God of War Ragnarök hands–on impressions

So far, God of War Ragnarök lives up to its sky- high expectations with a first few hours that are epic in scale, storytelling, presentation, gameplay, and an emotionally gripping flair.

For my hands-on impressions of God of War Ragnarök, I want to be able to answer one simple question: does this feel like just a sequel, or is it something special?

You see, Sony Santa Monica could have just made something bigger and better, and called it a day. Fans would still be more than happy with that, but the ever-churning hype machine is building this up to be more than that.

While I can’t tell you much about what I’ve played so far, I can provide some early thoughts, to help in some way in answering this question.

Disclaimer: Early impressions

I call these “hands-on impressions” because that is exactly what they are. So far, I can talk to you in a vague, spoiler-free sense about the opening few hours of the game.

Of course, I have played much more than that, which will form the basis of my full review — dropping on Thursday, November 3 at 9 a.m. PDT / 12 p.m. EDT / 4 p.m. GMT.

Ragnarök is for emos

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Sony Santa Monica ) (Image credit: Sony Santa Monica ) (Image credit: Sony Santa Monica )

So far in the new God of War, I have cried, felt triumphant with an ever-growing sense of trepidation and been gripped completely by elements of family dramatic excellence.

Because sure, as you may expect, the plot so far is epic in terms of grand mythical scale.But I’m absolutely besotted by the amount of attention Santa Monica has paid to its characters — giving each protagonist and antagonist time to communicate their life purpose that drives situations to play out in the ways they do.

Ragnarök absolutely nails this quality with expert precision and plays your feelings like a fiddle. But a well-written story needs the performances and presentation to match, which should come as no surprise to know this game offers in spades.

(Image credit: Sony Santa Monica)

The single-shot style makes a triumphant return in making the entire experience (so far) feel like part of a seamless world where the story plays out in real-time. It also helps that the world is so incredibly realized, down to every last exhaustive detail and paired with yet another orchestral score that is purely banger after banger in nature — matching the mood of every scene with expert precision.

But I must hand out my roses for the amazing acting performances, which give every moment of epic mythology real emotional levity that your heart and mind connect with on a deep, empathetic level. It builds the ever-growing complicated relationship between Kratos and a teenage Atreus, with other characters providing a vast suite of emotions from humor to anxiety.

Beautiful violence

(Image credit: Sony Santa Monica)

Kratos’ core brutality remains — almost like an ultra-violent comfort blanket that’s made so much better with the subtle depth provided by the haptics and adaptive triggers of the DualSense controller. But the greater gameplay depth and variety answers the common criticism of the previous iteration.

Your move set has increased, but so has the number of enemy types to the point that I believe I’ve faced a greater variety in the first few hours than I did in the whole of the original God of War. It’s a true testament to Santa Monica’s drive to keep your attention and remove any possible pain points of repetition in these first few hours, which I hope carries on throughout the many hours this game has to offer.

(Image credit: Sony Santa Monica)

The beauty of the core gameplay structure is not just in its impressive combat, but also in how the game now factors in traversal, verticality, and interactivity of the environments around you. In one moment, I could be chopping enemies to pieces with my trusty Leviathan axe, only to then use my Blades of Chaos to zip up to a platform, pick up a column, and wipe out another foe with a huge hit that would make Babe Ruth smile from the grave.

Each element provides that diversity in possible approaches to the situation, but none are tacked on. Every tactical choice continues what I loved about the original game’s combat in feeling truly satisfying to pull off.

Outlook

(Image credit: Sony Santa Monica)

For my hands-on impressions, I want to be able to answer one question: does this feel like just a sequel, or is it something special? Somehow, the answer is “it’s both,” which makes this a simply unmissable experience that lives up to the lofty expectations.

The almost bafflingly high levels of artistic attention to detail and polish put other AAA experiences on blast. Gameplay mechanics still feel great, with additional intricacies and a greater variety of enemies making it feel all the more sophisticated and diverse in nature, and each beat of the story (so far) is delivered with incredible emotional maturity that grabs you by the scruff of the neck and refuses to let go.

And all of this begs an altogether bigger question: are we looking at a game of the year contender? Because of the intricate rules of this early impressions piece, I can’t answer that overtly.

But I’m fairly certain that you can start to put the pieces together based on what I wrote, and the knowledge that when I started playing this game (after I finished work at 6 p.m.), I kept playing until well past 2 a.m. with no signs of stopping.