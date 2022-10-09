Walmart Rollbacks and More sale — best early holiday deals

Walmart's Rollbacks and More sale offers holiday deals from Oct. 11-13. Retailers are dropping holiday deals early this year with fall savings on electronics.

Now is a great time to snag steep discounts on laptops, tablets, monitors, gaming and more. Whether you want to avoid the holiday rush or just refresh your gadgets for the fall, Walmart's Rollbacks and More sale deals will ease the strain on your wallet.

One early deal offers the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite Tablet for just $109 (opens in new tab). It normally sells for $159, so that's $50 in savings and its lowest price ever. By far, this is one of the best tablet deals we've tracked this year.

The Galaxy Tab A7 Lite features 8.7-inch (1340 x 800) TFT touch display, 2.3-GHz MediaTek MT8768N 8-core CPU, 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage. If you need more, the Galaxy Tab A7 Lite supports microSD cards up to 1TB. If you're hunting for a cheap but good iPad mini alternative, the Galaxy Tab A7 Lite is a solid buy.

Walmart's savings event takes place just one day before Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale. Not to be outdone, Best Buy and Target also offer early holiday deals in October.

Save big during Walmart's Rollbacks and More sale starting Monday, Oct. 10 at 5 a.m. ET. Here are today's best early Walmart deals you can get right now.

Laptops

(opens in new tab) Gateway 11.6" Ultra Slim Notebook: $229 $99 @ Walmart (opens in new tab)

Save $130 on the 11.6-inch Gateway Ultra Slim Notebook. The laptop in this deal has a 11.6-inch (1366 x 768) display and runs on a 1.1-GHz Intel Celeron N4020 dual-core CPU coupled with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of eMMC storage on board for your important files. What's more, it includes 1-year of Microsoft 365 Personal for free (valued at $70). The Gateway Ultra Slim is a solid choice if you're shopping around for a cheaply priced laptop.

(opens in new tab) Acer 317 Chromebook: $369 $169 @ Walmart (opens in new tab)

Save $200 on the Acer 317 Chromebook. It has a 17.3-inch (1920 x 1080) display, 1.0-GHz Intel Celeron N4500 CPU, 4GB of RAM and 32GB of microSD-expandable storage. It's a budget-friendly option if you want a big screen laptop for creating docs, web browsing and streaming movies.

(opens in new tab) HP Stream 14 Laptop: $229 $199 @ Walmart (opens in new tab)

Save $30 on the HP Stream during Walmart's Labor Day sale. One of the best laptops to buy in a budget, it's great for browsing the web, streaming and other basic tasks. Powered by Windows 11 in S mode, this HP laptop is optimized for speed and security. It packs a 14-inch HD display, 2.6-GHZ Intel Celeron N4120 quad-core CPU, 4GB RAM and 64GB of eMMC storage.

(opens in new tab) Lenovo Chromebook Duet 5: $469 $399 @ Walmart (opens in new tab)

Save $70 on the Editor's Choice Lenovo Chromebook Duet 5 is one the best 2-in-1 Chromebooks under $500. The device in this deal has a 13.3-inch (1920 x 1080) OLED 400 nit touch screen, 2.55-GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon SC7180 8-core CPU and 4GB of RAM. Rounding out its specs are Qualcomm Adreno graphics and 256GB of storage.

(opens in new tab) Sony Vaio FE Laptop: $699 $599 @ Walmart (opens in new tab)

Save $100 on the Sony Vaio FE laptop with THX Spatial Audio stereo sound. It packs a 14-inch (1920 x 1080) display, 3.3-GHz Intel Core i5-1235U 10-core CPU, 8GB of RAM and 512GB SSD (expandable via microSD). This hardware configuration makes it ideal for college students and business pros looking for a multitasking machine.

Tablets

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy Tab A8: $229 $159 @ Walmart (opens in new tab)

Save $70 on the 2022 Galaxy Tab A8 during Walmart's Rollbacks and More sale — its biggest discount yet . If you're looking for a solid iPad alternative, this Samsung tablet is worth considering. It features a 10.5 inch ‎(1920 x 1200) TFT display, ‎2.0-GHz octa-core CPU, 3GB of RAM and 32GB of microSD-expandable storage.

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Plus: $849 $499 @ Walmart (opens in new tab)

Save $80 on the Samung Galaxy Tab S7 Plus. The iPad Pro of Android tablets, it has a gorgeous 12.4-inch, 2800 x 1752-pixel IPS display, snappy Snapdragon 865+ processor and ships with an S Pen. In our Galaxy Tab S7 Plus review (opens in new tab), we gave it our Editor's Choice Award for its gorgeous display, quad-speakers and 13+ hour battery life. Snang it for its best price yet while you still can.

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite: $159 $109 @ Walmart (opens in new tab)

This Walmart Rollback takes $50 off the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite. It features an 8.7-inch (1340 x 800) TFT touchscreen, 2.3-GHz MediaTek MT8768N 8-core processor, 3GB of RAM, and 32GB of microSD-expandable storage. With its durable metal frame and powerful performance, it's a tablet the whole family can share.

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite: $349 $249 @ Walmart (opens in new tab)

Save $100 on the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite with S Pen. Despite its age, it's still one of the best Android tablets around. It features a 10.4-inch (2000 x 1200) display, an Exynos 9611 processor, 4GB of RAM, 64GB of storage.

