Amazon Prime Early Access Apple deals 2022

We're tracking Amazon's best Prime Early Access Apple deals for early holiday shoppers.

Although Amazon's debut Prime Early Access Sale caters to Prime members, we expect to see epic Apple deals during the 48-hour event. During Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale, we're sharing the best fall deals on MacBooks, iPads, AirPods and Apple Watches right here.

We're bound to see solid discounts on MacBook M1 and MacBook M2 notebooks. And with rumors about Apple's 2022 MacBook Pro making rounds, expect previous-generation MacBooks to see deep discounts.

During Amazon's Prime Day 2022 summer sale, we saw plenty of deals on just about every other gadget in the Apple ecosystem. And not just at Amazon. Major retailers like Best Buy and Walmart ran their own Apple deals alongside Amazon.

Amazon's first ever Prime Early Access Sale starts October 11 at 3 a.m. ET/12 a.m. PT and runs through October 12.

Here's a flashback of Apple deals we saw during Amazon's summer Prime Day event:

Today's best Apple deals

Prime Day Apple deals

(opens in new tab) Apple M1 MacBook Air 256GB: was $999 now $899 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Amazon takes $100 off the Editor's Choice M1 MacBook Air. In our MacBook Air with M1 review (opens in new tab), we gave it a high rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars and the Editor's Choice award. We praised its breathtaking performance and slim, unibody design. We also loved its long battery which endured 14 hours and 41 minutes during testing. Besides Apple's latest 8-core processor, it packs a 13.3-inch (2560 x 1600) IPS Retina display, 8GB of RAM and 256GB SSD. If it sells out, B&H (opens in new tab) has it for the same price until July 16.

(opens in new tab) Apple M1 Pro MacBook Pro 14: was $1,999 now $1,799 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Amazon takes $200 off the 512GB model MacBook Pro 14 for Prime Day. It features a 14.2-inch mini-LED backlit display and delivers up to 14 hours of battery life. The laptop is powered by Apple's M1 Pro 8-core chip coupled with 16GB of RAM and employs a 14-core GPU for graphics. In our M1 MacBook Pro 14 (opens in new tab) review, its elegant design, excellent performance, and stellar battery life earned it a 4 out of 5 star rating. It's the Editor's Choice best laptop for power-users.

(opens in new tab) Apple MacBook Air M2: from $1,099 @ Apple Education (opens in new tab)

Students and educators save $100 on the new MacBook Air M2. It features an M2 8-core processor, 8-Core GPU, 8GB of RAM and 256GB of SSD storage. It packs a 13.6-inch (2560 x 1600) Liquid Retina display, Magic Keyboard, Touch Bar, and Touch ID.

(opens in new tab) Apple M2 MacBook Pro: from $1,199 @ Apple Education Store (opens in new tab)

Save $100 on the M2 MacBook Pro and get a gift card valued at up to $150 from Apple. The new 13-inch MacBook Pro features an M2 8-core processor, 10-Core GPU, 8GB of RAM and 256GB of SSD storage. it packs a 13.3-inch Liquid Retina display, Magic Keyboard, Touch Bar, and Touch ID.

(opens in new tab) Apple iPad 9th Gen: was $329 now $309 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Apple's 9th generation iPad has a 10.2-inch Retina display with True Tone, A13 Bionic chip, 64GB of storage and stereo speakers. It sports an 8MP wide-angle primary camera on the back and a 12MP ultra-wide front camera. Touch ID and Apple Pay offer secure login payment.

(opens in new tab) Apple M1 iPad Air 5: was $599 now $559 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $40 on the 5th generation iPad Air at Amazon. The 2022 iPad Air 5 packs a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display with True Tone. Rounding out its specs are Apple's M1 chip, 8GB of RAM, 64GB of storage and stereo speakers. For image capturing and video calls it has a 12MP wide angle primary camera on the back and a 12MP FaceTime Camera. Touch ID and Apple Pay offer secure login payment.

