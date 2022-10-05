Amazon October Prime Day Chromebook deals 2022

Amazon Prime Early Access Sale Chromebook deals are on the horizon. The retailer's Prime Day-like fall event takes place October 11-12 to offer 48 hours of holiday deals.

If you want to start or plan your holiday shopping before Black Friday, you'll want to see what Prime Early Access has to offer. Amazon's upcoming sale is sure to bring about the best Chromebook deals of the season. Best Buy, Walmart and Target are also dropping competing holiday deals for the budget conscious.

So if you're looking for a cheap but good laptop, don't underestimate the capabilities of today's best Chromebooks. Now is a great time to save on Chromebook laptops from Acer, Asus, HP, Lenovo, and Samsung.

Select deals during Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale will be exclusive to Prime members. If you don't want to feel left out, join Amazon Prime (opens in new tab) to access today's Prime Early Access deals and exclusive offers during Amazon's fall sale.

Amazon offers a 30-day free trial so you can test the waters before you decide to fully commit. If you want to keep Amazon Prime after your free trial ends, you'll be charged $139 for a one-year membership or $14.99 for a monthly subscription.

The first ever Prime Early Access Sale kicks off Oct. 11 at 3 a.m. ET/12 a.m. PT. Need to pick up a laptop as soon as possible? See today's best Chromebook deals below.

Today's best Chromebook deals

Prime Early Access Chromebook deals

(opens in new tab) Samsung Chromebook 4: $229 $119 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $110 on the 2021 Samsung Chromebook 4. One of the best budget laptops to buy, it's a great option for a secondary or child's first laptop. It features an 11.6-inch (1366 x 768 display, 1.1-GHz Intel Celeron N4020 dual-core CPU, 4GB of RAM, Intel UHD Graphics 600 and 32GB of storage. Walmart (opens in new tab) offers this same deal.

(opens in new tab) Acer Chromebook Spin 311: $249 $199 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $50 on the Acer Chromebook Spin 311 convertible notebook. Powered by Google's lightweight and secure Chome OS, it's super portable and versatile. It features an 11.6-inch (1366 x 768) touch screen, Intel Celeron N4020 CPU, 4GB of RAM and 64GB of eMMC storage. Now an an all-time low price, it's one of the best Prime Early Access Sale Chromebook deals you can get right now.

(opens in new tab) Asus Chromebook C425: $299 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

The 2022 Asus Chromebook C425 is one of the best budget laptops around. It packs a premium looking clamshell design, backlit keyboard and 14-inch1080p thin-bezel display with 180 degree lay-flat hinge. Inside the Chromebook is a 1.1-GHz Intel Core m3-8100Y dual-core CPU, 4GB RAM and 128GB of storage (expandable via microSD).

(opens in new tab) Asus Chromebook Flip CM3: $329 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

The Asus Chromebook Flip CM3 is one of the best convertible notebooks for the money. This 2-in-1 laptop's 360-degree hinge lets you convert from laptop to tablet, stand or tent mode. It packs a 12-inch (1366 x 912) touch screen, 2.0-GHz MediaTek MT8183 8-core CPU paired, 4GB of RAM. MediaTek Integrated graphics and 32GB of microSD expandable storage.

(opens in new tab) HP Elite Dragonfly Chromebook: $1,149 $919 @ HP (opens in new tab)

Use coupon, "CHROME20" to save $230 on the HP Elite Dragonfly Chromebook. Not your ordinary Chromebook, the Elite Dragonfly packs premium features into a stunning convertible design. It has 13.5-inch (3200 x 1800) display with 400 nits of brightness for a color-rich lifelike viewing even when you're outdoors. Powering the machine is a 3.3-GHz 12th Gen Intel Core i3-1215U 6-core CPU, 8GB of RAM and Intel UHD graphics. For file storage, you get a 128GB SSD which is expanable via the laptop's microSD slot. Other highlights include Wi-Fi 6E connectivity and pro-grade 5MP webcam.

What is Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale?

October's Amazon Prime Early Access Sale is the online retailer's holiday season kick-off event. The 48-hour sale is scheduled to run on October 11-12 and is expect to offer sitewide deals on products from every category.

Prime Early Access shoppers can expect to see steep discounts on select electronics including laptops, tablets, PC accessories, audio wearables, games and gaming gear. Amazon's October sale will shine the spotlight on Prime Early Access deals and Prime Exclusive deals.

When is Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale?

Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale starts October 11 at 3 a.m. ET/12 a.m. PT. Similar to Amazon's July Prime Day 2022 sale, the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale offers two days of deals.

Join Amazon Prime (opens in new tab) to shop today's Prime Early Access deals as well as offers during Amazon's fall sale. As a courtesy, Amazon offers a 30-day free trial. There's no risk and you can cancel any time.