Prime Early Access headphone deals 2022

Like most retailers this year, Amazon is jump-starting the holiday season early with epic discounts. From October 11-12, expect Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale to offer Black Friday-caliber headphone deals.

Bargain shoppers — get ready to snag solid discounts on everything from wireless earbuds to wireless headphones . Whether you're upgrading your audio wearables or surprising someone special, Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale is your ticket to savings.

Prime members will have access to exclusive Prime Early Access headphone deals. Amazon is likely to offer limited time Lightning Deals in which a limited number of discounts are available for a short time.

If you're not a Prime member, join Amazon Prime (opens in new tab) to access today's Prime Early Access deals as well as offers during Amazon's fall sale. As a courtesy, Amazon offers a 30-day free trial so you can test the waters before you decide to fully commit. There's no risk, you can cancel any time.

If you decide to keep your membership, Amazon Prime costs $139 for a one-year membership and $14.99 for monthly subscribers. Students can join Amazon Prime Student for $7.49 per

Amazon's first ever Prime Early Access Sale (opens in new tab) starts October 11 at 3 a.m. ET/12 a.m. PT and runs through October 12. Bookmark our Amazon Prime Early Access Sale hub for the best deals on mobile tech.

Don't want to wait? Here are the best headphone deals you can get ahead of Prime Early Access.

(opens in new tab) JBL Tune 225TWS: $99 $59 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $40 on the bass heavy JBL Tune 225 true wireless earbuds. Powering festivals and concerts around the world for decades, now JBL brings your own world to life with incredible Pure Bass sound in these wireless earbuds.

(opens in new tab) Sony WF-C500: $99 $69 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $30 on Sony WF-C500 Wireless Earbuds. Even at full price, they're the best wireless earbuds under $100. They offer solid battery life, Sony signature sound, and customization with Sony's free Headphones Connect app. If you can live without wireless charging support, they're a solid choice.

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy Buds Live: $169 $89 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $80 on the Samsung Galaxy Buds Live. These truly wireless earbuds pack balance, spacious audio and extra-long battery life into a bean-shaped ergonomic design. The Galaxy Buds Live work with Android and iOS devices as well as Windows laptops via Windows 10 PC's Swift Pair.

(opens in new tab) Soundcore Liberty 3 Pro: $169 $119 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $50 on Soundcore Liberty 3 Pro — their biggest discount yet. These earbuds feature 11mm drivers, HearID active noise-cancellation and IPX4 water and-sweat resistance. Co-signed by 20 Grammy Award winning producers, they deliver premium, detailed, immersive sound.

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro: $199 $149 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $50 on the excellent Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro. Design-wise, the Galaxy Buds Pro are a mashup of the Galaxy Buds Live and Galaxy Buds Plus (opens in new tab). They feature active noise-cancellation, IPX7 water-resistance and touch controls. Boasting a comfortable design and studio sound quality, the Galaxy Buds Pro among the industry's best headphones.

(opens in new tab) Jabra Elite 7 Pro: $199 $129 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Now $70 off, the Jabra Elite 7 Pro are at their lowest price yet. They offer adjustable active noise cancellation, IP57 dust-and-water resistance, and up to 30 hours of battery life (with charging case). In our Jabra Elite 7 Pro review (opens in new tab), we gave them an overall rating of 4 out of 5-stars, citing excellent sound, customization options and sleek, sturdy, compact design.

(opens in new tab) Bose QuietComfort Earbuds: $279 $199 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $80 on Bose QuietComfort Earbuds, one of the best noise-cancelling headphones around. These provide a comfortable fit, Bose class-leading active noise cancellation and easy-to-use touch controls. Walmart (opens in new tab) has them for the same price.

(opens in new tab) Beats Studio 3 Wireless; $349 $229 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $120 on the Beats Studio 3 at Amazon. These over-ear headphones feature Apple’s W1 chip for seamless iOS pairing and up to 22 hours of playback. Soft ear cushions provide a comfortable seal so you can experience the deep soundstage.

(opens in new tab) Apple AirPods Pro 2: $249 $239 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $10 on the 2nd generation AirPods Pro. The AirPods Pro 2 features a new H2 chip for better noise-cancellation, 3D sound, and longer battery life. Personalized Spatial Audio ensures a more personalized sound experience — a welcome feature for Audiophiles.

(opens in new tab) Apple AirPods Max: $549 $479 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $70 on the AirPods Max. These stylish ear cans feature Apple's powerful H1 chip, nine microphones and 40mm drivers. With spatial sound, the AirPods Max provides an audio experience like no other.

