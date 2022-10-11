Live
Microsoft Surface October event live blog: Surface Pro 9, Surface Laptop 5, and more expected
All the latest announcements from the big Microsoft Surface event 2022
This year's Microsoft Surface event 2022 is gearing up to reveal a host of new devices, and that means we may finally see the rumored Surface Pro 9, Surface Laptop 5, and more unveiled. It's set to be quite the show, especially if Microsoft has a few surprises up its tech-filled sleeve.
Last year, we saw the Surface Pro 8, Surface Duo 2, and Surface Laptop Studio steal the show, so it's reasonable to believe Microsoft will continue the hype by revealing the Surface Pro 9, a next-gen Surface Laptop Studio, and a Surface Duo 3, right?
Well, that last one may not be in the cards, seeing as there were already murmurs of discontinuing the Surface Duo 2 (which the tech giant put to rest). Still, there are plenty of products that could fill that spot.
Fortunately, we won't have to wait much longer until all is revealed. This live blog will keep you up-to-date on everything announced at this year's Microsoft Surface event, and in the run-up to the event, we'll take a closer look at what to expect.
How to watch Microsoft Surface October event
The Microsoft Surface October event is kicking off on October 12 at 10 a.m. ET / 3 p.m. BST, and we'll be covering all the big announcements as they happen, so stick around!
The Microsoft livestream will be kicking off on Microsoft's event page (opens in new tab), where you can also add the event to your Outlook calendar so you don't miss it. This is a good place to watch it, as you'll get a stutter-free stream.
You'll also likely catch the livestream on the Microsoft Surface YouTube channel, which is where last year's Microsoft event was streamed. For more details on how to watch the Microsoft Surface October event, we've got you covered.
Fancy watching along with us? We'll be covering everything Microsoft has in store below. Prepare for all things Microsoft Surface!
And we're kicking off! Welcome to Laptop Mag's Microsoft Surface event live blog, where we'll be covering everything Microsoft has in store for this year's Surface event, along with a rundown of any last-minute leaks and rumors we spot.
In fact, we may already know what Microsoft has up its sleeve. Tipster Aggiornamenti Lumia on Twitter has teased leaked specs for Surface Laptop 5 15-inch and 13.5-inch models, along with a hint at what the expected Surface Pro 9 will have under the hood.
If the leaks are accurate, they may not be all that different from the Surface Laptop 4 and Surface Pro 8. However, the tipped specs do include 12th Gen Intel CPUs, specifically i5-1235U and Core i7-1255U processors. The Surface lineup was due for an update, so this comes as no surprise. But the main takeaway is that Microsoft could be gearing up to announce the Surface Pro 9 and Surface Laptop 5, just as we thought.
What else will Microsoft be planning to unveil? Won't be long until we find out.
Surface Laptop 5 15"Common for all variants:- RES: 2496x1664- 12th gen cpu (Intel EVO)- Windows 11 Home- Intel Xe Graphics (integrated graphics)- BT 5.1 + WiFi 6October 7, 2022
So, what do we know about the rumored Microsoft Surface Pro 9? Well, quite a bit.
While it's expected to sport the same design, there are more interesting changes under the hood. According to a WinFuture report, a leak revealed that the standard Surface Pro 9 models should feature Intel 12th Gen CPUs. No surprise there; tipster Roland Quant specified that it will be the Intel Core i5-1235U and Intel Core i7-1255U CPUs to be specific. They are the direct successors to the processors in the Surface Pro 8, so again no surprise, although some may have hoped to see the more powerful P-Series.
The more intriguing option is the Surface Pro 9 5G mentioned in the leak. This model will feature a customized Snapdragon 8cx Gen 3, which Microsoft will call the Microsoft SQ3. This follows the pattern we’ve seen in the last two generations of the Microsoft Surface Pro X. If this model launches as the Surface Pro 9 5G, that almost certainly marks the end of the Surface Pro X line, which we won’t shed a tear for.
Quant went on to say that the Pro 9 will come with 256GB of storage in the base model (a step up from 128GB last year) and top out at 1TB.
Then there's the Surface Laptop 5, which appears to be a safe bet.
Tech site WinFuture claims the next Surface Laptop will be announced in mid-October (just in time for the Surface event), and that it will be equipped with the latest 12th Gen Intel processors and up to a 1TB SSD.
This isn't outside the realm of possibility, as Microsoft doesn't shy away from frequently updating its Surface Laptop line. This is a laptop we're looking forward to, as we were fans of the 13-inch Surface Laptop 4 and 15-inch Surface Laptop 4 with AMD.
Reckon we'll see an update to the Microsoft Surface Duo 2? According to Windows Central, Microsoft is thinking about using the same foldable design as the current Surface Duo or switching it up to something similar to the Galaxy Z Fold 4. If the design is changed, then it's expected to come in a different aspect ratio and thinner design.
We've heard murmurings of Microsoft's scrapped Surface Duo before, which was expected to be a low-cost model with a dual-camera array and plastic exterior. Images of the device popped up on a now-deleted eBay listing, titled as a "dev unit" of the Surface Duo 2. Apparently, it was canceled in late 2021 to focus on the next Surface Duo device.
It's likely Microsoft will take more time to work on the next Surface Duo, so we may not end up seeing it at this Surface event.
Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips.
Thank you for signing up to Laptop Mag. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.