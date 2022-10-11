Amazon Prime Day October Apple Watch deals: Best early Black Friday savings

By Jason England
published

Here are the best Apple Watch deals in the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale!

Apple Watch Prime Day
(Image credit: Laptop Mag)
Jump to:

Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale is well under way, and there are a ton of Apple Watch deals to choose from!

Not only are the expected discounts available here across the lower end Apple Watch SE and previous generations of the watch, but the Apple Watch Series 8 is also getting a price cut — even though it's only been out for a few weeks!

Prime Early Access launched today and runs through to the end of October 12. We're tracking the best deals from Amazon and other retailers so be sure to bookmark our Prime Early Access hub for the best discounts on mobile tech and more. 

Plus, you're going to need to get Amazon Prime (opens in new tab) for these deals — don't worry, you can get 30 days for free with no commitment. From the Apple Watch Series 8 to Apple Watch accessories, here are today's best Apple Watch deals: 

Today's best Apple Watch deals

Prime Day Apple Watch deals

Apple Watch Series 8 (41mm GPS) : $399 $349 @ Amazon
Save $50 on the brand new Apple Watch Series 8! The latest smartwatch from Apple packs a speedy S8 chip, alongside an Always-On Retina display with up to 1,000 nits of brightness, advanced health tracking and the newly introduced Crash Detection.

Apple Watch Series 7 (41mm GPS + Cellular) : $499 $419 @ Amazon
Save $80 on the 41mm Apple Watch Series 7 GPS/Cellular smartwatch. Over its predecessor, it offers a larger display and 33% faster wireless charging. It features a 41mm stainless steel case, a milanese loop and an Always-On Retina display with up to 1,000 nits of brightness. Powering the smartwatch is an S7 SiP chip 64-bit dual-core processor.

Apple Watch SE: $279 $199 @ Amazon
Amazon takes $80 off the 40mm Apple Watch SE in epic Apple deal. Plus, save 20% on Beats Studio Buds with your purchase. Apple's mid-tier smartwatch houses the same CPU found in the Apple Watch 5. It supports emergency calls, fall detection and features a built-in compass and always-on altimeter. Grab it now for an all-time low price. 

Apple Watch Series 6 (40mm/GPS): $399 $319 @ Amazon
 (opens in new tab)The GPS model Apple Watch Series 6 is $80 less on Amazon this week. Over the Apple Watch Series 5, it packs a brighter display, upgraded 64-bit dual-core S6 CPU and built-in blood oxygen sensors that work with Apple's Blood Oxygen app.  

Apple MagSafe Duo Charger: was $129 now $119 @ Amazon
Save $10 on the MagSafe Duo Charger at Amazon. It works with iPhone, Apple Watch, Wireless Charging Case for AirPods, and other Qi-certified devices. Travel-friendly, it neatly folds together and can easily be tucked away in any bag. 

Jason England
Staff Writer

Jason brings a decade of tech and gaming journalism experience to his role as a writer at Laptop Mag. He takes a particular interest in writing articles and creating videos about laptops, headphones and games. He has previously written for Kotaku, Stuff and BBC Science Focus. In his spare time, you'll find Jason looking for good dogs to pet or thinking about eating pizza if he isn't already.