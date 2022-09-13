PlayStation State of Play: God of War Ragnarok, Rise of the Ronin, Stellar Blade and more

Refresh

God of War: Ragnarok was given a new trailer, blending a mix of cinematic story moments and intense combat demonstrations. We get a sense of Kratos' interactions with the other gods, and some of their run-ins with Freya. We also see, at some point, Kratos facing off against two Valkyries at once. Are you kidding me? There was so much here to unpack. It felt like a majority of the game's set pieces were shown, and holy moly, am I absolutely flabbergasted and unbelievably excited. I am speechless. Wow!

A new God of War: Ragnarok-themed DualSense available November 9th was revealed at the show.

Rise of the Ronin was revealed, a new Team Ninja game taking place in 1863 Japan. It seems to be open-world and features the players exploring Japan freely, featuring Team Ninja's classic action-combat and intense takedowns. It's a PS5 exclusive and launches sometime in 2024.

The next game shown off was Stellar Blade, a PS5 exclusive featuring intense third-person hack-n-slash action launching in 2023. It was previously titled Project Eve, and is most interesting for its immaculate environments and genuinely wild monster designs. It looks like it controls super smoothly and has tight combos.

A mecha-based game where the player collects resources, climbs up through obstacles, and fights gigantic alien-like monstrosities. It's called Synduality and seems to have quite the narrative involving a possible romance involving a person and their AI? It's coming 2023.

PlayStation Stars is receiving an information update/explainer. Players earn points and gain digital collectibles by participating. We received a sneak-peak of what that might look like, we saw Taro, Ape Escape, the PS3 console, and more.

In Pacific Drive, the player drivers through obstacles, supernatural phenomenon and creatures to escape through a gigantic forest and get to their destination. It seems intense. The game is launching 2023 and is coming for PS5.

Hogwarts: Legacy is receiving a whole different kind of trailer. It seems a lot more focused on the terrors of the world of Harry Potter, showcasing creepy mannequins and giant spiders. The Haunted Hogsmede Shop is what we were being shown, which is a PlayStation exclusive questline.

A remaster from Sega taking place in a feudal Japan, being rebuilt from the ground up, making it available outside of Japan for the first time. Like A Dragon: Ishin! seems to feature hack-n-slash combat and absolutely wild cutscenes.

Another PSVR 2 game with seems like it features a tabletop board game where players place cards on the field to battle miniature monsters with their heroes. It also seems to be multiplayer. It's called Demeo and is in development for PSVR2.

PSVR 2 is getting Star Wars game where the player escapes to Galaxy's Edge, visits alien planets, shoots at flying monsters and robots, and interacts with R2D2 and C3PO. It's called Star Wars: Tales from Galaxy's Edge Enhanced Edition.

The PlayStation State of Play has opened with a first look at Tekken 8. It's cloudy, stormy, fire is raging on, and awesome rock music is playing in the background. It's coming for PS5, but we weren't given an official date.

The PlayStation State of Play is beginning now! Be sure to tune in today at 3 p.m. PT / 6 p.m. ET / 11 p.m. BST on YouTube or Twitch. We'll also be updated this article with everything you need to know in real-time.