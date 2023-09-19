Xbox Cloud Gaming could add PC games — here's what we know

News
By Sarah Chaney
published

These internal emails from 2021 are full of details

xbox games and consoles
(Image credit: Microsoft)

In early 2022, Microsoft announced its plans to acquire Activision Blizzard, which prompted a legal battle with the FTC. Among other interesting documents, the US Courts just released a few internal emails from Microsoft employees in 2021 talking about PC games coming to Xbox Cloud Gaming. 

These emails appear to be in response to the threat of Google’s Stadia service, which has since been shut down. The emails between leadership from Microsoft and Xbox discuss the possibility of using its Azure servers to stream PC games over Xbox Cloud Gaming. Even though the threat of Stadia’s existence is no longer there, we hope Microsoft pushes forward with allowing PC games to be streamed via the cloud. 

The likelihood of PC games streaming over Xbox Cloud Gaming

The email chain kicked off with Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella emailing a few key employees a link to a 9to5 article talking about Google Stadia hinting at a white-label future with a recent job listing. In the email, Nadella writes “Seems like they will have a leg up because their stuff is more generic Linux VMs + Network… But I am assuming we will do the same for Game Pass PC – right? And if so we can have the same flexibility in terms of offering Cloud Gaming as a PaaS [Platform as a Service] backend as well.” 

email from Satya Nadella

(Image credit: US Courts)

Within an hour of Nadella’s initial email, he received a response from Phil Spencer, the CEO of Microsoft Gaming. One of the most noteworthy snippets from Spencer’s email is where he writes “From a cost to serve the generic point is right, Google has the ability to reuse their Linux cloud hardware and yes as we stream PC native games from an Azure GPU SKU we would have more re-use scenarios to recoup their costs.” 

In layman’s terms, Spencer was alluding to Microsoft’s ability to offer a similar white-label cloud service to what Google was reportedly going to offer with Stadia. Another email in the thread from Kareem Choudhry, head of Microsoft Cloud Gaming, agrees with what Spencer wrote in his email and goes on to say that he and Sarah Bond, head of Xbox Creator Experience, were “driving a suitable Azure SKU…as part of a series that will serve the customer demand we see externally for IAAS and to run our xCloud PC streaming stack.” 

From these emails, it’s clear Microsoft figured out how to go about streaming PC games over the cloud. The company was in the process of trying to make it work as of July 2021, so two years later, why isn’t this feature finished and ready for public consumption?  

email from phil spencer

(Image credit: US Courts)

There’s the possibility that Microsoft put this feature on the back burner when Google Stadia services shut down, but elements of Phil Spencer’s email make it clear that Stadia didn’t seem like much of a threat even in 2021. He writes “Google is a massive and aggressive competitor but honestly I’ve been surprised by their lack of progress with Stadia. To date our #1 competitor here is really nVidia with GeForce now.” 

Google Stadia didn’t seem like a huge threat in 2021 and Microsoft was talking about plans for streaming PC games over Xbox Cloud Gaming, so it seems like an independent decision to amplify features of Xbox Game Pass rather than a decision dependent on standing out from the competition.

If you’ve found yourself wondering why cloud gaming isn’t ready for the masses yet, you’re not alone. It seems like such a straightforward feature that many people would love to have, but for some reason, it’s just not an available feature right now.

Category
Arrow
Arrow
Back to Gaming Laptops
Brand
Arrow
Processor
Arrow
RAM
Arrow
Storage Size
Arrow
Screen Size
Arrow
Colour
Arrow
Condition
Arrow
Price
Arrow
Any Price
Showing 10 of 388 deals
Filters
Arrow
Asus ROG Strix Scar 18
(2TB 32GB RAM)
Our Review
1
ASUS ROG Strix Scar 18 (2023)...
Amazon
View
Acer Predator Triton 300 SE
(14-inch 512GB)
Our Review
2
Acer Predator Triton 300SE...
Walmart
$1,599
View
Alienware m17 R5 AMD Advantage
Our Review
3
Alienware - m17 R5 AMD...
Best Buy
$1,899.99
View
Dell G16 (7620)
Our Review
4
Dell G16
Dell
View
Acer Predator Triton 300 SE
Our Review
5
Predator Triton 300 SE Gaming...
Acer
View
Recommended Retail...
HP Victus 15
(15.6-inch 8GB RAM)
Our Review
6
Victus by HP Gaming Laptop ...
HP (US)
View
Acer Predator Triton 300 SE
(512GB 16GB RAM)
Our Review
7
Acer Predator Triton 300 SE...
antonline
View
Acer Predator Triton 300 SE
(512GB 16GB RAM)
Our Review
8
Acer Predator Triton 300 SE...
Target
View
MSI Katana GF76
Our Review
9
MSI Katana GF76 12UD-005...
Newegg
$1,249
View
MSI Titan GT77 HX
(17.3-inch)
Our Review
10
MSI 17.3" Titan GT77HX Gaming...
BHPhoto
View
Load more deals
Sarah Chaney