Best PC games 2020: PC games we're playing right now

The best PC games can be easily found among the wave of AAA titles or they can be hiding among the hundreds of indie titles that have overtaken your Steam library. With so many awesome games launching, how do you know which to play first? Well, that's where the Laptop Mag staff comes in with a list of the best PC games we're playing right now.

Our recently launched gaming reviews program takes into account how games perform on PC. Check out our reviews of Dragon Ball Z Kakarot , Warcraft III: Reforged and Bleeding Edge to see how those games did. (Unfortunately, they didn't make it on this particular ranking.)

We'll also be reviewing games launching on the Xbox Series X and the PS5 , as well as the consoles themselves, as the consoles might just be a better alternative to some gaming laptops. Obviously, there are thousands of excellent PC games out there, like Divinity: Original Sin 2, Doom (2016) and Minecraft, so we can't list all of them, but these are the best PC games we're loving right now.

The best PC games you can play today

1. The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt

Sword fights, magic and plenty of Gwent, The Witcher III: Wild Hunt is a must-play title for fans of the books or the Netflix series. (Image credit: CD Projekt Red)

Coasting off the popularity of the Netflix show "The Witcher," CD Projekt Red's trilogy of Witcher games is enjoying a resurgence. And The Witcher III: Wild Hunt is by far the best in the series. The final chapter in Geralt of Rivia's video game adventure offers all the sword wielding and spell casting you'd expect, with plenty of dialogue and morality trees, along with a massive bestiary of mythical creatures to fight.

In the final entry, you're on the trail of a grown up Cirilla, on the run from the titular Wild Hunt. Along the way, you'll meet series favorites, including Triss, Dandelion (Jaskier) and, of course, Yennefer of Vengerberg. So, toss your coin (and several hundred hours of your life) to your Witcher and play through a fun, engaging story.

— Sherri L. Smith

2. Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice

Out of every game on this list, Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice will probably make you die the most, which is why it's one of the best PC games. (Image credit: FromSoftware)

FromSoftware's latest "kill yourself" simulator is Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice. It's a high-octane action-adventure game that doesn't stop trying to get you to toss your laptop out of the window until the credits roll. But I have good news: It's not impossible.

You start off as a shinobi with nothing but a sword, but as you play, you'll gain more skills and weapons to fend off your foes. Eventually, you'll get used to jumping, parrying and timing your attacks on bosses and the like. Then, you'll get the real tutorial session: Genichiro Ashina, a complete and utter beast who'll force you to master all of your skills. After you do that, you'll be a straight boss at Sekiro.

That is, you will be until you have to fight the Demon of Hatred, when you'll eat dirt and literally have to unlearn everything you know in this game. Then, and only then, can you fight the last boss and end your suffering. Oh, and there are also like three endings you have to worry about. Time to get good.

— Rami Tabari

3. Fortnite

Fortnite, a battle royale shooter, is one of the most popular video games ever, with more than 250 million players. (Image credit: Epic Games)

Say what you want about Fortnite, but the game's cultural impact is unprecedented. From turning gamers into celebrities to handing out millions in tournament prize cash, Fortnite is a phenomenon that seemingly won't go away.

Attributing this game's incredible success to a free-to-play model that relies entirely on microtransactions doesn't do justice to the game or its developer, Epic Games. Fortnite jumped on the battle royale genre (h/t to PUBG), launching with a gorgeous, ever-changing map, various weapons with different abilities and fully customizable characters.

But battle royale games (Fortnite in particular) can be frustratingly ruthless. To keep people coming back, Epic Games regularly adds new content and rewards players with new skins, challenges and modes.

What ultimately separates Fortnite from similar games is a challenging but rewarding building system that adds depth and complexity to the standard run-and-gun gameplay. And with Fortnite's lighthearted aesthetic, silly dancing and funny video clips, this title never takes itself too seriously, which is an appealing quality for people who just want an escape. It easily ranks among the best PC games.

— Phillip Tracy

4. Rocket League

Do you wish FIFA and Need for Speed were just the same game? Then you'll find your best PC game in Rocket League, a title that has nothing to do with either franchise. (Image credit: Psyonix)

Rocket League is soccer, if each player was replaced with a rocket-powered car. It's as if a team of 8-year-olds designed a sport, but Psyonix ran with the concept and produced a fantastic game.

Although it's a few years old, Rocket League has benefited from frequent updates that added new maps and cars. What's more, a cross-play feature means you can compete with opponents over different platforms. Whether you're playing online or hosting local party games with friends, Rocket League belongs in your gaming library.

