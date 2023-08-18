Microsoft Surface September 'special event' event: Is a new Surface Pro coming?

September is going to be a hot one for tech. We've got the highly anticipated Apple September event that will more than likely introduce the iPhone 15, and following that shabang of a debut, we'll get some insight into Microsoft's latest offerings.

The Redmond-based tech giant announced that it is hosting a "special event" in late September for New York City reporters, hinting that the company is poised to reveal a few refreshes from its Surface family.

Microsoft is holding its "special event" in New York City on Sept. 21. The invite sent to journalists doesn't mention anything Surface-related, but around this time of year (early fall), Microsoft typically announces refreshes to its Surface portfolio.

For example, at the last Surface event in early October, Microsoft unleashed the Surface Pro 9, Surface Pro 9 5G, Surface Laptop 5, and Surface Studio 2+. But the question is, what will Microsoft unveil at this year's Surface event?

What to expect at Microsoft September 'Surface' event

Our sister site, Windows Central, has been keeping a steady eye on what Microsoft has in store for us this year, watching leaks and rumors like a hawk. According to the tech outlet, here are some product we should see at the next Surface event.

Surface Go 4

Surface Laptop Go 3

Surface Laptop Studio 2

Surface Pro 10

We're also expecting to see some major updates to Windows 11 and Microsoft 365 with the introduction of Copilot, a new AI companion that Microsoft showed off at Build earlier this year.

Curious about what's in store for the Windows OS? Check out Microsoft 365 gets ChatGPT magic — ask it for a 10-slide PowerPoint and other perks and ChatGPT sibling will be built into Windows 11 — 5 ways it'll obey your every command.

We're also expecting to see updates to Bing AI and the Edge browser.

If you didn't get an invite to the Surface event, don't worry. You should have the opportunity to watch a livestream via YouTube from the comfort of your own home.

