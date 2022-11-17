Microsoft Store Black Friday deals 2022: $500 off Surface Laptop 4, up to 67% off Xbox and PC games

Microsoft Store Black Friday deals are now live with epic discounts on Surface and Xbox (opens in new tab). One standout computer deal takes $500 off the Surface Laptop 4 Bundle (opens in new tab). It normally costs $2,019, so this discount drops it to $1,515. If you're shopping early, this is one the best Black Friday laptop deals you can get now. This deal ends Dec. 11.

This bundle includes: a Surface Laptop 4 (valued at $1,699), Surface Pen (valued at $99) and 3-year Microsoft Complete Protection Plan (valued at $219). The laptop in this deal has a 13.5-inch, (2256 x 1504) display, Intel Core i7-1185G7 quad-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, Intel Iris Xe Graphics and 512GB SSD.

Browse: Microsoft Store Black Friday deals (opens in new tab)

In our Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 review, we loved its sleek, sturdy design, fast AMD CPU performance and comfortable keyboard. It endured 12 hours of our Laptop Mag Battery Test — which involves continuous Web surfing over Wi-Fi at 150 nits of brightness. We gave the Surface Laptop 4 an overall rating of 4 out of 5 stars and our Editor's Choice award.

For your connectivity needs, the Surface Laptop 4 equips you with a USB Type-C port, USB Type-A input and Surface Connect port. There's also a headphone/mic combo jack onboard for private listening and audio recording. If portability, power and security are important to you. It's suitable for college students, business pros and anyone else looking for a reliable laptop that gets the job done.

As an alternative, you can pick up the Surface Laptop Go 2 Bundle for $735 (opens in new tab) ($175 off). This bundle includes: a Surface Laptop Go 2 (valued at ($699), Surface Mobile Mouse (valued at $39) and 3-year Microsoft Complete Protection Plan (valued at $179). This deal ends Dec. 4.

Looking for the best Xbox Black Friday deals? Pick up the Xbox Series S console (opens in new tab) for $249 ($50 off), Xbox Wireless Controller for $39 (opens in new tab) or save up to 67% on Xbox games (opens in new tab).

Microsoft Store Black Friday deals are in full swing from now through December. See our favorite deals below.

Microsoft Store Black Friday deals 2022

(opens in new tab) Surface Laptop 4 Bundle: $2,019 $1,515 @ Microsoft Store (opens in new tab)

Save up to $500 on the Surface Laptop 4 Bundle with the Microsoft Store Black Friday sale. This bundle includes: a Surface Laptop 4 (valued at $1,699), Surface Pen (valued at $99) and 3-year Microsoft Complete Protection Plan (valued at $219). The laptop in this deal features a 13.5-inch, (2256 x 1504) display, Intel Core i7-1185G7 quad-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, Intel Iris Xe Graphics and 512GB SSD.

(opens in new tab) Surface Laptop Go 2 Bundle: $910 $735 @ Microsoft Store (opens in new tab)

Save up to $175 the Surface Laptop Go 2 Bundle. This bundle includes: a Surface Laptop Go 2 (valued at ($699), Surface Mobile Mouse (valued at $39) and 3-year Microsoft Complete Protection Plan (valued at $179). The laptop we recommend packs a 12.4-inch (1536 x 1024) display, 11th Gen Intel Core i5-1135G7 quad-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, Iris Xe Graphics and 128GB SSD.

(opens in new tab) Microsoft Xbox Series S: $299 $249 @ Microsoft (opens in new tab)

Save $50 off the Xbox Series S for Black Friday. This next-gen system is optimized for 1440p gaming and lightning-fast load times in a small, compact design. Microsoft’s low-cost disc-free alternative of the Xbox Series X (opens in new tab) packs a 3.6-GHz AMD Zen 2-based processor with 10GB of RAM, a 4-teraflop AMD RDNA 2 GPU with 20 compute units and 512GB of storage.

(opens in new tab) Microsoft Xbox Wireless Controllers: from $39 @ Microsoft Store (opens in new tab)

Save $20 on the Xbox Wireless Controller, prices start from $39. It features triggers and bumpers and Hybrid D-pad. Button mapping and improved responsiveness of dynamic latency input elevate your gameplay. It works with Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Xbox One.