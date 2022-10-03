Prime Early Access Sale tablet deals 2022: Fall preview

Amazon Prime Early Access Sale tablet deals will help frugal shoppers get a jump-start on their holiday gift list. While Black Friday is generally viewed as the holiday shopping season kick-off, this year is different. Amazon and just about every other retailer are offering holiday deals in October.

In response to frugal shoppers looking to beat inflation, retailers are starting holiday deals earlier than ever. End-of-year discounts on tablets tend to offer the lowest prices of the year. And while Black Friday deals are typically aggressive, October savings are notably similar. In fact, you can get the lowest prices ever on some of the industry's best tablets today.

For example, you can save up to 50% on Amazon's best-selling Fire tablets right now. Prices start at just $45.

Looking for bargains on premium tablets from Apple, Samsung, and Microsoft? There are plenty of holiday deals on iPads, Surface tablets, and Galaxy Tabs to be had this month.

During Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale, we're sharing the best tablet deals from the retail giant and its competitors right here. Be sure to visit our Prime Early Access Sale page for the best mobile tech deals from Amazon's October sale.

If you need to pick up a tablet sooner than later, here are the best tablet deals to shop today.

Today's best tablet deals

Prime Early Access Sale tablet deals preview

(opens in new tab) Amazon Fire HD 8 Plus: $109 $54 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

One of today's best tablet deals takes $45 off the Amazon HD 8 Plus. It has all the same specs as the new Fire HD 8 except that it packs 3GB of RAM.

(opens in new tab) Amazon Fire HD 10: $149 $74 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save 50% on the Fire HD 10 — one of the best budget tablets around. It has a 10.1-inch 1080p display and rate 12 hour battery life which makes it perfect for streaming content and gaming. It runs on a powerful octa-core CPU alongside 3GB of RAM for snappy navigation and app launching.

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy Tab A8: $229 $159 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $70 on the Galaxy Tab A8. Whether you're looking for a tablet to read books and watch video on or you want to give your kids something to play with, the Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 is a great choice. It features a 10.5-inch LCD display with 32GB of storage. And thanks to the microSD slot, you can expand the storage if necessary. You can also buy this tablet directly from Samsung for as low as $85 (opens in new tab) with trade-in.

(opens in new tab) Apple iPad 9th Generation: $329 $299 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $30 on the 10.2-inch Apple iPad. Apple's 9th generation iPad sports a 10.2-inch Retina display with True Tone, A13 Bionic chip, 3GB of RAM, 128GB of storage and stereo speakers. It sports an 8MP wide angle primary camera on the back and a 12MP ultra-wide front camera. Touch ID and Apple Pay offer secure login payment.

(opens in new tab) Galaxy Tab S8 128GB: $699 $563 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $136 on the 128GB Samsung Galaxy Tab S8. Samsung's flagship tablet packs an 11-inch (2560 x 1600) LTPS TFT display up to 120Hz for smooth content streaming and gaming. Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 64-bit 8-core CPU coupled with 8GB of RAM ensures fast and speedy responsiveness. Rounding out its specs are 128GB of microSD-expandable storage and an 8,000mAH battery.

(opens in new tab) Apple M1 iPad Air 5: $599 $559 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $40 on the 5th generation iPad Air at Amazon. The 2022 iPad Air 5 packs a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display with True Tone. Rounding out its specs are Apple's M1 chip, 8GB of RAM, 64GB of storage and stereo speakers. For image capturing and video calls it has a 12MP wide angle primary camera on the back and a 12MP FaceTime Camera. Touch ID and Apple Pay offer secure login payment. Amazon also offers the 256GB modeal for $679 (opens in new tab) ($70 off).

(opens in new tab) Microsoft Surface Pro 7 Plus: $1,029 $689 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $340 on the Surface Pro 7 Plus with Type Cover Bundle. It packs a 12.3-inch (2736 x 1824) display, 11th Gen Intel Core i5 CPU, 8GB of RAM and 128GB of fast SSD storage. This is one of the lowest prices we've seen for this bundle and one of the best tablet deals of the season.

(opens in new tab) Microsoft Surface Pro 8: $1,099 $799 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $300 on the Editor's Choice Microsoft Surface Pro 8. Our favorite 2-in-1 tablet scored a high rating of 4 out of 5 stars with us for its gorgeous display, powerful performance and excellent webcam. At just $20 shy of its all-time Amazon price low, it's one of the best tablet deals you can get.

(opens in new tab) Amazon Prime Membership: 30-Day free trial (opens in new tab)

Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale offers exclusive member-only discounts for Prime members. If you're not a Prime member, join Amazon Prime now to shop Prime Early Access deals.

What is Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale?

October's Amazon Prime Early Access Sale is the online retailer's holiday season kick-off event. The 48-hour sale is scheduled to run on October 11-12 and is expect to offer sitewide deals on products from every category.

Prime Early Access shoppers can expect to see steep discounts on select electronics including laptops, tablets, PC accessories, audio wearables, games and gaming gear. Amazon's October sale will shine the spotlight on Prime Early Access deals and Prime Exclusive deals.

When is Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale?

Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale starts October 11 at 3 a.m. ET/12 a.m. PT. Similar to Amazon's July Prime Day 2022 sale, the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale offers two days of deals.

Join Amazon Prime (opens in new tab) to shop today's Prime Early Access deals as well as offers during Amazon's fall sale. As a courtesy, Amazon offers a 30-day free trial. There's no risk and you can cancel any time.