Amazon Prime Day October Apple Watch deals: Best early Black Friday savings

Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale is well under way, and there are a ton of Apple Watch deals to choose from!

Not only are the expected discounts available here across the lower end Apple Watch SE and previous generations of the watch, but the Apple Watch Series 8 is also getting a price cut — even though it's only been out for a few weeks!

Prime Early Access launched today and runs through to the end of October 12. We're tracking the best deals from Amazon and other retailers so be sure to bookmark our Prime Early Access hub for the best discounts on mobile tech and more.

Plus, you're going to need to get Amazon Prime (opens in new tab) for these deals — don't worry, you can get 30 days for free with no commitment. From the Apple Watch Series 8 to Apple Watch accessories, here are today's best Apple Watch deals:

Today's best Apple Watch deals

Prime Day Apple Watch deals

(opens in new tab) Apple Watch Series 8 (41mm GPS) : $399 $349 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $50 on the brand new Apple Watch Series 8! The latest smartwatch from Apple packs a speedy S8 chip, alongside an Always-On Retina display with up to 1,000 nits of brightness, advanced health tracking and the newly introduced Crash Detection.

(opens in new tab) Apple Watch Series 7 (41mm GPS + Cellular) : $499 $419 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $80 on the 41mm Apple Watch Series 7 GPS/Cellular smartwatch. Over its predecessor, it offers a larger display and 33% faster wireless charging. It features a 41mm stainless steel case, a milanese loop and an Always-On Retina display with up to 1,000 nits of brightness. Powering the smartwatch is an S7 SiP chip 64-bit dual-core processor.

(opens in new tab) Apple Watch SE: $279 $199 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Amazon takes $80 off the 40mm Apple Watch SE in epic Apple deal. Plus, save 20% on Beats Studio Buds with your purchase. Apple's mid-tier smartwatch houses the same CPU found in the Apple Watch 5. It supports emergency calls, fall detection and features a built-in compass and always-on altimeter. Grab it now for an all-time low price.

(opens in new tab) Apple Watch Series 6 (40mm/GPS): $399 $319 @ Amazon

(opens in new tab)The GPS model Apple Watch Series 6 is $80 less on Amazon this week. Over the Apple Watch Series 5, it packs a brighter display, upgraded 64-bit dual-core S6 CPU and built-in blood oxygen sensors that work with Apple's Blood Oxygen app.