Windows Paint nabs this HUGE feature from Photoshop — PNG makers, rejoice!

By Rael Hornby
published

Ok Paint, now remove the Edge browser

Windows Paint background removal tool revealed
(Image credit: Laptop Mag / Rael Hornby)

Microsoft Paint or Windows Paint (or just Paint to its friends), the image editor of choice for bored children or really bloody good artists the world over, is about to get an incredible upgrade — a one-click background removal tool. 

Who says you can’t teach an old dog new tricks?

Currently available to Windows Insiders in the Canary and Dev Channels (version 11.2306.30.0), the new Paint update features one of the more useful tools out there for photo editing for absolutely free.

More powerful apps such as those by Adobe or Canva will tend to lock such tools away behind a paywall. However, for Windows users, the feature will come as standard — nested away in tech’s most unassuming graphics app.

A new icon signaling the tool’s presence will be seen in the Image Options panel of Paint, replacing the current “Resize and Skew” with “Remove Background.” And it really will be as simple as clicking that button and allowing Paint to do the rest of the heavy lifting. The following is an example from Microsoft of the tool in action:

Windows Paint new feature Remove Background in action

(Image credit: Microsoft)

Users will also be able to fine-tune the results by preselecting areas with the Selection Tool before hitting the all-new button to make sure multiple subjects, or tricky areas of an image to decipher are peeled away as intended. 

Outlook

So, who had Windows Paint getting a step closer to catching up to Photoshop on their Bingo card then? Not me, that’s for sure.

However, changes like this are just the beginning for Paint. Microsoft intends to give the aging app an AI makeover with recently leaked internal mockups of the future overhaul showcasing layers, a new UI, and a Magic Paint tool that transforms your canvas with a text prompt — powered by the same Dall-E tech of Microsoft Bing.

There's no word yet on when the update featuring background removal for Paint rolls out to the wider user-base. But it may take a few weeks or months to arrive as the Insider team collects feedback and irons out any bugs within the new tool.

For news, rumors, and updates on all things Microsoft and Windows, follow Laptop Mag on TwitterFacebook, and Flipboard for the latest word as it arrives.

Category
Arrow
Arrow
Back to Ultrabook Laptops
Brand
Arrow
Processor
Arrow
RAM
Arrow
Storage Size
Arrow
Screen Size
Arrow
Colour
Arrow
Condition
Arrow
Price
Arrow
Any Price
Showing 10 of 403 deals
Filters
Arrow
Apple MacBook Air M2 2022
(13.6-inch 256GB)
Our Review
1
Apple 2022 MacBook Air Laptop...
Amazon
View
Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 5 Chromebook
Our Review
2
Lenovo - IdeaPad Duet 5...
Best Buy
View
Recommended Retail...
HP Dragonfly Pro Chromebook
Our Review
3
HP Dragonfly Pro Chromebook
HP (US)
View
Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga (Gen 7)
Our Review
4
ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 7 Intel...
Lenovo USA
$3,099
View
Acer Swift 5 (2022)
Our Review
5
Acer Swift 5 (2022)...
Acer
View
Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 5 Chromebook
(Blue)
Our Review
6
Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 5 CB...
Walmart
View
Asus ZenBook 14 OLED Q409Z
(14-inch 256GB)
Our Review
7
Asus ZenBook 14” 2.8K OLED...
Target
$749.99
View
Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 13.5"
(13.5-inch 128GB)
Our Review
8
Surface Laptop 4 - 13.5",...
Microsoft US
$769
View
Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch (2023)
(14-inch)
Our Review
9
Apple 14-inch MacBook Pro -...
Apple
View
Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch (2023)
Our Review
10
Apple 14" MacBook Pro (M2...
BHPhoto
View
Load more deals
Rael Hornby
Rael Hornby

Rael Hornby, potentially influenced by far too many LucasArts titles at an early age, once thought he’d grow up to be a mighty pirate. However, after several interventions with close friends and family members, you’re now much more likely to see his name attached to the bylines of tech articles. While not maintaining a double life as an aspiring writer by day and indie game dev by night, you’ll find him sat in a corner somewhere muttering to himself about microtransactions or hunting down promising indie games on Twitter.