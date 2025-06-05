Snapdragon X2 Elite leak teases a monster 18-core chip with 64GB RAM

Just when we thought Qualcomm's Snapdragon X Elite was its boldest move, a fresh leak suggests the company’s next chip is gearing up to break records.

The newly uncovered Snapdragon X2 Elite variant, reportedly codenamed SC8480XP, boasts a whopping 18-core CPU configuration and up to 64GB of LPDDR5X RAM — the highest we’ve ever seen in Qualcomm’s Windows-on-ARM efforts.

The leak, which comes via a test platform uncovered by @KOMACHI_ENSAKA and reported by TechPowerUp , indicates that Qualcomm may be preparing a chip powerful enough to blur the line between ARM laptops and high-end desktops.

SC8480XP aka SD X2 Elite in testing with 64GB RAM... looking like 18 core thing more and more. — Roland Quandt (@rquandt.bsky.social) 30 May 2025 at 14:56

18 cores, 64GB RAM, and water cooling

According to the leak, the X2 chip packs 18 Oryon V3 CPU cores, a 50% jump from the already formidable 12-core Snapdragon X Elite. That means more threads, better multitasking, and higher headroom for compute-heavy apps like video editing and local AI inference.

The core architecture itself has evolved. Qualcomm’s third-gen Oryon design, derived from the server-class NUVIA Phoenix cores, is expected to deliver up to 30% better single-thread performance, with even bigger gains in multi-core workloads. That puts Qualcomm squarely in the fight with AMD and Intel’s most efficient silicon.

More than cores

But the spec sheet doesn’t stop at core counts. Testing configs are reportedly running with up to 64GB of LPDDR5 RAM, representing a full 2x increase over current X Elite laptops.

Qualcomm is also moving toward a System-in-Package (SiP) approach, directly embedding RAM and storage onto the processor. It’s a move that echoes Apple Silicon but goes one step further, minimizing latency by eliminating external buses.

There is a catch, though: SiP means that memory (and possibly storage) is integrated into the chip itself, so you won’t be upgrading anything. What you buy is what you get.

Is Qualcomm looking beyond laptops?

What’s interesting here is that the X2 Elite is being tested with full-blown desktop cooling solutions, including a 120mm all-in-one liquid cooler. That’s not standard issue for a thin-and-light laptop; it’s desktop-tier gear. And it suggests that Qualcomm may be prototyping desktop or high-TDP laptop configurations.

This would mark a significant departure from Qualcomm’s previous strategy, which focused on ultra-portables and long battery life. It now seems that the company wants to scale ARM performance into new product classes, potentially rivaling Apple’s M-series desktops and AMD’s Strix Halo APU for creative workloads and local AI inference.

It’s worth noting that these tests are reportedly being conducted internally, and it’s unclear whether such high-TDP devices will ever hit shelves, but the fact that Qualcomm is even testing them speaks volumes.

It’s also worth noting that Qualcomm might be positioning itself to compete more aggressively in the high-performance laptop segment, with the increased core count and memory support potentially making Arm-based laptops more appealing to power users.

A big chip is nothing without great software

Regardless of how impressive the chip sounds, Windows on Arm still has work to do. Compatibility and optimization remain sore spots, even despite Microsoft’s recent Copilot+ PC initiative and more OEMs embracing Snapdragon silicon. Qualcomm’s hardware might be catching up or even surpassing Apple and Intel on paper, but real-world performance will depend on software doing its part.

There’s also the matter of timing. Qualcomm is expected to unveil new Snapdragon X-series chips at its Snapdragon Summit 2025, scheduled for September 23-25 in Hawaii.

It’s unclear whether the 18-core X2 Elite will headline that event, but when Laptop Mag spoke to Qualcomm leaders at Computex in May, all questions about the X2 were met with "come to Snapdragon Summit."

If leaks are true, the 18-core Snapdragon X2 Elite might just be Qualcomm’s most aggressive move yet. With 64GB RAM support, an ultra-dense integrated design, and desktop-class cooling in test environments, the question now is whether the ecosystem — apps, drivers, and thermal envelopes — can keep up with the silicon.

If it can? ARM might finally be ready to challenge x86 where it hurts.