— Marshall Lemon

5. Resident Evil 2

This remake of the survival horror classic is bloody, gross and beautiful. (Image credit: Capcom)

The remake of Resident Evil is bloody beautiful. Seriously, this is one of the few games that can leave you slightly nauseated, yet transfixed in the same moment in the beauty of the horror unfolding before you.

Capcom lovingly re-created the survival horror classic, ditching the tank controls and finite saves in favor of modern third-person shooting-game mechanics and gorgeous animation. And you get Mr. X, a relentless, mutated monstrosity hellbent on hunting you down. And if you really want to have some fun, try out some of the mods that strip the silent terror down to its skivvies or turn it into Pennywise the dancing clown from Stephen King's "IT."

— Sherri L. Smith

6. Gears 5

Are you looking for an epic third-person shooter with a gorgeous semi-open world? Then Gears 5 is the best PC game for you. (Image credit: Microsoft)

Gears 5 is an excellent third-person, cover-based shooter, in addition to being the best Gears of War games ever made, thanks to its in-depth storytelling, beautiful open-world environments and believable characters. It's seriously one of the best PC games I've ever played.

When I saw the first trailer for this game at E3, I thought Gears 5 was going to flop. But when I played the campaign, I was blown away by how the story seamlessly connected itself to the rest of the series. If campaign isn't your thing, don't worry: Gears 5 also has a game mode called Escape, which traps you in a Swarm nest and forces you to fight your way out in a limited amount of time. It's super intense and a great way to experience Gears with friends. There's also Horde mode and countless PvP modes to keep you busy.

— Rami Tabari

7. Control

Control serves as both an excellent third-person action game and a demonstration of ray-tracing technology. (Image credit: Remedy Entertainment)

If you have the latest Nvidia GeForce RTX graphics, you'll get a showcase of lights and shadows. It's the first game I've seen that feels truly improved by ray-traced graphics. (On the flip side, it will make older graphics cards cry, even those that can't ray trace).

The game has a weird, engrossing story that assumes you're smart enough to stick around and accept things before it's all explained. Control does suffer from some difficulty spikes, but playing around with a series of crazy superpowers in an endless, mysterious building belonging to a secret government agency will keep you stuck to the gameplay regardless.

— Andrew E. Freedman

8. The Outer Worlds

A wild, beautiful space romp with long-lasting consequence, The Outer Words is an absolute blast. (Image credit: Obsidian Entertainment)

"It's like Fallout in space." That's what everyone's been saying about The Outer Worlds. And in a way, they're right. It is an Obsidian game after all. Full of dialogue branches and morality trees, this action-RPG puts you in the shoes of a passenger of a long-lost colony ship, suddenly woken from cryosleep hundreds of years after going under.

You venture into the Halcyon star system to find a way to rouse your fellow passengers from their seemingly never-ending slumber. Along the way, you'll meet a cast of colorful characters and run afoul of the powerful Board, which controls the lives of every colonist in Halcyon. And speaking of color, The Outer Worlds is bursting with it. In this environment full of weird alien life and vibrant vistas, take some time to stop and take in the scenery. Just make sure to watch your back while you do so.

— Sherri L. Smith

9. Apex Legends

Apex Legends is an easy pick as one of the best PC games because of how it matured the battle royale genre with its new, compelling mechanics. (Image credit: Respawn Entertainment)

If Fortnite isn't your speed, but you're interested in the battle royale genre, you may find your new favorite first-person shooter in Apex Legends. It combines badass mechanics from Titanfall and all of the character-spunk from Overwatch, making one of the best PC games to date.

In groups of three, you'll drop from the sky with your buddies to hunt down the opposing teams until there is only one group left. Each character has a unique set of abilities on top of an ultimate move that they can charge up. Communication is key, as every battle can be extremely clutch, but you can just as easily get the drop on your enemies if you coordinate carefully. Apex Legends quickly rose to the top of the pile of battle royale games when it launched, because it introduced so many cool concepts into this new genre, elevating the experience.

— Rami Tabari

10. Red Dead Redemption 2

Red Dead Redemption 2 is one of the best multiplayer games around, on top of being among the best PC games. (Image credit: Rockstar)

If you played the original Red Dead Redemption, you knew that Red Dead 2 was going to be a sad tale. But until you get to the heart-wrenching finale, you'll explore a sprawling, breathtaking world from Rockstar as Arthur Morgan, a member of the ill-fated Van der Linde gang.

