Live
Prime Early Access Sale live updates: Secret deals not to be missed
Here are the best surprise Amazon Prime Day October deals!
The Amazon Prime Early Access sale is here and rather than show you the deals you expected, we're going to find the huge surprises that retailers don't want you to know about.
What makes for a "secret deal?" It's a bit of a broad term that we should explain here.
Using a combination of common sense, looking at what is already on sale, and listening to the rumor mill, we can make educated guesses about what will be cheaper and by how much. However, there are some deals that come out of nowhere and shock us all, both from Amazon and other retailers
That's what we want to focus on in this live blog — the savings nobody expected to happen, whether it be across brand-spanking new tech or gadget sales that offer vastly more value for money than we could ever have anticipated.
Select deals from the sale are exclusively for Prime members and include same-day or next-day shipping. If you're not a Prime member, join Amazon Prime to shop for exclusive Prime Early Access Sale deals. Amazon offers a 30-day free trial for you to try before you buy. There's no risk and you can cancel anytime.
Get AirPods Max for less than $400!
- AirPods Max:
$549$386 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)
We're seeing new AirPods Max deals for as low as $449 (opens in new tab) (for the Sky Blue model), which are all fine and good. But if you venture into renewed product territory, you can get Apple's AirPods Max over-ear headphones for so much cheaper!
For more personal items like in-ear earbuds and whatnot, I would be against buying renewed products. But for laptops, tablets and over-ear headphones, you should absolutely take advantage of refurbished products, provided they meet the standards you're looking for. These headpones are graded as "excellent condition," which means no signs of cosmetic damage.
This is the best price on the latest Dell XPS 13 that you will find anywhere
- Dell XPS 13 (12th Gen Intel i7):
$1,349$1,139 @ Dell with code LAPTOPMAG5 (opens in new tab)
Did you know that Laptop Mag has its own secret Dell discount code, which can be used across XPS and Alienware laptops? Because of this, you can actually create an XPS 13 deal that is better than anything we ever expected!
This latest XPS 13 packs the latest 12th Gen Intel notebook processor, alongside a 13.4-inch FHD+ display, 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM and a 512GB SSD. This is one of the best ultrabooks you can buy today, and you can get it for a shockingly good price.
The Asus ROG Flow Z13 is cheaper than we expected!
- Asus ROG Flow Z13 (12th Gen Intel Core i7, RTX 3050):
$1799$1459 @ Newegg (opens in new tab)
We're huge fans of the Asus ROG Flow Z13 for it's awesome power and insane portability — it's basically a gaming surface. But there was one issue in the form of its price.
Well, Newegg has answered our criticism (opens in new tab) with a huge discount that makes it cheaper than we ever anticipated! This model packs an Intel Core i7-12700H CPU, RTX 3050 graphics, 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM and a 512GB SSD. All of this is enclosed in a sleek slab with a gorgeons 13.4-inch FHD+ touchscreen display with 120Hz refresh rate.
If you want a gaming laptop that's crammed into a tablet form factor, then this is the time to buy. For more info, check out our video review.
Welcome, savvy shoppers!
Let's get started by telling you about all of our Amazon Prime Early Access Sale coverage. There is a lot to sink your teeth into!
First, here are some tips to spot a good Prime Early Access deal. It can be easy to fall for some marketing that makes a saving sound better than it actually is. Follow our steps and you can make sure you select just the bangers.
Next up, we have all of our best deals hubs, which are updated around the clock by my talented team (who have all stocked up on coffee supplies to make it through the overnight shifts).
- Laptop deals (opens in new tab)
- Gaming laptop deals (opens in new tab)
- Headphone deals (opens in new tab)
- MacBook deals (opens in new tab)
- Apple deals (opens in new tab)
- Chromebook deals (opens in new tab)
- iPad deals (opens in new tab)
- Tablet deals (opens in new tab)
- TV deals (opens in new tab)
- Monitor deals (opens in new tab)
Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips.
Thank you for signing up to Laptop Mag. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.