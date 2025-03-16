Microsoft's Copilot for Gaming uses AI to solve a problem every gamer faces

AI has been a part of video games from almost the beginning. Developers programmed computer opponents for players to compete with and ultimately "beat" the game.

In the current AI boom, the technology has been used in different ways for gaming. Nvidia has used AI to enhance graphics with its latest RTX 50-series GPUs. Meanwhile, some developers have leveraged AI to produce low-effort games, also referred to as "e-slop," often sold for just a few dollars in digital stores.

Microsoft wants to take a different approach with AI and gaming by incorporating its Copilot tool into video games.

Copilot for Gaming is a new concept Microsoft revealed on Thursday. It's intended to be a helper that works on both the Xbox console and app, with the idea being that AI can help gamers in different scenarios and act as a sidekick.

Some of the examples of how Copilot for Gaming would work were shown in an episode of the Official Xbox Podcast. This included using Copilot to give personalized game recommendations, provide in-game assistance, keeping connected with online friends, or recapping a player's saved progress in a game if they're returning to the game after some time away.

Copilot Is Coming To Gaming, Xbox Play Anywhere Updates, And More | Official Xbox Podcast - YouTube Watch On

Microsoft will first launch Copilot for Gaming on its Xbox mobile app to gather feedback and insights from players. Copilot’s capabilities will likely evolve as more users interact with it.

Microsoft will reveal more details about Copilot for Gaming at the Game Developers Conference, which begins Monday in San Francisco. The conference is typically when developers show off some of the latest ideas regarding making video games, and AI is likely to be the big focal point of the show.

Stay in the know with Laptop Mag Get our in-depth reviews, helpful tips, great deals, and the biggest news stories delivered to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The race for the first AI gaming buddy.

Microsoft isn't the first company to come up with the concept of AI helping gamers while playing a game. Last year, Nvidia showed off its Project G-Assist. The AI not only learns common player questions at different points in a game and finds answers but also determines the best graphics settings based on a player’s PC hardware. Nvidia said in January that Project G-Assist would be added to its Nvidia app in February, but it doesn't appear to be on the app at the time this news article was published.

Razer is also working on its AI-gaming sidekick, which, funny enough, it refers to as a "copilot." Project Ava was shown off at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in January, and it works more like an AI coach. It will help devise a strategy for a League of Legends match or help defeat a boss based on how you're playing and not some strategies found online. Razer currently has a beta sign-up for those interested in trying out its AI.