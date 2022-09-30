Amazon Prime Early Access gaming laptop deals 2022

Gamers, block your calendars for October 11-12. Amazon's first ever Prime Early Access gaming laptop deals are on the horizon. Just about every retailer is jump-starting the holiday shopping season this year. Given the current state of inflation, frugal shoppers are hunting for gaming laptop deals more than ever.

During mid-October, we expect discounts to be Black Friday equivalent. In fact, select configurations are already dropping to all-time low prices. With retailers making way for the next generation of high-end GPU laptops, existing rigs are getting deeply discounted. So if you want to step up your gaming, don't sleep on Amazon's Prime Early Access gaming laptop deals.

Prime members will get exclusive access to select Prime Early Access deals including limited time Lightning Deals.

Amazon offers a 30-day free trial before you decide to fully commit.

Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale starts October 11 at 3 a.m. ET/12 a.m. PT. and ends October 12. Visit our Prime Early Access Sale hub for the best tech deals from the event.

Don't want to wait? Browse the best gaming laptop deals worth your while below.

Today's best gaming laptop deals

Pre-Prime Early Access gaming laptop deals

(opens in new tab) HP Victus RTX 3050: $979 $800 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $179 on the HP Victus 16. If you're looking for a budget machine, it's one of the best gaming laptops for the money. This machine has a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) isplay, 3.3-GHz 12th Gen Intel Core i5-12500H 12-core CPU, 8GB of RAM and 512GB SSD. Nvidia's RTX 3050 GPU handles graphics.

(opens in new tab) Gigabyte G5 RTX 3060: $1,299 $899 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

At $400 off, the Gigabyte G5 is one of the best gaming laptops for the price. This machine packs a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) 144Hz display, 2.7-GHz Intel Core i5-11400H CPU, 16GB of RAM, RTX 3060 graphics and 512GB SSD.

(opens in new tab) Lenovo Legion 5 RTX 3060: $1,149 $999 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $150 on the Lenovo Legion 5 gaming laptop. It packs a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) 120Hz matte display, 3.3-GHz AMD Ryzen 5 5600H 6-core CPU, 8GB of RAM and 512GB SSD. For graphics handling, it's equipped with an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 GPU with 6GB of dedicated VRAM.

(opens in new tab) Asus TUF Gaming F17 RTX 3060: 1,399 $1,199 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $200 on the Asus TUF Gaming F17 FX706. The laptop in this deal packs a 17.3-inch (1920 x 1080) 144Hz display, 2.3-GHz Intel Core i7-11800H 8-core CPU, 16GB of RAM and 1TB SSD. Nvidia's GeForce RTX 3050 GPU with 6GB of dedicated memory does all the heavy graphics lifting. Amazon also offers the Intel Core i5 version for $799 (opens in new tab) ($100 off).

(opens in new tab) Acer Nitro 5 RTX 3060: $1,499 $1,249 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $250 on the powerful Acer Nitro 5 gaming laptop. This machine has a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) 144Hz display, 2.5-GHz Intel Core i5-10300H 4-core CPU, 8GB of RAM and 256GB SSD. For graphics handling, it employs Nvidia's GeForce RTX 3050 GPU with 4GB of dedicated memory.

(opens in new tab) Alienware m15 R7 RTX 3070 Ti: $2,159 $1,852 @ Dell (opens in new tab)

Save $307 on the Alienware m15 R7 via coupons, "WKNDOFFERS50" and "LAPTOPMAG5". This machine has a 15.6-inch (2560 x 1440) 240Hz display, with Intel Core i7-12700H CPU, 16GB of RAM and 1TBSSD. It employs Nvidia's RTX 3070 Ti GPU with 8GB of dedicated RAM for graphics handling.