Headphones

(opens in new tab) Soundcore Life Note C Earbuds: $39 $34 @ Walmart (opens in new tab)

Save $5 on the already modestly priced Soundcore Life Note C earbuds. They feature 10mm graphene drivers for a wider soundstage and accurate clartiy. Dual microphones with beamforming noise reduction helps reduce background noise and amplify your voice during call. IPX5 waterproof, Life Note C earbuds offer a 8-hour battery life with a charging case that extends it to 32 hours.

(opens in new tab) Apple AirPods 2nd Gen: $159 $89 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $40 on the AirPods 2nd generation with lightning Charging Case. These wireless earbuds are powered by Apple's H1 chip for fast wireless connectivity with Apple devices. Get up to 24 hours total listening time with the included charging case. This one of the best AirPods deals in town.

(opens in new tab) Beats Solo 3: $199 $99 @ Walmart (opens in new tab)

Save $100 on Beats Solo 3 wireless headphones. They pack booming sound and 40 hours of battery life into a timeless, stylish design. Get these stylish, bass-heavy 'phones for 50% off, which is their lowest price yet.

(opens in new tab) Bose Sport Earbuds: $179 $149 @ Walmart (opens in new tab)

Save $30 on Bose Sport Earbuds and bring big Bose lifelike sound to your workouts. Bose Sport Earbuds are secure and comfortable with 3 sizes of tips, weather and sweat-resistant, come packed with a beamforming microphone for voice clarity on calls and a battery that lasts up to 5 hours per charge. Amazon (opens in new tab) offers this same deal.

(opens in new tab) Apple AirPods Pro 2: $249 $239 @ Walmart (opens in new tab)

Save $10 on the 2nd generation AirPods Pro. The AirPods Pro 2 features a new H2 chip for better noise-cancellation, 3D sound, and longer battery life. Personalized Spatial Audio ensures a more personalized sound experience — a welcome feature for Audiophiles. Amazon (opens in new tab) is running this same deal.

PC & TV Monitors

(opens in new tab) LG UltraGear 27" Gaming Monitor: $229 $189 @ Walmart (opens in new tab)

Save $40 on the 27-inch LG UltraGear gaming monitor. It's solid choice if you're looking for a 1080p display with 165Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time. It's also AMD FreeSync compatible and features Motion Blur Reduction to ensure smooth gameplay.

(opens in new tab) AOC Agon 31.5" Curved Monitor: $429 $199 @ Walmart (opens in new tab)

Save $230 on the AOC Agon Curved Monitor (AG322QCX). It features a curved 31.5" screen for superior immersion, QHD resolution, AMD FreeSync, and 144Hz refresh rate.

(opens in new tab) onn. 50-inch 4K Roku Smart TV: $329 $268 @ Walmart (opens in new tab)

Walmart takes $61 off its onn. 50-inch 4K Roku Smart TV during its Rollbacks and More sale. Enjoy access to live TV channels, movies and TV episodes, news, sports, music and more on a customizable home screen. onn. This Vesa mount compatible TV features a 50 inch 4K (2160p) LED panel at 60Hz. It's outfitted with three HDMI ports for connecting external devices like a game console or laptop.

(opens in new tab) Vizio V-Series 55" 4K TV: $428 $368 @ Walmart (opens in new tab)

Now $60 off, the 55-inch Vizio V-Series Smart TV is at its lowest price yet. It combines 4K pixel resolution with Dolby Vision HDR and HDR 10+ to deliver crystal-clear, sharp imagery in vibrant color and detail. Factory installed smart TV apps like WatchFree+ lets you access hundreds of Live TV and On Demand channels at no cost. Optimized for game consoles, Vizio's own V-Gaming Engine features AMD FreeSync, Auto Game Mode and VRR for enhanced gameplay.

Gaming

(opens in new tab) Acer Predator Gaming Monitor: $379 $299 @ Walmart (opens in new tab)

At $100 off, the 27-inch Acer Predator XB273 monitor is at its best price yet. This is a great 27-inch monitor for anyone who wants to get into higher resolution gaming. With a 2560 x 1440-pixel resolution, 144Hz display and 4ms response time, this beautiful beast should prove to be crisp and colorful. Amazon (opens in new tab) offers the Predator XB271 for the same price.

(opens in new tab) Lenovo Legion 5i RTX 3050: $1,029 $749 @ Walmart (opens in new tab)

Save $280 on the Lenovo Legion 5i gaming laptop. It packs a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) display, 2.5-GHz Intel Core i5-10500H 6-core CPU, 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD. Nvidia's GeForce RTX 3050 GPU with 4GB of dedicated memory powers graphics.

(opens in new tab) SteelSeries Level Up Gaming Bundle: $79 $57 @ Walmart (opens in new tab)

Save $22 on the SteelSeries Level Up Game Bundle. This bundle includes: a SteelSeries Apex 3 gaming keyboard, Rival 3 gaming mouse and SteelSeries mouse pad.

(opens in new tab) SteelSeries Arctis Prime Gaming Headset: $99 $49 @ Walmart (opens in new tab)

Save $50 on the SteelSeries Arctis Prime gaming headset. It packs great audio into a comfortable and sleek design. We tested the Arctis Prime (opens in new tab) and found its great gaming and music performance impressive. Own it now for an all time low price.

