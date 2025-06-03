WWDC 2025: How to watch, what "Solarium" means, and macOS "Tahoe"

The Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) is next week, Monday, June 9, and the leaks have been spilling out of Cupertino about what we can expect from Apple.

Specifically, reporters have revealed that a smaller-scale event with fewer major announcements than in recent years may be in store. A new naming system for Apple operating systems and a new iOS design are coming, and we may get a few previews of what is coming in '26 and beyond.

Wall Street is also not very optimistic about what Apple may announce next week, given hiccups in the development of Apple Intelligence and a stalled revamp of Siri

Below is a rundown of what we expect at WWDC, plus recent nuggets of information that have come out in recent days. Watch this space for more updates leading up to WWDC.

June 3: We are a less than a week away from WWDC 2025, which runs June 9-13. The major keynotes are all of course on June 9, starting at 9 a.m. Pacific/12 p.m. Eastern. You can watch WWDC live (or later) via these methods:

You can watch on Apple's website: https://www.apple.com/apple-events

You can watch on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0_DjDdfqtUE

You can watch on Apple TV: https://tv.apple.com/

You can even watch via Apple's Developer app: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/apple-developer/id640199958

June 2: Citing sources within Apple, Bloomberg reported over the weekend that "People within the company believe [WWDC 2025] may be a letdown from an AI standpoint. Others familiar with the company’s planned announcements worry they could make Apple’s shortcomings even more obvious."

Other announcements expected at WWDC:

➡️ Apple will open up its on-device AI models to developers who want to include on-device AI in their apps. This is just on-device AI, and not cloud-based AI, so there are significant limitations compared to services like Google Gemini.

➡️ The Translate app is reportedly going to be all new and integrated with AirPods.

➡️ A variety of projects are reportedly ongoing at Apple right now, but won’t be part of this year’s WWDC. These include a revamped Shortcuts app, a chatbot to compete with ChatGPT, a redesigned Health app, and a medical services codenamed “Mulberry,” plus a Siri upgrade to reportedly make Siri more like the voice mode of ChatGPT.

Finally, in this update, Apple is expected to release a new macOS named "Tahoe" after Lake Tahoe in California. Other California-inspired macOS names have been Mavericks, Yosemite, El Capitan, Sierra, High Sierra, Mojave, Catalina, Big Sur, Monterey, Ventura, Sonoma, and Sequoia.

May 30: Many of the leaked or expected announcements from WWDC could feel incremental, and Wall Street is paying attention. "The media is having a good time previewing the June 9th WWDC (Apple developer conference) with expectations for … nothing" as Siri's AI delays remain a focus, Melius Research analyst Ben Reitzes writes in a note to clients that was sent on Tuesday, as reported by Investor's Business Daily. The publication didn't mince words with its headline: "Expectations For Apple's WWDC Couldn't Be Lower."

The markets can change quickly, depending on the reaction to Apple's event set for June 9. Just last year, Business Insider reported on enthusiasm over the 2024 WWDC with this headline: "'Best WWDC Ever': Wall Street is pumped up over Apple's AI game plan."

May 29: On Wednesday, anonymous sources within Apple told a reporter from Bloomberg that the company will eliminate version numbering for its operating systems and opt for numbering that corresponds with the year.

The year naming convention will affect iOS, iPadOS, macOS, watchOS, tvOS, and visionOS.

For example, iOS 19 will actually be called iOS 26, for the year 2026. (The numbering is similar to other products with an annual fall release date, in that the edition that debuts is named for the following year.)

At WWDC, the iOS previewed for developers will be iOS 26, which will also be its name when it is released to the public this September.

May 28: On Tuesday, Digital Trends exclusively reported that Apple acquired RAC7, the two-person operation behind the cute and very fun Sneaky Sasquatch, which won the Apple Arcade award for Game of the Year in 2020. It is often in the top 10 of the most popular games on Apple Arcade and, as of this week, was #7.

