Prime Early Access Sale iPad deals 2022: Amazon's best early discounts

If you're looking for Prime Early Access Sale iPad deals, you've come to the right source. Amazon's 48-hour Prime Early Access Sale starts Oct. 11 at 3 a.m. ET/12 a.m. PT and we're sharing the best deals on iPads right here.

Amazon and other retailers now offer Black Friday deals in October to help you beat inflation and the holiday rush. In fact, we're already seeing the lowest prices ever on select iPads.

One Prime Early Access Sale preview offers the Apple iPad mini for $399 (opens in new tab). Typically, this tablet retails for $499, so that's $100 in savings. This is the iPad mini lowest price to date and one of the best iPad deals of the season. In fact, it's one of the best Prime Early Access Sale deals you can grab before the actual day.

As a reminder, Prime Prime Early Access Sale starts Oct. 11 at 3 a.m. ET/12 a.m and ends Oct. 12. Be sure to visit our Prime Early Access Apple deals roundup for early Black Friday discounts on Apple gear.

If you want to beat inflation on a new iPad for school, work or home, here are the best iPad deals going on right now.

Today's best iPad deals

Prime Early Access iPad deals

(opens in new tab) Apple iPad 9th Generation: $329 $299 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $30 on the 10.2-inch Apple iPad. Apple's 9th generation iPad sports a 10.2-inch Retina display with True Tone, A13 Bionic chip, 3GB of RAM, 128GB of storage and stereo speakers. It sports an 8MP wide angle primary camera on the back and a 12MP ultra-wide front camera. Touch ID and Apple Pay offer secure login payment.

(opens in new tab) Apple iPad Air 4: $599 469 @ Walmart (opens in new tab)

Save $130 on the 2020 4th generation 10.9-inch Apple iPad Air. The best tablet for most people, it's lightweight, slim, and speedy. With Apple's speedy A14 Bionic chip, the iPad Air delivers excellent performance and good battery life.

(opens in new tab) Apple M1 iPad Air 5: $599 $559 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $40 on the 5th generation iPad Air at Amazon. The 2022 iPad Air 5 packs a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display with True Tone. Rounding out its specs are Apple's M1 chip, 8GB of RAM, 64GB of storage and stereo speakers. For image capturing and video calls it has a 12MP wide angle primary camera on the back and a 12MP FaceTime Camera. Touch ID and Apple Pay offer secure login payment. Amazon also offers the 256GB modeal for $679 (opens in new tab) ($70 off).

(opens in new tab) Apple iPad mini 6 Cellular: $649 $549 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $100 on the Cellular model iPad mini at Amazon. Apple's 6th gen compact tablet packs an 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display with True Tone, Apple's A15 Bionic chip, Wi-Fi 6 and 5G support. There's a 12MP wide angle back camera and a 12MP ultra-wide camera on the front. Touch ID and Apple Pay offer secure login and payment.

(opens in new tab) Apple iPad Pro 11: $ 799 $749 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

The 2021 iPad Pro is currently $50 off at Amazon. Powered by Apple's M1 chip, the iPad Pro brings blazing performance to Apple's best-selling tablets. The iPad Pro in this deal packs an 11-inch Retina Display, Apple M1 8-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, 8-core GPU and 128GB of storage.

(opens in new tab) Apple 12.9-inch iPad Pro: $1,099 $999 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $100 on the 12.9-inch iPad Pro. Apple's big-screen pro tablet packs a 12.9-inch Liquid Retina Display with XDR, Apple's blazing M1 processor, and a storage capacity of 128GB. It supports Apple Pencil (2nd generation) and works with Apple's Magic Keyboard and Smart Keyboard Folio. This is one of the best iPad deals out there right now.

iPad Accessories

(opens in new tab) Apple AirPods 2nd Gen: $159 $89 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $70 on the AirPods 2nd generation with lightning Charging Case. These wireless earbuds are powered by Apple's H1 chip for fast wireless connectivity with Apple devices. Get up to 24 hours total listening time with the included charging case. This one of the best AirPods deals in town.

(opens in new tab) Apple AirPods Pro 2: $249 $239 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $10 on the 2nd generation AirPods Pro. The AirPods Pro 2 features a new H2 chip for better noise-cancellation, 3D sound, and longer battery life. Personalized Spatial Audio ensures a more personalized sound experience — a welcome feature for Audiophiles.

(opens in new tab) Apple AirPods Pro: $249 $169 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

For a limited time, save $80 on the AirPods Pro with MagSafe Charging Case. The AirPods Pro 2nd generation bring active noise cancellation to Apple's best-selling wireless earbuds. They feature Apple's H1 chip, Adaptive EQ, and Qi wireless charging support.

(opens in new tab) Apple Smart Keyboard for iPad: $159 $143 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Now $16 off, the Apple Smart Keyboard adds a full-size keyboard to your iPad for a laptop experience. It easily connects without pairing or charging, so it’s always ready to use. And when you're not typing, it doubles as a protective cover. It works with iPad (from 7th gen to 9th gen) iPad Air (3rd gen, and the10.5-inch iPad Pro.

(opens in new tab) Apple Smart Keyboard Folio for 11-inch iPad Pro: $179 $169 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $10 on the Apple Smart Keyboard Folio for the 11-inch iPad Pro at Amazon. This keyboard case is designed to deliver a great typing experience on a comfortable keyboard whenever you need it. No charging or pairing required. Its durable lightweight cover protects both the front and back of your iPad. It works with iPad Pro 11-inch (1st generation or later) and iPad Air (4th Generation).

(opens in new tab) Apple Smart Keyboard Folio for iPad Pro 12.9-inch: $199 $159 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $40 on Apple's Smart Keyboard Folio for the12.9-inch iPad Pro. This iPad accessory lets you enjoy a great typing experience on a comfortable keyboard whenever you need it. There's no charging or pairing required so it's ready when you are. Its durable lightweight cover protects both the front and back of your iPad. It works with the iPad Pro 12.9-inch (3rd, 4th, and 5th generation).