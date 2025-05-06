Rockstar just revealed more about GTA 6—but left PC gamers hanging

Days after Rockstar Games announced Grand Theft Auto 6 would be pushed to May 26, 2026, the publisher gave fans a bit of a consolation prize.

GTA 6 was set to be the biggest game release of 2025, which is already a big year for video games with the release of the Nintendo Switch 2 in June. However, the game is simply not ready, according to last week's announcement. Even though it's not ready, Rockstar dropped a new trailer and more details about the game on Tuesday.

The new trailer, titled simply "Grand Theft Auto 6 Trailer 2," featured more of the characters and story of the game, unlike the first trailer, which was a simple introduction to the new title.

Grand Theft Auto VI Trailer 2 - YouTube Watch On

The trailer was published at 9 a.m. ET, and in less than two hours, it already received more than 1.5 million likes. Rockstar's page dedicated to the new game featuring more details about the locale and character shortly crashed after the release of the trailer.

Sony PS5 Slim (Digital): $449 at Amazon Features: The PS5 Slim is a more compact version of the monstrous PS5. It's outfitted with 1TB of storage, featuring Sony's high-speed SSD. Naturally, you get all the goodies of the original PS5, including ray-tracing, 4K-TV gaming, and up to 120 fps with 120Hz screens. Meanwhile, Spider-Man 2 is an amazing open-world, superhero, action-adventure game.

What is GTA 6 about?

The new trailer introduces Jason, who appears to be the boyfriend of Lucia and was previously unknown until this new trailer. Lucia is getting out of prison, and Jason is the one to pick her up.

As is the case with any GTA game, the heroes of the game will find themselves getting into some criminal activity.

"Jason and Lucia have always known the deck is stacked against them. But when an easy score goes wrong, they find themselves on the darkest side of the sunniest place in America, in the middle of a criminal conspiracy stretching across the state of Leonida — forced to rely on each other more than ever if they want to make it out alive," the description fo the trailer says.

Get The Snapshot, our free newsletter on the future of computing Sign up to receive The Snapshot, a free special dispatch from Laptop Mag, in your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Leonida is the parody version of Florida, home to Vice City, which is the fictional version of Miami. There will be other locales to explore in the game as well, including Leonida Keys, a version of the Florida Keys; Grassivers, a likely parody of the Everglades; Port Gellhorn, based on Panama City; and two other cities that don't have a clear real-world counterpart: Mount Kalaga and Ambrosia.

While the second trailer is longer than the first, it's still only showing cinematics for the game, not actual gameplay.

When will GTA 6 come to PC?

PC gamers, unfortunately, will have to do some waiting before they will be able to play GTA 6.

So far, Rockstar has only confirmed that GTA 6 will come to the PS5 and Xbox Series consoles. There was some hope that the year-long delay would provide more time to make a PC version of the game, however, there is no word, as of yet, on when GTA 6 will make its way to PC.

If Rockstar repeats the release strategy it used for GTA 5, which launched on consoles in 2013 and on PC in 2015, then PC gamers could face a two-year wait before they can play the new GTA game.

It does appear that Rockstar might even have a special arrangement with Sony for GTA 6. The trailer footage was captured on a PS5, and there is one shot in the trailer showing what looks like a slim PS5.

GTA 6 will come out on May 26, 2026, but the price has not yet been confirmed. If there is a game that could command a price higher than the traditional $70 for a new title, it would be GTA 6. The game is speculated to have a budget close to $1 billion, and to make up for that money, Rockstar could give the game an $80 price tag, similar to the price of Mario Kart World.