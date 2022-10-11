AirPods Pro 2 hits new price low of $223 for Amazon's October Prime Day sale

By Hilda Scott
published

Save on the new 2nd generation AirPods Pro

AirPods Pro 2 wireless earbuds with charging case against pink background
(Image credit: Apple )

The AirPods Pro 2 just fell to $223 during Amazon's October Prime Day Sale. If you want a price break on Apple's latest earbuds, here's a deal for you. 

For a limited time, you can snag the Apple AirPods Pro 2 for $223 (opens in new tab) — their cheapest price yet. They normally cost $249, so that's $26 off and one of the top Prime Early Access AirPods deals at Amazon. If you're not a Prime member, join Amazon Prime (opens in new tab) to shop Prime Exclusive deals. 

Amazon offers a 30-day free trial for you to try before you buy. There's no risk and you can cancel anytime. 

(opens in new tab)

New Apple AirPods Pro 2: $249 $223 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)
Save $26 on the 2nd generation AirPods Pro — their biggest discount yet. The AirPods Pro 2 features a new H2 chip for better noise-cancellation, 3D sound, and longer battery life.

View Deal (opens in new tab)

The 2nd generation AirPods Pro are a solid refresh of the 1st generation AirPods Pro. Powered by an upgraded H2 processor, they feature new touch controls, enhanced active noise-cancellation and longer battery life.

Also new to the AirPods Pro 2 is Personalized Spatial Audio which creates a unique profile based on the size and shape of your head and ears. This ensures a more personalized sound experience — a welcome feature for Audiophiles. 

While there are some key differences, the 2nd generation AirPods Pro 2 retain many features and functions of the Airpods Pro. They feature adaptive EQ, touch controls, automatic switching, audio sharing and announced messages with Siri.

Enhanced Find My, “Hey Siri” voice-activated assistance, Live Listen, Lost Mode, are also on board.

In our AirPods Pro 2 vs. AirPods Pro specs comparison, you'll see the earbuds are identical in size and weight. At1.79 ounces and 1.78 x 0.85 x 2.39 inches, the AirPods Pro 2 wireless charging case is slightly smaller and lighter than the AirPods Pro's case (1.8 x 0.9 x 2.4 inches, 1.6 ounces).

Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale ends Oct. 12, so be sure to browse our Prime Early Access Sale hub for today's top deals. 

Hilda Scott

Hilda Scott uses her combined passion for gadgets and bargain shopping to bring you the best prices on all things tech. She has a bachelor’s degree in film and media studies from Hunter College and 11 years of tech and entertainment journalism. Her work has been featured on Tom’s Guide, iTechPost, Examiner.com, Parlemag, Enstars, and Latin Times. When she's not scouting for the best deals, Hilda’s catching up on her favorite TV shows and pro-wrestling matches.  