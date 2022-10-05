Best Prime Early Access Sale monitor deals 2022

Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale monitor deals will bring about the best discounts of the season. The Amazon October Prime Day event takes place on October 11-12. Now is the time to snag Black Friday like discounts on today's best monitors.

Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale is expected to offer 48-hours of monitor deals to fit every budget. Save big on top rated brands like Acer, Asus, BenQ, Dell, HP, LG, Samsung and more. Competing retailers like Best Buy and Walmart also offer October savings on everything from standard HD to 4K gaming optimized panels.

Amazon Prime costs $139 for a one-year membership and $14.99 for monthly subscribers. Students can join Amazon Prime Student for $7.49 per month or $69 a year. That's half the price of the standard Prime membership.

The first ever Prime Early Access Sale kicks off Oct. 11 at 3 a.m. ET/12 a.m. PT. Here are the best monitor deals you can get ahead of Amazon's fall event.

Today's best monitor deals

Best Prime Early Access Monitor deals

(opens in new tab) LG 24MP400-B 24-inch FreeSync Monitor: $139 $119 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $20 on the LG 24MP400-B 24-inch FreeSync Monitor. LG monitors deliver stunning true color performance and looks great from any viewing angle. And for gaming, AMD FreeSync compatibility brings clearer, faster, smoother gameplay.

(opens in new tab) Samsung M80B 32-inch 4K Smart Monitor w/ Streaming TV : $699 $579 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $120 on the Samsung M80B Smart Monitor with streaming TV and SlimFit Camera. Built for productivity and entertainment, Wireless DeX lets you experience a full PC experience with the monitor and your phone. Access productivity apps for video conferencing, documents and web browsing. The monitor's built in smart hub and speakers let you stream TV shows and movies via Netflix, YouTube, HBO Max and more. The M80B features a 3840 x 2160-pixel resolution, 16:9 aspect ration, 4ms response time, 60Hz refresh rate and HDR10+ support. Samsung (opens in new tab) offers this same deal.

(opens in new tab) LG 24-inch FreeSync Monitor: $199 $109 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Save $90 on this 24-inch LG FreeSync Monitor (24ML44B-B) with this Prime Early Access Sale alternative deal. By comparison, it's $60 cheaper than Amazon (opens in new tab)'s current price. This monitor has a 1920 x 1080 resolution IPS LED panel, 5ms response time and 75Hz refresh rate. FreeSync technology matches the frame rate of the monitor to any compatible AMD graphics card.

(opens in new tab) Samsung Odyssey G32A 32-inch Gaming Monitor: $329 $239 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

At $90 off, the 32-inch Samsung Odyssey G3 gaming monitor is cheaper than ever. It has a 32-inch 1920 x 1080 panel, 165Hz refresh rate, 1ms response time. Meanwhile AMD FreeSync Premium ensures smooth, fast-action gameplay. Snag it now for its best price yet.

(opens in new tab) HP V28 4K: $379 $259 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $120 on the HP V28 4K monitor at Amazon. This truly immersive 4K monitor is produces sharp image clarity, affording you a cinema-like viewing experience. With a refresh rate of 60Hz and AMD FreeSync Technology baked in, expect no less than blur and lag-free streaming and gaming.

(opens in new tab) Acer Predator XB271HU: $469 $294 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $175 on the 27-inch Acer Predator XB271HU monitor. This is a great 27-inch monitor for anyone who wants to get into higher resolution gaming. With a 2560 x 1440-pixel resolution, 144Hz display and 4ms response time, this beautiful beast should prove to be crisp and colorful.

What is Amazon Prime Early Access?

October's Amazon Prime Early Access Sale is the online retailer's holiday season kick-off event. The 48-hour sale is scheduled to run on October 11-12 and is expect to offer sitewide deals on products from every category.

Prime Early Access shoppers can expect to see steep discounts on select electronics including laptops, tablets, PC accessories, audio wearables, games and gaming gear. Amazon's October sale will shine the spotlight on Prime Early Access deals and Prime Exclusive deals.

When is Amazon Prime Early Access?

Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale starts October 11 at 3 a.m. ET/12 a.m. PT. Similar to Amazon's July Prime Day 2022 sale, the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale offers two days of deals.

If you can't afford to wait, there are plenty of Prime Early Access, Prime Exclusive and daily Amazon deals going on right now. Browse today's best discounts below.