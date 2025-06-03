Microsoft may give Copilot a literal face with Live Portraits in its push for personal AI
Love or hate Copilot, Microsoft’s decided the AI assistant needs a face
Copilot might get a face.
According to TestingCatalog, Microsoft is quietly giving Copilot a customizable face (quite literally) through a new feature called Live Portraits, alongside updates to Copilot Pages and memories.
Though Live Portraits isn’t publicly available yet, TestingCatalog notes that Microsoft is working on a dedicated interface for the feature where users can pick from different visual styles of male and female avatars. The site also mentions that when they attempted to select a portrait, they were redirected to a placeholder voice conversation view.
This isn’t the first time Microsoft has dabbled with Characters for Copilot. A couple of months ago, TestingCatalog spotted Microsoft working on two characters, Mika and Hiraki, and four background images. From what they described, it was essentially Microsoft’s attempt to “gamify” its assistant. They explained that characters would emerge from the background to the front once a chat began, and would start to wave to the user.
The end goal of both features seems to be the same — to make Copilot more personalized and interactive. However, with Live Portraits, Microsoft aims for a more polished, human-like presence rather than playful, animated characters.
With Live Portraits, Microsoft appears to be aiming for a more polished, human-like presence rather than playful, animated characters.
While there’s no telling if Microsoft will ever launch this or Copilot Characters widely as stand-alone features, the company might merge both. If that’s how it pans out, it could offer a variety of assistants, ranging from lighthearted characters like Mika and Hiraki to more professional avatars.
Get The Snapshot, our free newsletter on the future of computing
Sign up to receive The Snapshot, a free special dispatch from Laptop Mag, in your inbox.
TestingCatalog also spotted internal references to “3D generations,” suggesting that the tech giant might want to extend this feature beyond simple avatars and create more dynamic, animated 3D characters instead.
What’s next
Whether Microsoft Copilot has quickly become your go-to AI assistant or you simply can’t stand it and are trying to uninstall it altogether, Microsoft’s made up its mind and is doubling down on its assistant ambitions. The Live Portraits feature seems to prove that commitment.
TestingCatalog notes that these features would likely first appear in the Copilot web interface. As with most experimental features, there’s no telling when Microsoft will release Live Portraits — if at all.
Given that the characters were first spotted in January, and they’re yet to roll out widely, it could take a while before either feature sees an official launch, if they do at all.
However, since it aligns perfectly with Microsoft’s vision of turning Copilot into more than just a chat window, and considering the company’s overall push in AI, it’s unlikely the tech giant will shelve the idea altogether.
More from Laptop Mag
Mahnoor Faisal is a freelance tech journalist who began her professional writing journey in 2021. While she got her start as an iOS writer, she’s expanded her beat over the years and now focuses on both the mobile and laptop side of the tech world. Her work has appeared across outlets like MakeUseOf, XDA Developers, MUO, SlashGear, Android Police, The Mac Observer, and, of course, Laptop Mag.
Mahnoor’s an Apple enthusiast at heart but loves reporting on all things tech. When she’s not writing or cramming for another college exam, you’ll find her either mindlessly scrolling through TikTok for hours like every other Gen Z-er or hanging out with her friends.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.