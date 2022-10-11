Microsoft Surface October event live blog: Surface Pro 9, Surface Laptop 5, and more expected

This year's Microsoft Surface event 2022 is gearing up to reveal a host of new devices, and that means we may finally see the rumored Surface Pro 9, Surface Laptop 5, and more unveiled. It's set to be quite the show, especially if Microsoft has a few surprises up its tech-filled sleeve.



Last year, we saw the Surface Pro 8, Surface Duo 2, and Surface Laptop Studio steal the show, so it's reasonable to believe Microsoft will continue the hype by revealing the Surface Pro 9, a next-gen Surface Laptop Studio, and a Surface Duo 3, right?



Well, that last one may not be in the cards, seeing as there were already murmurs of discontinuing the Surface Duo 2 (which the tech giant put to rest). Still, there are plenty of products that could fill that spot.



Fortunately, we won't have to wait much longer until all is revealed. This live blog will keep you up-to-date on everything announced at this year's Microsoft Surface event, and in the run-up to the event, we'll take a closer look at what to expect.

How to watch Microsoft Surface October event

The Microsoft Surface October event is kicking off on October 12 at 10 a.m. ET / 3 p.m. BST, and we'll be covering all the big announcements as they happen, so stick around!



The Microsoft livestream will be kicking off on Microsoft's event page (opens in new tab), where you can also add the event to your Outlook calendar so you don't miss it. This is a good place to watch it, as you'll get a stutter-free stream.



You'll also likely catch the livestream on the Microsoft Surface YouTube channel, which is where last year's Microsoft event was streamed. For more details on how to watch the Microsoft Surface October event, we've got you covered.



Fancy watching along with us? We'll be covering everything Microsoft has in store below. Prepare for all things Microsoft Surface!