Apple’s acquisition of Vancouver-based RAC7 might’ve been the first shoe to drop on Tuesday. The other shoe came in the form of a report from Bloomberg that Apple will debut a stand-alone app for video games (right now Apple Arcade is a tab in the App Store) that will show up in MacBooks, iPads, Apple TV, and, of course, the iPhone. Bloomberg reports that this stand-alone app will replace Game Center and promote Apple Arcade, the $6.99/month service that enables users to play games like Sneaky Sasquatch.

The environment in which these moves are being made is one of significant change. On May 1, Epic Games announced it was opening a new web store on iOS for video game developers. This was a result of its epic legal victory over Apple, which saw Apple lose its ability to charge “any commission or any fee on purchases that consumers make outside an app.” An Apple spokesperson has told the press that the company would appeal the ruling.

Will there be an announcement at WWDC 2025 about Apple's new stand-alone gaming app? You can all but bet on it.

(Image credit: Apple)

May 25: As Bloomberg reported on May 25, Apple's primary focus at WWDC 2025 will be a new software design codenamed "Solarium." The publication reports that "the new look is slicker and more modern." The new interface will reportedly affect all of Apple's operating systems.

iOS 19 will be called iOS 26

(Image credit: Apple)

One announcement that's all but certain to appear at WWDC 2025 is the 19th version of iOS, called iOS 26. WWDC is mainly a software-focused event, and iOS is Apple's most widely used platform, so it's always part of the main keynote.

Rumors so far hint that iOS 26 could include some major changes, specifically an overhaul to iOS's visual style, which we haven't seen since iOS 7.

Some images leaked back in March claiming to show those visual changes, but Apple analyst Mark Gurman refuted them in a Threads post, specifically stating they "aren't representative of what we'll see at WWDC."

So, while it sounds like visual changes to iOS are likely, it's still up in the air how extensive those changes will be and how they'll look.

Additionally, there are rumors the long-awaited Siri update will finally arrive in iOS 26, although it's still unclear when, so don't get your hopes up just yet.

Over the past year, the new-and-improved AI Siri has been delayed several times, so it's possible the update won't be in the first release of iOS 26 but will arrive in a later OS update. Previous rumors pointed to iOS 19.4 in spring 2026 as a potential release window.

iPadOS 26

(Image credit: Stevie Bonifield/Future)

Along with iOS 26, we're also expecting to see the 19th version of iPad OS, which will be called iPad OS 26. We expect it to arrive with a slate of updates similar to the iOS system's. It could get the same visual overhaul that iOS 19 receives, but there's also a chance that this could be the year iOS and iPadOS really diverge if Apple decides to move iPadOS closer to its Mac operating system.

As someone who has used an iPad as a laptop replacement, I have to admit I'm on board with the latter. While iPadOS shouldn't be completely melted into macOS, it would be nice to have better file management and a more laptop-like interface for using iPads with a Magic Keyboard and a mouse.

Aside from visual changes, iPadOS 26 will likely get some of the same updates as iOS 26, including Apple Intelligence updates and AI-powered battery life optimization.

We could also see improvements to Stage Manager, which seems especially likely if Apple debuts a more Mac-like iPadOS.

macOS 26

(Image credit: Laptop Mag/Sean Riley)

Another announcement that's a lock for WWDC 2025 is the 16th edition of macOS, which will be called macOS 26,

Apple has consistently given its macOS updates California-themed names over the past several years, and there are still dozens of likely candidates they haven't used, so it's hard to predict which one macOS 26 will get. The possibilities include Redwood, Mammoth, Condor, and Shasta.

Regardless of the name, we expect macOS 26 to get a visual overhaul similar to iOS/iPadOS 26. MacOS 26 may look more like its iPhone and iPad counterparts this year, especially if Apple takes inspiration from visionOS. Changes could include circular app icons, translucent windows, and simplified navigation.

