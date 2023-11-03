MacBook Black Friday deals are slashing Apple's family of portable Mac machines to record lows. I would typically recommend you wait until Black Friday to buy a MacBook, however, several configurations are cheaper than ever.

Right now, the MacBook Air M2 is on sale for $899 at B&H. Typically $1,099, that's $200 in savings and the lowest outright discount we've seen for this Apple laptop. Earlier this year, it briefly fell to $849 at Best Buy for My Best Buy Plus and Total members only.

Looking for the cheapest MacBook you can get? The MacBook Air M1 continues to hold a steady all-time low deal price of $749 ($250 off) at Amazon. Although it's approaching a 2-year milestone, it's still one of the best laptops around.

Black Friday is on Nov. 24 and early deals on MacBooks are coming in hot. Here are 5 sales you should snag right now.

MacBook Black Friday deals — 5 sales you should snag right now

1. Apple MacBook Air M1: $999 $749 @ Amazon

Lowest price! The 2020 M1 MacBook Air, the cheapest MacBook out there is now $250 cheaper than normal. Though it's been replaced by the M2 MacBook Air, it's still one of the best laptops around. It packs blazing performance and long battery life into a slim, unibody design. Features:13.3-inch (2560 x 1600) IPS Retina display, Apple M1 8-core processor, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD. Price check: Best Buy $749

2. Apple M2 MacBook Air: $1,099 $899 @ B&H

Save $200 on the M2 Apple MacBook Air at Amazon. It features an M2 8-core processor, 8-Core GPU, 8GB of RAM and 256GB of SSD storage. It packs a 13.6-inch (2560 x 1664) Liquid Retina display, Magic Keyboard, Touch Bar, and Touch ID.

3. Apple 15" MacBook Air M2: $1,299 $999 @ Amazon via on page coupon

Lowest price! Save $300 on the 15-inch MacBook Air M2. It features an M2 8-core processor, 10-Core GPU, 16-core neural engine, 8GB of RAM and 256GB of SSD storage. It packs a 15.3-inch (2880 x 1864) Liquid Retina display, Magic Keyboard, Touch Bar and Touch ID. Price check: Best Buy $1,049 | B&H $1,049

4. Apple 13" MacBook Pro M2: $1,299 $1,199 @ Amazon

This isn't the lowest price we've ever seen for the MacBook Pro M2, but it's the best price right now. Amazon currently takes $100 off the M2 MacBook Pro — the best laptop that for power-users. The M2 MacBook Pro offers impressive battery life and is ideal for productivity, gaming, video editing, and photo editing. Features: 13.3-inch Liquid Retina display, Apple M2 8-core CPU, 10-core GPU, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD, Magic Keyboard, Touch Bar, Touch. Price check: Best Buy $1,234 | B&H $1,199

5. Preorder Apple 14" MacBook Pro M3: $1,599 $1,499 @ Best Buy w/ membership

Lowest price! My Best Buy Plus and Total members save $100 on the new 14-inch MacBook Pro M3. Best Buy's trade in offer takes up to $825 off. This new release features Apple's new M3 8-core processor, 10-Core GPU and supports up to 24GB of unified memory. Apple claims its new M3 processor is 35 percent faster than its first generation M1 chip. Graphics performance is up 65 percent faster so you'll notice all the subtle nuances during game play, from realistic lighting, shadows, reflections. Preorders ship to arrive by Nov. 7, 2023.