroll horizontally CPU Intel Core i7-13700H, i7-13800H GPU Intel Xe Graphics, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050 (6GB), RTX 4060 (8GB) RAM Up to 64GB Storage Up to 2TB SSD Display 14.4-inch, 2400x1600 @ 120Hz Ports 1 x Type-A USB, 2 x Type-C Thunderbolt 4/USB4, 1 x MicroSD, 1 x 3.5mm audio jack, 1 x Surface Connect port

Surface Laptop Go 3

Microsoft’s Surface Laptop is a mainstream thin-and-light clamshell that’s found a home for many as an education companion or work laptop that’s lightweight and compact — and potentially the brand’s closest answer to a MacBook Air or Dell’s XPS 13.

The new Surface Laptop Go 3 makes use of Intel’s 12th Gen Alder Lake Core i5-1235U processor featuring eight 4.4Ghz cores for solid performance on the go. The laptop will also feature Intel Xe graphics, upwards of 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of SSD storage.

Check out the official renders of the device below, along with a quick summary of all the technical specifications we know so far:

Image 1 of 8 (Image credit: Microsoft) (Image credit: Microsoft) (Image credit: Microsoft) (Image credit: Microsoft) (Image credit: Microsoft) (Image credit: Microsoft) (Image credit: Microsoft) (Image credit: Microsoft)

Surface Laptop Go 3 specifications:

Swipe to scroll horizontally CPU Intel Core i5-1235U GPU Intel Xe Graphics RAM 8GB Storage 256GB Display 12.45-inch, 1536 x 1024 @ 60Hz Ports 1 x Type A USB, 1 x Type-C USB, 1 x 3.5mm audio jack, 1 x Surface Connect port

Outlook

As the information on both the Surface Laptop Studio 2 and Surface Laptop Go 3 comes from a European retailer, we don’t yet have concrete numbers on how much each device will cost at launch.

However, the cheapest configuration will reportedly go on sale in mainland Europe starting at €2,249 — roughly $2,396. Specific details on that configuration aren’t yet available, though, according to the WinFuture report, this model opts for an integrated Intel Xe GPU over the discrete Nvidia option.

Similarly, the Surface Laptop Go 3 will hit store shelves starting at €899, approximately $958. This model includes Intel Xe graphics, 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM, and 256GB of SSD storage.

Both the Surface Laptop Studio 2 and Surface Laptop Go 3 are expected to be available from the beginning of Oct. 2023.