Best Buy is having a Black Friday sale now, here are 30 deals I recommend

Best Buy is having a Black Friday sale right now which means you don't have to wait to save. Though Black Friday is technically on Nov. 29, Best Buy's holiday discounts are already live.

If you're shopping for any of the most-wished-for tech ahead of the holiday season, it's time to lock those savings in now. I track deals for a living and Best Buy's discounts on laptops, tablets, headphones, wearables, and more are among the best I've seen all year.

For example, you can Laptop's Mag's Editor's Choice Award-winning 13-inch MacBook Air M2 for $749 ($250 off). Despite being replaced by Apple's M3-powered MacBook Air, the 2022 M2 MacBook Air is still one of the best laptops to buy. In our M2 MacBook Air review, we gave it our Editor's Choice Award for its solid performance, bright, colorful display, and impressive 14-hour battery life.

But it's not just the best Black Friday MacBook deals, no matter what tech you are shopping for Best Buy has you covered.

Here are some of my favorite Best Buy Black Friday deals:

Best Buy Black Friday laptop deals

Black Friday deal Lenovo IdeaPad 1: was $799 now $719 at Best Buy One of top Best Buy Black Friday deals right now takes $380 off the Lenovo IdeaPad 1i. . Although we didn't test it, IdeaPad 1i reviews from verified Best Buy customers rate it 4.7 out of 5 stars. Happy owners say it's a great value for the price and offers speed, portability, and reliability. Features: 15.6-inch (1920 x1080) 300-nit touchscreen, AMD Ryzen 5700U 8-core CPU, 16GB RAM, AMD Radeon graphics, 512GB SSD, Windows 11 Home

Doorbuster Apple M2 MacBook Air : was $999 now $749 at Best Buy This Best Buy Black Friday doorbuster deal slashes $250 off the M2 MacBook Air. In our MacBook Air M2 review, we were floored by the MacBook Air M2's elegant redesign, fantastic performance, and bright, colorful screen. Its battery life lasted 14 hours in our Laptop Mag Battery test which is impressive. Features: 13.6-inch (2560 x 1664) Liquid Retina display, M2 8-core processor, 8-core GPU, 8GB of RAM, 256GB of SSD storage., Magic Keyboard, Touch Bar, and Touch ID.

Best Buy Black Friday deals — Tablets

Apple iPad 9: was $329 now $199 at Best Buy Save $130 on the 9th generation iPad 9. This entry model iPad packs a 10.2-inch Retina display with True Tone, A13 Bionic chip, 64GB of storage, and stereo speakers. It sports an 8MP wide-angle primary camera on the back and a 12MP ultra-wide front camera. Touch ID and Apple Pay offer secure login payment.

Apple iPad Pro M2 (1TB): was $1,499 now $999 at Best Buy At $500 off, the 2022 1TB model 11-inch Apple iPad Pro M2 is at its all-time price low. In our iPad Pro M2 review, we gave it 4 out of 5 stars for its incredible display, strong performance, and speakers. With the keyboard attached, it's powerful enough to replace your laptop. The M2 iPad Pro works with Apple Magic Keyboard, Apple Smart Keyboard Folio, and Apple Pencil 2 Features: LTE support, 11-inch Liquid Retina (2388 x 1668) display, Apple M2 8-core CPU, 8GB RAM, 10-core GPU, 1TB of storage.

Apple iPad Pro 12.9 M2 (2TB): was $2,199 now $1,599 at Best Buy Best Buy takes $600 off the 12.9-inch Apple M2 iPad Pro with 2TB of storage. In our 12.9-inch iPad Pro M2 review, we gave it 4 out of 5 stars. We were so impressed by its incredible display, strong performance, and speakers that we gave it our Editor's Choice Award. Our sister site agrees that the iPad Pro is a mighty productivity tablet that's great for mobile editing. With the keyboard attached, it's powerful enough to replace your laptop. Features: 12.9-inch (2732 x 2048) Liquid Retina XDR touchscreen, Apple M2 8-core CPU, 16GB RAM, 10-core GPU, dual rear camera (12MP and 10MP), 12MP front camera, 2TB of storage, iPadOS