On the run after a bank robbery gone bad, Morgan works to make money to keep the gang going while trying to stay one step in front of the law. A story about loss (of lifestyle, friends and family), Red Dead 2 is at times funny and poignant, with plenty of action in between. Throw in the letterbox cinema mode, and RDR2 is a welcome homage to those old Western classics.

— Sherri L. Smith

11. Mortal Kombat 11

Mortal Kombat 11 is one of the best fighting games around, so obviously it ranks among the best PC games. (Image credit: NetherRealm Studios)

Mortal Kombat 11 is the most refined, replayable and wonderfully disgusting Mortal Kombat game yet. NetherRealm Studios' latest brutal brawler features the tightest, most technically sound combat in the series, complete with a great tutorial for getting even the most novice kombatants up to speed.

The game's superb, cinematic story mode celebrates MK's past and present by way of a bonkers time-traveling narrative, while the Towers of Time and Krypt give solo players plenty to do week after week. Mortal Kombat 11 is also gorgeously gory, with ridiculously over-the-top Fatal Blows and Fatalities that, unlike on consoles, you can enjoy on PC at a silky, blood-soaked 60 frames per second.

— Michael Andronico

12. Disco Elysium

If you're looking for a point-and-click game disguised as one of the best PC games of all time, then Disco Elysium is the one for you. (Image credit: ZA/UM)

Disco Elysium is the most impressive isometric RPG we've seen in over a decade. With an absolutely bonkers storyline, the game tells its in-depth narrative more effectively through clever text-based dialogue than most games can do with fully animated cutscenes. It's also wholly breathtaking, as it succeeds in bringing its gritty world to life with a considerable dedication to detail.

In Disco Elysium, your choices matter, and everything you do within its world feels like it's contributing to the narrative. You play as a cop in a capitalist authoritarian regime, looking forward to solving a murder case while simultaneously regaining your memory, which you lost after a mental break. This is a meticulously haunting RPG experience and a must-play for 2019.

— Mohammad Tabari

13. Beat Saber

Beat Saber combines lightsabers and your favorite tunes for maximum fun. (Image credit: Beat Games)

Whoever said, "Let's take a lightsaber battle and add catchy tunes," thank you for the highly addictive phenomenon that is Beat Saber. Start with the epic lightsaber moves of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, toss in the wacky randomness from a game like Hole in the Wall and then add your favorite top 40 hits, and you've got Beat Saber, a ridiculously fun virtual reality title.

Armed with a pair of lightsabers, you have to hit the boxes floating your way in the designated direction while maintaining the beat. Not enough of a challenge for you? Try dodging the huge walls flying toward you at breakneck speed while still hitting the right beats. It's a fun VR title with lots of replay value.

— Sherri L. Smith

14. Monster Hunter: World

Monster Hunter: World is not only the best Monster Hunter game, but also easily one of the best PC games you can buy. (Image credit: Capcom)

Monster Hunter: World is arguably one of the best multiplayer co-op experiences to date. Hunting monsters is tough, and it's always better with a friend, maybe even three. This entry into the series boasts not just gorgeous graphics and refined gameplay mechanics, but also a streamlined experience that opens its arms up to newcomers and old-timers like me.

If you're looking for some intense action, epic grind fests and the ability to create an adorable kitty cat as your companion, Monster Hunter World is the game for you. Oh, and the Iceborne DLC? Well, that'll send your butt straight to a harsh tundra for some more pain and suffering. Have fun.

— Rami Tabari

15. Total War: Three Kingdoms

Set during the fall of the Han dynasty in China, Total War: Three Kingdoms is Creative Assembly's latest turn-based strategy masterpiece. (Image credit: Creative Assembly)

Each release in the Total War franchise feels like a coin toss. On one side is a buggy, incomplete mess, and on the other is the next best game in the storied series. Creative Assembly has gotten its act together after the bitterly disappointing Total War: Rome II, and the developer's latest release, Three Kingdoms, is a turn-based strategy masterpiece.

Set in the Three Kingdoms period (A.D. 220-280) in China during the fall of the Han dynasty, the latest Total War game effectively balances military strategy with diplomacy and all of the complexities that come with governing a kingdom. With smart AI, improved performance and gripping storytelling, Three Kingdoms marks the best of the franchise.

If you're looking for an approachable PC game, this isn't it. Like its predecessors, Three Kingdoms is extremely complex, and it can be difficult to know what to do next or to predict the impact of your actions. But if you're willing to learn how to rule a dynasty, Total War: Three Kingdoms will reward you at every turn.

— Phillip Tracy