(opens in new tab) Apple iPad Pro 11-inch Tablet: was $799 now $699 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

The iPad Pro is currently $100 off for Prime Day at Amazon. Powered by the Apple's M1 chip, the 2021 iPad Pro brings blazing performance to Apple's best-selling tablets. The iPad Pro in this deal packs an 11-inch Retina Display, Apple M1 8-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, 8-core GPU and 128GB of storage.

(opens in new tab) Apple iPad Pro 12.9 (128GB): was $1,099 now $999 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Now $100 off, the 2021 iPad Pro 12.9 with Apple M1 chip is one of the most powerful tablets you can get. Apple's big-screen 2021 iPad Pro packs a 12.9-inch Liquid Retina Display with XDR, Apple's blazing M1 processor, and a storage capacity of 128GB. The new iPad Pro 12.9 supports Apple Pencil (2nd generation) and works with Apple's Magic Keyboard and Smart Keyboard Folio.

(opens in new tab) Apple iPad Pro 11 (1TB): was $1,499 now $1,399 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

The 1TB model iPad Pro is currently $100 off at Amazon. Powered by the same M1 chip found in the latest MacBooks (opens in new tab), (opens in new tab) the 2021 iPad Pro brings blazing performance to Apple's best-selling tablets. The iPad Pro in this deal packs an 11-inch Retina Display, Apple M1 CPU and 1TB of ample storage.

(opens in new tab) Apple AirPods Pro: was $249 now $169 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $80 on the AirPods Pro with MagSafe Charging Case. The AirPods Pro 2nd generation bring active noise cancellation to Apple's best-selling wireless earbuds. They feature Apple's H1 chip, Adaptive EQ, and Qi wireless charging support.

(opens in new tab) Apple AirPods Max: were $549 now $449 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Currently $100 off at Amazon, the AirPods Max are among the best headphones to buy. These stylish ear cans feature Apple's powerful H1 chip, nine microphones and 40mm drivers. With spatial sound, the AirPods Max provides an audio experience like no other.

(opens in new tab) AirPods Max: was $549 now $349 @ RC Willey (opens in new tab)

The AirPods Max, one of the priciest luxury consumer headphones, has an MSRP of $549, but not today! You can get it now for $349 at RC Willey. The one downside is that you can only get it in pink. These stylish ear cans come with Apple's powerful H1 chip, nine microphones and 40mm drivers. With spatial sound, the AirPods Max provides an audio experience like no other.

(opens in new tab) Apple AirPods with Wireless Charging Case: was $200 now $165 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

These Apple AirPods that come with a Wireless Charging Case are currently $35 off. These can last up to 5 hours with a single charge and can last more than 24 hours with the charging case. It comes with Hey Siri always on and the fit is universal.

(opens in new tab) Apple Watch SE (GPS): was $309 now $249 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $60 on the Apple Watch SE smartwatch. Apple's mid-tier smartwatch houses the same CPU found in the Apple Watch 5 and a display that's 30% brighter than the Apple Watch 3. This smartwatch supports emergency calls, fall detection, and features a built-in compass and always-on altimeter.

(opens in new tab) Apple Watch Series 7: was $399 now $279 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Now $120 off, the 45mm Apple Watch Series 7 is one of the best wearables to buy. Over the Watch Series 6, it offers a larger display and 33% faster wireless charging. It features a 41mm aluminum case and an Always-On Retina display with up to 1,000 nits of brightness. Powering the smartwatch is an S7 SiP chip 64-bit dual-core processor. This is one of the best Apple deals you can get.

(opens in new tab) Apple AirTag 4 Pack: was $99 now $84 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Now $14 off, you can grab four of Apple's tracking devices to make sure all your items never get lost.

(opens in new tab) Apple AirTag Leather Key Ring: was $35 now $19 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Instead of slipping an AirTag into a bag, why not get a key ring and attach it to virtually anything? Apple's AirTag cases can be pricey, but this discount makes them more than worth it.

