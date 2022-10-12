Surface Pro 9 revealed: Microsoft presents a 2-in-1 supercharged with 5G

Microsoft reveals the Surface Pro 9, an updated 2-in-1 laptop with 12th Gen Intel CPUs, optional 5G support, 120Hz dynamic refresh rate, and a selection of "vibrant" colors.



Announced at the Microsoft Surface October event, the long-rumored Surface Pro 9 has finally arrived, and it packs a few notable updates to the already impressive Surface Pro 8. Not only are we getting 12th Gen Intel i5 and i7 options, but there's also a 5G model equipped with Microsoft SQ 3 powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon.



Along with long-lasting battery life claims of up to 19 hours and impressive dual cameras, there's a lot to look forward to in the Surface Pro 9. Check out all you need to know below.



Microsoft Surface Pro 9

The Microsoft Surface Pro 9 is set to hit stores this October, and it will be available in two options: one with 12th Gen Intel CPUs and the other with 5G support sporting a Microsoft SQ 3 processor. The latter comes from Qualcomm Snapdragon, so it will be interesting to see the difference in processing power between the two models.

The Surface Pro 9 matches the size and weight of its predecessor, with dimensions of 11.3 x 8.2 x 0.37 inches and weighing 1.94 pounds (although the 5G model comes in a 1.95 pounds with mmWave). This means you're getting the same 13-inch (2880 x 1920) PixelSense Flow touch display with a 3:2 aspect ratio, with the Intel model featuring a smooth 120Hz dynamic refresh rate. You can also expect Dolby Vision IQ support and Gorilla Glass 5 protection.



The 2-in-1 comes in an anodized aluminum body with a kickstand with a full-friction multi-position hinge to 165 degrees, along with the usual magnetically attached keyboard. As for color options, expect Platinum, Graphite, Sapphire, and Forest, with the Wi-Fi Intel models losing out on the Platinum option.

Under the hood, you'll find either a 12th Gen Intel Core i5-1235U processor or i7-1255U CPU (commercial customers get i5-1245U or i7-1265U), with storage options 256GB and above built on Intel Evo. As for the 5G option, expect a Microsoft SQ 3 processor with a Neural Processing Unit (NPU). Graphics-wise, there's the usual Intel Iris Xe or Microsoft SQ 3 Adreno 8CX Gen 3 GPU for the 5G model.



In terms of configurations, there are 8GB, 16GB, or 32GB of LPDDR5 RAM available, along with removable SSD options includes 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, or 1TB. The 5G model offers 8GB or 16GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 128GB, 256GB, 512GB SSD options.

Of course, you can also expect Windows 11 onboard, along with Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.1 connectivity on both models, with the 5G option offering (you guessed it) 5G along with NanoSIM and eSIM support.



Interestingly, Microsoft claims the Surface Pro 9 delivers up to 15.5 hours of battery life on the Intel models and up to a whopping 19 hours on the 5G option. In the Surface Pro 8, we tested a 9-hour battery life. That's a big jump from its predecessor, but we'll have to test this out once we get out hands on the Pro 9.



Cameras are also a highlight, with the 2-in-1 keeping the 1080p front-facing camera with Windows Hello face authentication, along with the 10MP rear autofocus camera with 1080p resolution and 4K video. The 5G model takes this a step further with Windows Studio Effects features (Portrait Blur, Automatic Framing, and Eye Contact).



When it comes to ports, you'll get two USB-C slots with USB4 and Thunderbolt 4 support, one Surface Connect port, and a Surface Keyboard slot. The 5G model adds a nano-SIM card slot.



Unfortunately, while the Surface Pro 9 is compatible with the Surface Slim Pen 2, it doesn't come in the box. Customers will have to purchase this accessory separately.



Will the new Microsoft Surface Pro 9 shine as a brilliant 2-in-1 laptop with its updated specs? We'll have to get our hands on it and test it out before we make a decision (stay tuned for that review).