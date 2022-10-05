Amazon Prime Early Access TV deals: Best Prime Day 2 discounts

Amazon Prime Early Access TV deals are set to be huge — like Prime Day and Black Friday levels of huge! Make no mistake, this looks set to be one of the biggest opportunities to get a big TV for cheap.

Kicking off on October 11 at 3am ET, Amazon's big sale is just around the corner, but we're already seeing plenty of impressive discounts worth your hard-earned money. Plus, the best TV deals aren't limited to just Amazon. Rumors suggest that other retailers like Best Buy, PC Richard, Samsung, and Walmart will be looking to compete with their own savings.

So, if you're fine waiting for the big days, keep this page bookmarked. If you're keen to grab a TV right now, scroll down for the best deals. First, you need Prime!

(opens in new tab) Amazon Prime Membership: $14/mo. or $139 year (opens in new tab)

Amazon typically offers exclusive Prime Day deals to Prime members. However, if you're not a Prime member, Amazon offers a no-risk free 30-day Prime membership trial (opens in new tab) so you can try it out before you commit.

Best Prime Early Access TV deals

(opens in new tab) LG C1 OLED 48-inch 4K Smart TV: $1,499 $1,146 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

With a strong 24% saving, you seriously can't go wrong with an LG 4K OLED TV. What makes this particular model so special is that it's Nvidia G-Sync and FreeSync compatible, has a 120Hz refresh refresh, 1ms response, and best of all HDMI 2.1 ports. That means it's the best TV for PS5, Xbox Series X and PC gaming.

(opens in new tab) SAMSUNG 4K 32-inch Smart Monitor: $699 $579 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

The Samsung 4K 32-inch Smart Monitor is a great buy for anyone in need of a high quality 4K display without the hassle of a desktop tower. This is the perfect choice for people who prefer minimalist spaces, especially if your desk is already a tight fit as it is.

(opens in new tab) Insignia 24-inch Smart Fire TV: $169 $89 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

One of the best Prime Early Access deals knocks $80 off the Insignia Smart Fire TV Edition. Its easy-to-use interface affords you convenient access to your favorite streaming apps. Plus, it ships with an Alexa-enabled voice remote so you can watch live TV, launch apps, search for titles, play music, and more hands-free.

(opens in new tab) Insignia 55-inch F30 4K Smart TV: $399 $249 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

This TV deal on Amazon takes $150 off the 2021 model Insignia 55-inch F30 Series 4K Smart TV. Its 55-inch 2160p display gives you access to thousands of channels with Fire TV. Access your favorite TV and movie streaming apps like Apple TV+, Disney+, Hulu, Netflix, Prime Video, Sling TV, YouTube and more.

(opens in new tab) Amazon Fire TV 55-inch Omni Series 4K UHD Smart TV: $559 $509 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

At $60 off, this is a pretty strong deal on a massive 4K TV. The easy-to-use home screen lets you access streaming apps, cable, satellite, video games, Luna cloud gaming and more in one place. Access over a million TV shows and movies across Netflix, Prime Video, YouTube, Disney+, HBO Max, Peacock, IMDb TV, Pluto TV, Tubi, Paramount+, and others. Like all Fire TVs, it ships with an Alexa voice remote for hands-free operation.

(opens in new tab) Amazon Fire TV 65-inch Omni Series 4K UHD smart TV: $829 $699 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Exclusive to Prime members, you can get $130 off the 65-inch model Amazon Fire TV Omni Series 4K Smart TV. It delivers true-to-life picture quality with rich, brilliant colors. It supports 4K Ultra HD, Dolby Vision, HDR 10, HLG, and Dolby Digital Plus for an optimal cinematic experience. And with hands-free with Alexa built-in, you can use your voice to turn on the TV, browse and control content.

(opens in new tab) Samsung 65-inch Q80A QLED 4K Smart TV: $1,699 $1,099 @ Samsung (opens in new tab)

For a limited time, save $600 on the 65-inch Samsung Q80A QLED 4K Smart TV. With Quantum Dot technology you get 100% color volume and a pixel resolution of 3840 x 2160. The TV's in-screen LED Direct Full Array produces deep blacks and pure whites. All the while, up-firing speakers deliver enveloping 3D sound.

(opens in new tab) Samsung Neo QLED 8K Smart TV Deals: up to $1,800 off @ Samsung (opens in new tab)

Experience movies and TV shows like never before with up to $1,800 off Samsung Neo QLED 8K TVs. These televisions feature direct full-array backlighting, Quantum 8K processor, and 100% color volume Quantum Dots. You also get one stop access to streaming services like Netflix, HBO Now, Hulu, CBS, and more. Meanwhile, Smart TV with Bixby Voice supports hands-free operation.