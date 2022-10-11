Best Prime Early Access Sale phone deals 2022:

Amazon Prime Day October phone deals offer steep discounts on today's best smartphones. The first ever Prime Early Access Sale is just hours away and we expect to see the lowest prices ever on select phones.

So if you want to BYOD to a wireless carrier or surprise someone special, now is the time to save. Amazon's early holiday phone deals will ease your anxiety and the strain on your wallet.

Keep in mind that Prime members get first dibs on exclusive Prime Early Access phone deals. If you're not a Prime member, join Amazon Prime (opens in new tab) to access today's Prime Early Access deals as well as offers during Amazon's fall sale. As a courtesy, Amazon offers a 30-day free trial so you can test the waters before you decide to fully commit. There's no risk, you can cancel any time.

If you decide to keep your membership, Amazon Prime costs $139 for a one-year membership and $14.99 for monthly subscribers. Students can join Amazon Prime Student for $7.49 per month.

Amazon's first ever Prime Early Access Sale (opens in new tab) starts October 11 at 3 a.m. ET/12 a.m. PT and runs through October 12. See our Amazon Prime Early Access Sale hub for the best deals on mobile tech.

In the meantime, browse the best early phone deals at Amazon below.

Prime Early Access Sale phone deals

(opens in new tab) Google Pixel 7 Unlocked w/ $100 GC: $699 $599 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Buy the Google Pixel 7 at Amazon and get a free $100 Amazon Gift Card. The Google Pixel 7 packs a 6.3-inch FHD+ 90Hz display, Google Tensor G2 processor, 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. For capturing and recording images, it has a 50MP wide and 12MP ultrawide lens dual camera on the back with 10.8MP front camera. Google rates its battery life as up to 24 hours. t's IPX68 rated dust-and water resistant and has a rated battery life of up to 24 hours.

(opens in new tab) Google Pixel 7 Pro Unlocked w/ $200 GC: $1,099 $899 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Buy the Google Pixel 7 Pro at Amazon and get a free $200 Amazon Gift Card. The Google Pixel 7 Pro packs a 6.7-inch QHD+ 120Hz display, Google Tensor G2 processor, 12GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Its rear camera setup includes a 48MP telephoto lens with 5x optical zoom, 50MP wide-angle lens and 12MP ultra-wide angle lens with autofocus. For video calling and self portraits, there's a 10.8MP front camera under the bezel.

(opens in new tab) Google Pixel 6a: $449 $349 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $100 on the Pixel 6a at Amazon. Google's latest flagship phone features a tactile alloy frame, and 6.1 inch OLED display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3. Powered by Android 13, it houses a Google Tensor sensor, 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. For capturing and recording images, it has a 12.2MP wide and 12 ultrawide lens dual camera on the back and an 8MP front camera. Google rates the phone's 4,410 mAh battery life at 24+ hours.

(opens in new tab) Google Pixel 6 Pro Unlocked: $899 $686 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

The Google Pixel Pro is one of the best 5G smartphones to buy. It features an advanced Pixel camera, 6.7-inch (1440 x 3120) 120Hz display, Google Tensor processor, 12GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4: $1,919 $1,499 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $420 on an unlocked Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 at Amazon. It packs a 6.2-inch HD+ 120Hz display which opens to a 7.6-inch AMOLED panel. Powering the Fold 4 is Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 CPU coupled with 12GB of RAM. It's equipped with a 512GB SSD for storing apps and important files. As an alternative, get the Galaxy Z Fold 4 starting from $799 (opens in new tab)directly from Samsung with eligible trade-in.

(opens in new tab) Motorola Edge: $699 $349 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save 50% on an unlocked Motorola Edge. It features a speedy Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G CPU, 8GB of RAM, 256 Storage, and a 6.8 144Hz display. The Motorola also features a 108MP main camera, a 119-degree wide-angle camera, and a 32MP front-facing selfie camera so you can take photos of yourself living your best life.

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy A53 5G Unlocked: $449 $349 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $100 on the unlocked Samsung Galaxy A53. Samsung's budget flagship packs a 6.5-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED 120Hz display, Exynos 1280 CPU. 6GB of RAM and 128GB of microSD-expandable storage. Its 5,000mAh battery with super fast charging delivers performance you can count on.