Best Buy Black Friday deals — Phones

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra: was $1,299 now $999 at Best Buy You can save $300 on the Editor's Choice Samsung Galaxy S24 at Best Buy (or save $400 with activation). Plus, save up to $460 when you trade in your old phone. Unlocked for activation with wireless carriers in the U.S., it works with AT&T, Boost Mobile, Cricket, H2O Wireless, MetroPCS, Mint Mobile, Simple Mobile, Sprint, T-Mobile, Ultra Mobile, US Cellular, Verizon, and Google Fi. Features: 6.8-inch (3088 x 1440), Dynamic AMOLED 2X 2600-nit 120Hz display, embedded S Pen, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 8-core CPU, 12GB RAM, Adreno 750 graphics, 256GB of storage, 5,000mAh battery with nearly 17-hour battery life, Google Android 14 OS, Samsung One UI 6.1

Black Friday deal Moto G Power : was $299 now $199 at Best Buy Save $100 on an unlocked Motorola Moto G Power smartphone. It features a stunning 120Hz display, stereo speakers, and fast charging support. Its massive 5000mAh battery keeps you powered throughout the day. Features: 6.7-inch FHD (2400 x 1080) 120Hz display, MediaTek Dimensity 7020 processor, 8GB RAM, 128GB of microSD-expandable storage, headphone jack,16MP front-facing camera, 50MP rear-facing camera, 5000mAh battery, Android 15

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6: was $1,099 now $899 at Best Buy Save $200 on the Galaxy Z Flip 6. From Samsung: Capture stunning hands-free photos using FlexCam with Galaxy AI to frame up your shot automatically. Capture social content in a fun new way with Camcorder Mode. Complete simple tasks and send texts without opening your phone on FlexWindow with Galaxy AI. Features: 6.7-inch (2640 x 1080) AMOLED display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, 12GB RAM, 512GB of storage, 50MP rear camera, 12MP front camera, water resistant, 4,000mAh battery, works with Alexa, Arlo, Bixby, Cortana, Google Assistant, Hue, Nest, Ring, SmartThings, Wink

Black Friday deal Motorola razr+: was $999 now $749 at Best Buy Lowest price! One of the top phone deals at Best Buy takes $150 off the 2024 Motorola razr+. Or, save $250 on the Motorola razr+ with activation. From Motorola: Introducing Motorola razr+, powered by moto AI, giving you new ways to interact, capture, and create. Featuring the largest, most intelligent external display of any flip phone, you can do it all without flipping the phone open. Capture next-level photos and videos. Features: 6.9-inch (2640 x 1080) AMOLED 3000-nit 165Hz display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 3 8-core CPU, 8GB RAM, 256GB of storage, IPX8 water-resistance, Cameras: 32MP, 50MP

Black Friday deals Moto G Play: was $149 now $109 at Best Buy Save $40 on an unlocked Motorola Moto G Play at Best Buy. With a durable Sapphire Blue exterior and 4G support, it's the perfect starter device for the youngins. Features: 6.9-inch (1600 x 720) 90Hz LCD display, 8MP front-facing camera, 50MP rear-facing camera, up to 4G connectivity, headphone jack, USB-C connection, expandable storage, fingerprint reader and facial recognition

Best Buy Black Friday deals — Headphones

Beats Studio Pro Headphones: was $349 now $249 at Amazon US Save $100 on the the Beats headphones. With a custom 40mm active driver offering enhanced sound clarity and near-zero distortion at high volumes, ANC, and personalized spatial audio immersing you fully into your music, the Beats Studio Pro headphones may as well transport you to another world while listening. Or you could turn ANC off, and still enjoy the pure sound while staying aware of your surroundings.

Best Buy Black Friday deals — Wearables

Garmin fēnix 7X Sapphire: was $899 now $649 at Best Buy This limited-time Best Buy deal knocks $250 off the Garmin Fenix 7X Sapphire. It's one of the best smartwatches to buy if you're looking for a rugged outdoor sport with a robust amount of health and fitness apps. When you're not monitoring your heart rate, Blood Oxygen levels, or checking how many miles you've done, you can keep a keen on your location thanks to built-in GPS.

Best Buy Black Friday deals — 4K TVs