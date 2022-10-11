Google Pixel 6a drops to its lowest ever price in huge Prime Early Access deal

Google's Pixel 6a just got a massive $120 price cut in the Amazon Prime Early Access sale!

Naturally, it's the lowest price yet for this new release Google phone. This is one of the best unlocked phone deals you can get right now.

(opens in new tab) Google Pixel 6a Unlocked: $449 now $329 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $100 on the Google Pixel 6a unlocked. Google's new flagship phone 6.1-inch FHD+ OLED display Google Tensor 8-core sensor, 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. For snapping pics, shooting videos, streaming and conference calls, you get a 12.2MP wide and 12 ultrawide lens dual camera on the back and an 8MP front camera. Google rates the phone's 4,410 mAh battery life at 24+ hours.

Google's Pixel 6a is among the more affordable Android phones out there. It's also one of the best smartphones to buy if you're switching from iPhone. It packs a 6.1 inch FHD+ OLED display, Google Tensor 8-core processor, 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. This unlocked Pixel 6a works with Google Fi, Verizon, T-Mobile, AT&T, and just about every major U.S. carrier.

In our Pixel 6a review, we rave over its excellent software support, unique AI software features and bright, colorful display. We also praise its overall solid performance and rate the Pixel 6a 4 out of 5 stars. It's the Editor's Choice budget Android phone.

For documenting life's fleeting moments, it has a 12.2MP wide and 12MP ultrawide lens dual camera on the back. An 8MP front camera facilitates selfies and video calls. Google design engineers incorporated an under-display fingerprint sensor into the Pixel 6a for secure unlocking. No more having to memorize passwords and pin codes.

In a nutshell, the Pixel 6a offers the best features of its premium siblings for less.