Microsoft Build 2023: How to watch and what to expect

Microsoft Build 2023 kicks off on May 23, and it looks to be a big one for AI in Windows. Here’s how to watch it and some of our top announcement predictions.

This developer-focussed conference has always been an interesting one to watch. Some of the topics may be dry on the calendar, but with two big keynotes to kick off each day, and a ton of ChatGPT-based momentum on the company’s side, it’s clear this will be a huge talking point.

How to watch Microsoft Build 2023

Microsoft will be streaming all of its Build keynotes and Q&As on YouTube. You can watch it just below!

What to expect at Microsoft Build 2023

We’ll start with what not to expect, and that’s new Microsoft hardware. Sure, there will be passing mentions to Xbox consoles and Surface systems, but don’t expect a Surface Pro 10 or anything similar.

Now with that out of the way, let’s get to our three predictions based on the sessions that are in the calendar:

Arm improvements: Project Volterra was the beginning of Microsoft's big push to get developers to build Windows apps for the likes of Qualcomm's Snapdragon chipset. With sessions such as "Optimizer your apps for Arm," it seems logical that we'll see some improvements to the way Windows runs on Arm.

Microsoft Teams tweaks: With 26 sessions at diving into the world of Teams, it's clear this is a big focus of Microsoft. You'll see how chatbots, Copilot and AI as a whole can be implemented into this.

Outlook

So Build’s big focus seems to be heavily upon AI. Given the success of ChatGPT’s integration into Bing search, it’s common sense for Microsoft to figure out exactly where else to integrate this level of smarts.

While we probably won't see a Windows 12, you can start to see the company build the groundwork for what this new OS may look like with these sessions. I'm pretty excited to see what comes out of it!