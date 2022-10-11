AirPods Pro 2 hits new price low of $223 for Amazon's October Prime Day sale

The AirPods Pro 2 just fell to $223 during Amazon's October Prime Day Sale. If you want a price break on Apple's latest earbuds, here's a deal for you.

For a limited time, you can snag the Apple AirPods Pro 2 for $223 — their cheapest price yet. They normally cost $249, so that's $26 off and one of the top Prime Early Access AirPods deals at Amazon.

(opens in new tab) New Apple AirPods Pro 2: $249 $223 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $26 on the 2nd generation AirPods Pro — their biggest discount yet. The AirPods Pro 2 features a new H2 chip for better noise-cancellation, 3D sound, and longer battery life.

The 2nd generation AirPods Pro are a solid refresh of the 1st generation AirPods Pro. Powered by an upgraded H2 processor, they feature new touch controls, enhanced active noise-cancellation and longer battery life.

Also new to the AirPods Pro 2 is Personalized Spatial Audio which creates a unique profile based on the size and shape of your head and ears. This ensures a more personalized sound experience — a welcome feature for Audiophiles.

While there are some key differences, the 2nd generation AirPods Pro 2 retain many features and functions of the Airpods Pro. They feature adaptive EQ, touch controls, automatic switching, audio sharing and announced messages with Siri.

Enhanced Find My, “Hey Siri” voice-activated assistance, Live Listen, Lost Mode, are also on board.

In our AirPods Pro 2 vs. AirPods Pro specs comparison, you'll see the earbuds are identical in size and weight. At1.79 ounces and 1.78 x 0.85 x 2.39 inches, the AirPods Pro 2 wireless charging case is slightly smaller and lighter than the AirPods Pro's case (1.8 x 0.9 x 2.4 inches, 1.6 ounces).