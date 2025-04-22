I found the 7 best deals in the Xbox Spring Sale: Save up to 70% on EA Sports, Alan Wake, DOOM, and more

If you've been eyeing some new games for your Xbox library, now is the perfect opportunity thanks to a huge sale from Microsoft.

Top Xbox titles can be pretty pricey, like EA Sports FC25, which costs a whipping $69 just for the standard edition. You don't have to pay that much, though (and you shouldn't). Right now, FC25 is just $20 on Microsoft's Xbox store, which is a steal.

If you're a fan of sports games, you won't want to miss out on the EA Sports MVP Bundle, which includes Madden NFL 25 Deluxe Edition and College Football 25 Deluxe Edition, down to just $59 right now. That's a discount of nearly $100 off the normal price of $149!

There are plenty more titles on sale if those aren't to your liking, from Subnautica for less than $10, to the deluxe edition of Alan Wake 2 and more. We've collected the top 7 deals below so you don't miss out on the best discounts from this sale.

EA Sports FC 25 Standard Edition: was $69 now $20 at xbox.com Save $49 on EA Sports FC25 This year's EA Sports FC title is a must-play for soccer fans and right now you can get it for a great price on Xbox. FC25 features updated Manager and Player Career modes, so it's a great pick even if you plan to play solo.

EA Sports MVP Bundle: was $149 now $59 at xbox.com Save a whopping $90 on EA's football bundle! Arguably the best deal in this week's Xbox sale is the massive discount on the EA Sports MVP Bundle. It's down to $59, meaning you're effectively getting two games for the price of one, and they're both the deluxe editions, which is an incredible bargain.

Subnautica : was $29 now $9 at xbox.com Snag Subnautica for less than $10! What better way to spend a little downtime over the summer than exploring the oceans of an alien world? If you haven't dipped your toes into Subnautica yet, this huge discount is the perfect opportunity to try out this indie hit!

Alan Wake 2 Deluxe Edition: was $79 now $39 at xbox.com Score $40 off on the deluxe edition of Alan Wake 2 If you played the original hit Alan Wake but haven't picked up the incredible sequel yet, this is the perfect opportunity. Alan Wake 2 received a Game Award for Best Narrative, so you can rest assured you're in for an incredible, action-packed story that follows the gripping horror-survival experience the original delivered. This deluxe edition also includes the expansion pass so you can get the complete story.

DOOM Anthology: was $79 now $31 at xbox.com Snag seven DOOM titles for just $31! With this $48 discount, you can pick up the DOOM Anthology bundle for Xbox at a fantastic price. This collection includes DOOM, DOOM 2, DOOM 3, DOOM 64, DOOM Eternal, and DOOM Eternal: The Ancient Gods parts 1 and 2. If you haven't played any of this classic action series yet, this deal is the perfect chance to add the full collection to your Xbox library.

S.T.A.L.K.E.R.: Legends of the Zone Trilogy: was $39 now $25 at xbox.com Save $14 on this three-game STALKER bundle! If you're searching for a new open-world survival game to dive into, the S.T.A.L.K.E.R. series might be the perfect fit, especially with this nice discount on the Xbox bundle, which includes all three games from the original S.T.A.L.K.E.R. trilogy.