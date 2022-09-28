Prime Early Access Sale laptop deals — best fall discounts

Amazon's Prime Early Access laptop deals are expected to offer epic fall savings. The retail juggernaut's new 48-hour sale starts October 11 at midnight Pacific time.

While Prime Early Access deals run are among Amazon's daily discounts, Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale laptop deals will be especially tempting. Currently, the bulk of laptop-related Prime Early Access deals are on laptop accessories.

We're expecting to see Black Friday-worthy discounts on laptops from Apple, Acer, Asus, HP, Samsung and more and curating the best of the best here. Apple's M2 MacBook Air, M2 MacBook Pro previous-gen M1 MacBooks could see further discounts.

If you're not a Prime member, sign up for Amazon Prime (opens in new tab) to snag today's and upcoming Prime Early Access and Prime Exclusive deals.

Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale starts October 11 at 3 a.m. ET/12 a.m. PT. Browse the best mobile tech deals from the event in our Prime Early Access Sale hub.

Until then, here are the best laptop deals you can get before Amazon's next Prime sale.

Prime Early Access deals

Prime Early Access laptop deals preview

(opens in new tab) Acer Aspire 5: $399 $299 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $100 on the slim and lightweight Acer Aspire 5 — its biggest markdown yet. It features a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) IPS display, AMD Ryzen 3 3350U 4-core CPU, 4GB of RAM, Radeon graphics, and 128GB SSD. It's a great value Windows laptop — especially at this price!

(opens in new tab) Acer Aspire Vero Green PC: $699 $599 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $100 on the Acer Aspire Green PC. This eco-friendly laptop is comprised of 30% post recycled plastic and is paint free and upgradeable. Powered by Windows 11 Home, it's suitable for school, work and everything else. This machine packs a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) display, 2.5-GHz Intel Core i5-1155G7 4-core CPU, 8GB RAM, Iris Xe Graphics and 256GB SSD.

(opens in new tab) Asus TUF Gaming F15 GTX 1650: $764 $649 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $115 on the Asus TUF Gaming F15. The laptop in this deal packs a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) display, 2.5-GHz Intel Core i5-10300H 4-core CPU, 8B of RAM and 512GB SSD. Nvidia's GeForce GTX 1650 GPU does all the heavy graphics lifting.

(opens in new tab) Apple M1 MacBook Air: $999 $849 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $150 the on M1 MacBook Air. In our MacBook Air with M1 review (opens in new tab), we gave it a high rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars and the Editor's Choice award. We praised its breathtaking performance and slim, unibody design. We also loved its long battery which endured 14 hours and 41 minutes during testing. Besides Apple's latest 8-core processor, it packs a 13.3-inch (2560 x 1600) IPS Retina display, 8GB of RAM and 256GB SSD.

(opens in new tab) Apple MacBook Air M2: $1,199 $1,099 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $100 on the M2 Apple MacBook Air at Amazon. It features an M2 8-core processor, 8-Core GPU, 8GB of RAM and 256GB of SSD storage. It packs a 13.6-inch (2560 x 1664) Liquid Retina display, Magic Keyboard, Touch Bar, and Touch ID. As an alternative, you can get Apple's previous-gen M1 MacBook Air for $849 (opens in new tab) ($100 off).

(opens in new tab) Apple MacBook Pro 14: $1,999 $1,599 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Amazon currently takes $400 off the 512GB model MacBook Pro 14. It features a 14.2-inch mini-LED backlit display and delivers up to 14 hours of battery life. The laptop is powered by Apple's M1 Pro 8-core chip coupled with 16GB of RAM and employs a 14-core GPU for graphics. In our M1 MacBook Pro 14 (opens in new tab) review, its elegant design, excellent performance, and stellar battery life earned it a 4 out of 5 star rating. It's the Editor's Choice best laptop for power-users.

What is Amazon Prime Early Access?

October's Amazon Prime Early Access Sale is the online retailer's holiday season kick-off event. The 48-hour sale is scheduled to run on October 11-12 and is expect to offer sitewide deals on products from every category.

Prime Early Access shoppers can expect to see steep discounts on select electronics including laptops, tablets, PC accessories, audio wearables, games and gaming gear. Amazon's October sale will shine the spotlight on Prime Early Access deals and Prime Exclusive deals.

When is Amazon Prime Early Access?

Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale starts October 11 at 3 a.m. ET/12 a.m. PT. Similar to Amazon's July Prime Day 2022 sale, the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale offers two days of deals.

If you can't afford to wait, there are plenty of Prime Early Access, Prime Exclusive and daily Amazon deals going on right now. Browse today's best discounts below.