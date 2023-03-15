GPT-4 is here — 5 ways it's better than ChatGPT

OpenAI just released the new-and-improved iteration of ChatGPT: GPT-4. In November 2022, the hyper-intelligent chatbot disrupted the search-engine and artificial-intelligence (AI) industry with its conversational, human touch that Google, Bing and other sources of info retrieval could not mimic.

It's now four months after ChatGPT's debut, and with its explosive success, the OpenAI rolled out its "most advanced" chatbot yet, boasting that its responses are safer and more useful. The San Francisco-based company claims that GPT-4 is better than the last iteration, but the question is, how so?

5 ways GPT-4 is better that ChatGPT

OpenAI says that GPT-4 is "more creative and collaborative" than its predecessor. Not only can it complete creative and technical writing tasks, but it can also compose songs, write screenplays and mimic someone's writing style in a more nuanced fashion.

How else is GPT-4 better than its predecessor? Check out the list below.

1. GPT-4 can manage a whopping 25,000 words of text. ChatGPT can only stomach a word-limit of 3,000, which is three times less than GPT-4.

GPT-4 (Image credit: OpenAI)

2. It can interpret and decipher details on images. Let's say you fed GPT-4 an image of balloons and you asked, "What would happen if the strings were cut?" It will accurately say, "The balloons would fly away." ChatGPT can't do this.

GPT-4 (Image credit: OpenAI)

3. It has more guard rails against adversarial usage and unwanted content. In other words, compared to ChatGPT, GPT-4 should be less susceptible to being used for malicious operations.

4. It bests ChatGPT when it comes to advanced-reasoning capabilities. Check out the sample below to see the difference in how GPT-4 handles scheduling for three people).

GPT-4 (Image credit: OpenAI)

5. It surpasses ChatGPT when it comes to outperforming human test takers. For example, GPT-4 can ace the Uniform Bar Exam better than ChatGPT.

As a bonus, GPT-4 also addresses privacy concerns better than its predecessor. ChatGPT has been in hot water for being a "data privacy nightmare." As such, Open AI claims that it worked with more than 50 experts to enhance the AI's safety and security.

OpenAI's latest and greatest chatbot is more sophisticated than ever. Want access to GPT-4? You'll have to purchase ChatGPT Plus, a subscription plan that will set you back $20 month.