Additionally, some features from iOS 26 could carry over to macOS, like AI-powered battery optimization and any Apple Intelligence updates.

watchOS 26

(Image credit: Apple)

While it might not be the star of the show, the Apple Watch is expected to receive an update with the 12th edition of watchOS, which will be called watchOS 26, at WWDC 2025.

Like this year's other software updates, this update will feature major visual changes. Those visual updates will probably also include more Apple Intelligence features, which the Watch hasn't seen much of yet. For instance, we might get AI-powered health and fitness tools integrated into watchOS or AI-scripted replies to texts.

Of course, the Apple Watch will also be able to take advantage of the upcoming Siri update, but as mentioned above, we might not see that until well into 2026, even if it's announced at this year's WWDC.

visionOS 26

The Apple Vision Pro has struggled to catch on since it launched in February 2024, but Apple is still diligently supporting it with software updates, which could lead to a rumored pair of smart glasses on the horizon.

So, it's no surprise that WWDC 2025 will likely include a look at the third edition of visionOS, which will be called visionOS 26.

Interestingly, it sounds like the big visual updates to iOS, iPadOS, macOS, and watchOS may have taken some inspiration from visionOS, so this OS might not change as much as the others in the Apple lineup.

Even so, it will likely still get a mention in the keynote and possibly a sneak peek at any upcoming apps and movies made for Vision Pro.

(Image credit: Apple)

Apple first announced Apple Intelligence at last year's WWDC, so we expect to see Apple spotlight some updates to its struggling AI platform during this year's keynote.

Apple Intelligence got off to a rough start this year, with features slow to roll out and the critical Siri overhaul nowhere in sight.

Delays with Apple Intelligence even caused a leadership shake-up at Apple, which will hopefully lead to more features and quicker updates, including the promised LLM Siri update.

One feature we could see at WWDC 2025 is a rumored feature that uses AI to optimize battery life in iOS 26. This is a refreshingly practical feature that I can see many iPhone users appreciating (myself included). Hopefully, we'll also get a transparent timeline for when to expect the new-and-improved Siri.

Mac Pro M4 Ultra

Hardware announcements at WWDC are hit or miss. WWDC is mainly for software announcements, but Apple occasionally throws a product reveal into the mix, especially if it's a device that doesn't follow Apple's typical pattern of hardware updates.

One such device we could see this year is the Mac Pro M4 Ultra. Apple's top-of-the-line Max and Ultra versions of its M-series chip tend to run at least a year or so behind its more mainstream base and Pro versions.

We finally got the M3 Ultra in March with the new Mac Studio, but the M4 Ultra is not publicly available yet.

It's possible that could change at WWDC this year. However, an M4 Ultra Mac Pro won't come cheap, especially with Trump administration tariffs shaking up Apple's pricing across its product line-up.

Wild card: AI smart glasses

(Image credit: Xiaomi)

While hardware announcements are unlikely at WWDC, a surprise product reveal is possible. Wild card announcements have happened in the past, like with the Apple Vision Pro.

There's a slim chance that this year's presentation could include a sneak peek at a rumored pair of AI smart glasses Apple is developing. Google just unveiled a pair of Android-powered glasses at Google I/O, so this would be a good time for Apple to reveal its own glasses to keep up with the competition.

According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, Apple aims to launch its glasses by the end of 2026, so a reveal could be a bit early. It's not impossible, though, especially right after Google I/O.

How to watch WWDC 2025

If you can't wait to see what Apple shows off at WWDC 2025, you can watch the keynote presentation live on Apple's website. The stream will also be on the official Apple Developer YouTube channel, so subscribe to get a notification when the livestream starts there.

The keynote presentation will be on June 9 at 10 a.m. Pacific/1 p.m. Eastern.

If you can't watch live, you can also follow along with us. Laptop Mag will cover everything Apple announces live and unpack all the highlights.