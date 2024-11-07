Target's Black Friday sale starts now, here are 7 early holiday deals I'd grab today
Early Target Black Friday deals are on now through Saturday, Nov. 9 which is weeks before Black Friday, November 29, and Cyber Monday, December 2.
Now is the best time of year to beat the holiday rush and snag early discounts on electronics. What's more, Target offers a holiday price match guarantee on purchases made between now and December 24.
One of the major go-to retailers for electronics, Target offers solid discounts on laptops, tablets, headphones, video games, and more. The holidays will be here before we know it, and remember my frugal friends; it's never too early to save.
Black Friday deals at Target continue through Saturday when the focus will shift to Cyber Monday. Be sure to visit our Black Friday 2024 deals hub for this season's best discounts on mobile tech, gaming, and more.
Target Black Friday deals 2024 — Quick links
- Laptops: save on Acer, Asus, HP, Lenovo & more
- Tablets: save on tablets and e-readers
- Headphones: save on Bose, JBL, Skullcandy, Sony & more
- Wearables: save up to $60 on Amazfit and Fitbit
- Monitors: save on Acer, Samsung, HP & more
- Gaming: save on headsets, gamepads, video games & more
Target Black Friday deals 2024
Lowest price! Now $90 off, this Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 Chromebook is one of the best Black Friday laptop deals, under $200. It's easy to use, lasts up to 10 hours on a full charge, and makes an excellent computer for anyone looking for a basic laptop,
Features: 14-inch 1080p display, MediaTek Kompanio 520 8-core CPU, 4GB of RAM, Intel UHD graphics, 64GB of microSD-expandable eMMC storage.
Price check: Best Buy $169 | Lenovo $319
Target Black Friday deal takes $70 off the Asus Chromebook Plus CX34. It's one of the best laptops for the price. Don't be mistaken by its stylish, portable design; the Chromebook Plus CX34 is powerful and made for productivity. What's more, integrated AI-powered features like Magic Eraser, noise cancellation, and video make it great for school and work.
Features: 14-inch Full HD (1920 x 1080) anti-glare display, Intel Core i3-1215U 6-core CPU, 8GB RAM, 128GB of storage.
Save $130 on the Apple iPad 9th generation tablet. This entry-level iPad packs a 10.2-inch Retina display with True Tone, an A13 Bionic chip, 64GB of storage, and stereo speakers. It sports an 8MP wide-angle primary camera on the back and a 12MP ultra-wide front camera. Touch ID and Apple Pay offer secure login payment.
Lowest price! Save $60 on the Editor's Choice-winning Fitbit Charge 6. In our review, we rate it 4 out of 5 stars for its long battery life of up to 7 days and light yet sturdy, comfortable feel. We also like its user-friendly interface and excellent fitness and health tracking functions.
Price check: Best Buy $99
With this Target Black Friday deal, you can save 50% on JBL Tune Flex HC Earbuds. Featuring 12mm drivers and JBL's Pure Bass Sound, these earbuds deliver sound you can feel. Active Noise Canceling with Smart Ambient lets you manage your surroundings. Meanwhile, four microphones ensure crystal-clear two-way calls when you're out and about.
Price check: Amazon $49
During Target's early Black Friday sale, you can save $100 on the latest Beats Solo headphones. Tom's Guide praises the headphones' collapsible design, hi-res playback support, and long battery life between full charges.
Features: Up to 50 hours of battery life, Personalized Spatial Audio, Fast Fuel quick-charging, high-resolution lossless audio.
Video Games: up to 60% off at Target
Save up to 60% on select video games during Target's Black Friday sale. Prices start from just $9. Choose from new and popular titles like Final Fantasy VII Rebirth for PS5, Dreadout 2 for Nintendo Switch, Hogwarts Legacy for Xbox, and more.
Hilda Scott uses her combined passion for gadgets from laptops to TVs and her bargain-shopping savvy to bring you the best prices on all things tech. She has a bachelor’s degree in film and media studies from Hunter College and over a decade of experience in tech journalism. Her work has been featured on Tom’s Guide, iTechPost, Examiner.com, Parlemag, Enstars, and Latin Times. When she's not scouting for the best deals, Hilda’s catching up on her favorite TV series and combat sports.