Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 is here: Two models boasting 17-hour battery life

The Surface Laptop 5 has arrived, with Microsoft packing the latest 12th Gen Intel processors in both 13.5-inch and 15-inch models — and there's even a fresh Sage color option.



Announced during the Microsoft Surface October event, the Surface Laptop 5 returns with 13.5-inch and 15-inch models with updated specs; this time with 12th Gen Intel i5 and i7 processors based on Intel Evo, Thunderbolt 4 ports, and a claimed 17-hour battery life.



While you can expect the usual Windows 11 OS, there are a few other updates Microsoft brings to the table. Check out all you need to know about the new Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 — starting at $1,000.



Wondering how it compares to its predecessor? Check the differences between the Surface Laptop 5 and Surface Laptop 4.

Microsoft Surface Laptop 5

The Microsoft Surface laptop 5 is set to hit shelves this October, arriving with 13.5-inch and 15-inch touchscreen displays. Colors for the 13.5-inch Surface Laptop 5 include Platinum with Alcantara , Matte Black, Sandstone, and a new green Sage. As for the 15-inch model, expect Platinum and Matte Black.

(Image credit: Microsoft )

Size-wise, the 13.5-inch laptop is nearly identical to the Surface Laptop 4 (13.5-inch), with dimensions of 12.1 inch x 8.8 inch x 0.57 inches and weighing 2.8 pounds. The 15-inch model is the same: 13.4 inch x 9.6 inch x 0.58 inch and weighing 3.4 pounds. So far, we're getting the same design as the Surface Laptop 4, and we're not complaining.



You'll find more changes under the hood. the 13.5-inch model comes in two options including a 12th Gen Intel Core i5-1235U processor or an i7-1255U CPU, while the 15-inch laptop sticks with one i7-1255U chip. However, for commercial sales, you can expect either an Intel 12th Gen i5-1245U CPU or an i7-1265U processor. Microsoft claims it's 50% faster than its predecessor, but we'll have to put that to the test.

(Image credit: Microsoft)

Other configurations include 8GB, 16GB, or 32GB of LPDDR5x RAM, along with removable SSD options including 256GB, 512GB, or 1TB. All models come with Intel Iris Xe graphics. You can also expect Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.1 connectivity.



We'll also see the same 13.5-inch (2256 x 1504) PixelSense touchscreen with Dolby Vision support. However, the 15-inch model is a little different, delivering a 15-inch (2496 x 1664) PixelSense touchscreen compared to last year's model (2256 x 1504). They'll still see the signature 3:2 aspect ratio.



Here's a big claim: Microsoft states the Surface Laptop 5 13.5 offers up to 18 hours of battery life, while the 15-inch option delivers up to 17 hours. In our reviews of the Surface Laptop 4 models, we saw the 13.5 version reach 10 hours and 46 minutes, and the 15-inch model last just over 12 hours. The Surface Laptop 5 boasts some impressive numbers, and we can't wait to see if they'll take a place on our list of laptops with the best battery life.

(Image credit: Microsoft)

Finally, Microsoft brings Thunderbolt 4 to its Surface Laptops. Although, not too many. Each model will be equipped with one USB-C port with USB4 and Thunderbolt 4 support, along with a USB-A 3.1 slot, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a Surface Connect port.



The webcam doesn't sound like a highlight, keeping the same 720p snapper. That said, Microsoft does state there are "enhanced camera experiences" thanks to Windows 11's interactive features. Plus, there a dual far-field Studio Mics.



We'll know more about the Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 once we get our hands on it (stay tuned for that review), but so far, it seems to be more of an internal update to the Surface Laptop 4.