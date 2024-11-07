Target's Black Friday sale starts now, here are 7 early holiday deals I'd grab today

Early Target Black Friday deals are on now through Saturday, Nov. 9 which is weeks before Black Friday, November 29, and Cyber Monday, December 2.

Now is the best time of year to beat the holiday rush and snag early discounts on electronics. What's more, Target offers a holiday price match guarantee on purchases made between now and December 24.

One of the major go-to retailers for electronics, Target offers solid discounts on laptops, tablets, headphones, video games, and more. The holidays will be here before we know it, and remember my frugal friends; it's never too early to save.

Black Friday deals at Target continue through Saturday when the focus will shift to Cyber Monday. Be sure to visit our Black Friday 2024 deals hub for this season's best discounts on mobile tech, gaming, and more.

Target Black Friday deals 2024

Asus Chromebook Plus CX34: was $399 now $329 at Target Target Black Friday deal takes $70 off the Asus Chromebook Plus CX34. It's one of the best laptops for the price. Don't be mistaken by its stylish, portable design; the Chromebook Plus CX34 is powerful and made for productivity. What's more, integrated AI-powered features like Magic Eraser, noise cancellation, and video make it great for school and work. Features: 14-inch Full HD (1920 x 1080) anti-glare display, Intel Core i3-1215U 6-core CPU, 8GB RAM, 128GB of storage.